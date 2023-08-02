Crispy Edge Introduces New Line of Gourmet Potstickers

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crispy Edge™, which was founded in the heart of historic St. Louis by entrepreneurs and award-winning restaurateurs, David Dresner and Jesse Stuart, is pleased to announce the launch of its new line of Crispy Edge Gourmet Potstickers, which are available now through KeHE and in the frozen food section of over 330 grocery stores in the United States.



Crispy Edge Potstickers have a MSRP of $6.99 and are available in five different flavors in seven-ounce resealable pouches. They feature premium ingredients, are easily prepared and served, and are uniquely flavored to appeal to a variety of pallets and tastes. Current flavors* include:

Buffalo Chicken (Garlic Herb Dough + Creamy Buffalo Chicken Filling)

Cheddar & Beef (Onion Dough + Ground Beef & Cheddar Filling)

Chorizo Date (Turmeric Dough + Chorizo & Date Filling)

Lemongrass Chicken (Black Pepper Dough + Plant-based Chicken & Lemongrass Filling)

Traditional (Crispy Edge Dough + Pork, Cabbage & Ginger Filling)



*All flavors are also available in vegan options. Dessert options and other flavors are also available.

Commenting on the launch of the product line, David Dresner, Co-Founder and CEO of Crispy Edge said, “Crispy Edge Gourmet Potstickers were born out of a family tradition, where I used to experiment making them in the kitchen of my childhood home with my grandfather. My continued passion to create the best gourmet potstickers, later led to the creation of the Crispy Edge restaurant in St. Louis. The positive feedback we received from diners was so strong that we decided to develop a product line for retail, which will enable us to reach as many consumers as possible. We are very excited to partner with KeHE for distribution and the growing number of retail stores we are in so far. We can’t wait for consumers to try our globally inspired flavors!”

Crispy Edge Gourmet Potstickers are fully cooked and ready to eat. Simply thaw them in your refrigerator then choose between a variety of five-minute heating options including air fryer, electric griddle, oven bake, pan sear, steam, microwave, or propane or charcoal grill.

Jesse Stuart Co-Founder and COO of Crispy Edge added, “Crispy Edge Potstickers are a menu game-changer for at-home cooking and entertaining as well as a variety of activities including camping, tailgating and more! Each potsticker has a uniquely flavored, made from scratch dough, which compliments each distinct filling. Consumers looking for something unique and delicious, should definitely add Crispy Edge Gourmet Potstickers to their shopping list!”

To find Crispy Edge Potstickers in your area, please use the store locator on the company website: https://crispyedge.com/where_to_find/.

Notable retailers that currently stock Crispy Edge Potstickers include: Apple Valley stores in Battle Creek, Cadillac, Holland, and Kentwood, Michigan

Central Market stores in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Plano, and San Antonio, Texas

Dierbergs stores in St. Louis, Missouri

Greenacres Market stores in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Wichita, Kansas

Kings & Balducci's Food Markets in New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Connecticut, Virginia

Reasor’s stores in Bixby, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs, Tahlequah, and Tulsa, Oklahoma

Schnuck’s stores in St. Louis, Missouri

Woodman’s stores in Appleton, Green Bay, and Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin; and North Aurora, Illinois



About Crispy Edge

Crispy Edge™ was founded in the heart of historic St. Louis by entrepreneurs and award-winning restaurateurs, David Dresner and Jesse Stuart. The company produces an extensive line of gourmet potstickers featuring a variety of globally-inspired flavors for every occasion including breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, and entertaining. More information on Crispy Edge can be found at www.crispyedge.com. You can also follow Crispy Edge on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CrispyEdgeLLC/ and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/crispyedge/.

