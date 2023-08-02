New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479923/?utm_source=GNW

, Ametek Inc., Chroma ATE Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Tektronix Inc., Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Itech Electronic Co. Ltd., and Rohde And Schwarz.



The global AC-DC power supply adapter market is expected to grow from $12.73 billion in 2022 to $14.01 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The AC-DC power supply adapter market is expected to reach $19.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.8%.



The AC-DC power supply adapter market consists of sales of AC-DC open-frame power supply adapters, AC-DC enclosed power supply adapters, and AC-DC DIN rail power supply adapters. Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods



AC-DC power supply adapter refers to an electrical device that transforms energy from a grid-based power source to a different current, frequency, and voltage. These adapter is composed of an enclosure, a transformer, an inductor, a capacitor, a controller IC, and a printed circuit board which are used to convert alternating current (AC) into the required direct current (DC).



North America was the largest region in the AC-DC power supply adapter market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in AC-DC power supply adapter report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of AC-DC power supply adapters are AC-DC wall power adapters and AC-DC external plug-in power adapters.AC-DC wall power adapter refers to a type of external power supply that is designed to convert AC (alternating current) power from a wall outlet into DC (direct current) power.



The output power includes 5w - 12w, 13w - 24w, 25w - 100w, and above 100w used for smartphones and tablets, computers and laptops, wearable devices, home appliances, audio and video devices, medical devices, industrial equipment, telecommunication devices, and others.



The increasing demand for electronic appliances and gadgets is expected to propel the growth of the AC-DC power supply adapter market going forward.Electronic appliances and gadgets refer to devices that are designed for a specific purpose such as voice recording, music playback, video display, or photo viewing, and require electric power to function.



AC-DC power supply adapters are used as a source of power for electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and home appliances by converting the AC voltage from a wall outlet to the DC voltage on which electronic devices operate.For instance, in April 2021, according to a Pew Research Center report, a US-based nonpartisan organization, the use of desktop and laptop computers is still widespread, in the US, 53% of adults own a desktop or laptop computer as of 2021.



Moreover, according to Cisco Annual Internet Report (2018–2023), in the US, the number of connected devices per person is projected to reach 13.6 (average) by 2023, up from 6.58 (average) in 2018. Therefore, the increasing demand for electronic appliances and gadgets is driving the growth of the AC-DC power supply adapter.



Product innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the AC-DC power supply adapter market.Major companies operating in the AC-DC power supply adapter market are concentrating their efforts on developing products using innovative technologies such as gallium nitride (GaN) technology to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2021, Apple Inc., a US-based technology company, launched a 140W USB-C power adapter, a new power adapter that is based on gallium nitride, or GaN technology. The power adapter can support SB Power Delivery (USB-PD) 3.1 and is designed to work with Apple’s MacBook Pro models with a USB-C port, allowing users to charge their laptops faster.



In November 2021, Schneider Electric, a France-based company that specializes in the digital transformation of energy management and automation acquired DC Systems B.V. for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Schneider Electric focuses on streamlining its portfolio and providing enhanced ease of use and reliability in applications such as building microgrids in unstable public grid environments and long-distance public lighting. DC Systems B.V. is a Netherlands-based company that specializes in active AC/DC microgrids, DC power conversion, and energy storage systems.



The countries covered in the AC-DC power supply adapter market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



