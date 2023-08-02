New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Computers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479924/?utm_source=GNW

, General Electric Co., General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Collins Aerospace.



The global aircraft computer market is expected to grow from $5.43 billion in 2022 to $5.82 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, and affecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $7.41 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.



The aircraft computer market consists of sales of air data computers, avionics control computers, on-board maintenance computers, and communication control computers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



An aircraft computer is an electronic device utilized on or in association with any airborne vehicle or structure to perform calculations. These devices help in navigation, monitoring, and ensuring the safety and efficiency of the aircraft.



North America was the largest region in the aircraft computers market in 2022. The regions covered in the aircraft computers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of aircraft computers are flight controls, slight management computers, engine controls, utility control, and mission controls.Flight controls refer to the management of airborne vehicles from the ground by transmitting information to the pilot through radio and electronic devices.



They are used in various aircraft platforms such as fixed-wing aircraft, rotary-wing aircraft, and UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles). They are available in hardware and software components and are used by OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers), and aftermarket.



An increase in air traffic is expected to propel the growth of the aircraft computers market going forward.Air traffic refers to the movement and operation of aircraft both in the air and on airport surfaces, but does not include loading ramps and parking areas.



Aircraft computers are required for controlling aircraft traffic by processing heavy data.As a result, more advanced flight control and communication systems are needed in the air traffic control system, which relies on aircraft computers for their operation.



Additionally, growing tourism activities have favored increased air traffic. For instance April 2023, according to the International Air Transport Association, a Canada-based global trade association for airlines, total air traffic increased by 55.5% and domestic traffic increased by 25.2% compared to the previous year. Furthermore, international traffic increased by 89.7% compared to February 2022. Therefore, the increase in air traffic is driving the growth of the aircraft computer market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the aircraft computer market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies such as automation technology, IoT and cloud technology, and blockchain technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in July 2021, Collins Aerospace, a US-based manufacturer of technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the aerospace and defense industries, launched Perigon, a computer for a broad range of commercial and defense platforms.It is equipped with Intel’s Atom x6400E software, advanced computing power, and an open-system architecture with various complex software applications such as autonomous and fly-by-wire flight control, cybersecurity, predictive health maintenance, and vehicle management.



Perigon, with its unique mix of power and flexibility, is poised to assist clients in meeting tomorrow’s flight computing requirements.



In May 2022, AeroVironment Inc., a US-based manufacturer of unmanned aircraft systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, and tactical missile systems acquired Planck AeroSystems for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, AeroVironment Inc. focuses on expanding advanced UAV navigation and obstacle avoidance technologies. Planck AeroSystems is a US-based manufacturer of unmanned aircraft navigation solutions, computer vision tools, software, and control algorithms.



The countries covered in the aircraft computers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The aircraft computers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides aircraft computers market statistics, including aircraft computers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an aircraft computers market share, detailed aircraft computers market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the aircraft computers industry. This aircraft computers market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

