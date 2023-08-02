New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Soybean Processing Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479919/?utm_source=GNW

, Bunge Limited., Cargill Incorporated, Wilmar International Ltd., Kerry Group plc., Crown Soya Protein Group Company, Foodchem International Corporation and Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.



The global soybean processing market is expected to grow from $78.78 billion in 2022 to $84.91 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The soybean processing market is expected to reach $116.19 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2%.



The soybean processing market includes revenues earned by entities by preparation and dehulling, extraction, desolventizing, oil refining and processing, and oleochemicals. Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods



Soybean processing is the processing of soybeans, which involves successive steps to extract various different forms of soybean, they are cleaned, dried, cleaned once more, cracked, and dehulled. Soybean processing is used for drying, roasting, grinding, pressing and panelling of soybeans which can be used in various forms and in various industries.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the soybean processing market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of soybean processing products are whole soybean, meal, oil, and others.Whole soybean foods refer to those that are prepared from an entire soybean.



They are used for various sources of soybean, such as conventional, genetically modified organisms, non-genetically modified organisms, and organic. They are available in online and offline distribution channels and are used for various applications such as animal feed, aquafeed, biofuel, food and beverages, personal care, and others.



The increasing cases of diseases like obesity are expected to propel the growth of the soybean processing market going forward.Obesity refers to abnormal or excessive fat buildup that poses a risk to health; this is also called overweight.



According to a study, soybean processing will aid in the prevention of obesity.In experimental models of obesity, soy protein has been demonstrated to prevent or decrease body fat formation and improve insulin resistance.



Consumption of black and yellow soybeans has been shown to reduce high-fat diet-induced obesity through modulating lipid metabolism. For instance, in July 2022, according to the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, a UK-based agency for the British Department of Health and Social Care, statistics from the Active Lives Adult Survey showed that 25.3% of individuals aged 18 and above were obese from November 2020 to November 2021. Additionally, in January 2023, according to a survey report published by the UK Parliament, a UK-based legislative body, 25.9% of people in England were obese, with another 37.9% being overweight but not obese. It was also discovered that men are more likely than women to be overweight or obese (68.6% of men, 59.0% of women). Therefore, increasing cases of diseases like obesity is driving the soybean processing market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the soybean processing market going forward.Major companies operating in the soybean processing market are developing innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2021, Zeakal Inc., a US-based company for plant science and technology designed to increase the photosynthetic capacity and efficiency of plants, launched photoseed technology. This technology enhances soy’s oil, protein, and sustainability profiles, resulting in increased nutritional value and supply-chain profitability. PhotoSeed enhanced oil composition by up to 17% and protein by up to 7% on a dry weight basis, with yields equivalent to contemporary cultivars.



In January 2023, Cargill Inc., a US-based food corporation, finalized the acquisition of Owensboro Grain Company LLC for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will help Cargill’s efforts to upgrade and expand capacity across its North American oilseeds network in order to meet the rising demand for oilseeds in the food, feed, and renewable fuel sectors. Owensboro Grain Company LLC is a US-based producer and supplier of edible oils, soy products, animal feeds, crude oil, and refined vegetables.



The countries covered in the soybean processing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The soybean processing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides soybean processing market statistics, including soybean processing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a soybean processing market share, detailed soybean processing market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the soybean processing industry. This soybean processing market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479919/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________