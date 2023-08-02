New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rhizobium Bacteria Fertilizers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479917/?utm_source=GNW

The global rhizobium bacteria fertilizers market is expected to grow from $1.85 billion in 2022 to $2.00 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The rhizobium bacteria fertilizers market is expected to reach $2.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.5%.



The rhizobium bacteria fertilizers market consists of sales of rhizobium bacteria fertilizers such as inoculants, bio-fertilizers, and nutrient supplements.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Rhizobium bacteria fertilizers refer to a type of biofertilizer made up of Acetobacter bacteria, which may colonize plant roots and fix atmospheric nitrogen.Rhizobium is known to form colonies on the surface of the roots, promoting biological nitrogen fixation and supplying nitrogen to leguminous crops.



As a result, this process is thought to be important for increasing yield and soil fertility.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the rhizobium bacteria fertilizers market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of rhizobium bacteria fertilizers are nitrogen-fixing, phosphate-solubilizing, potash-mobilizing, and others.Nitrogen-fixing refers to the method by which atmospheric N2 is changed into any nitrogen compound with a non-zero oxidation state.



They are applicable for cereals and grains, pulses and oilseeds, fruits and vegetables, and others. They are using various technologies, such as carrier-enriched biofertilizers and liquid biofertilizers, and are used for various applications, such as seed treatments, soil treatments, and others.



An increase in demand for organic products is expected to propel the growth of the rhizobium bacteria fertilizers market going forward.Organic products refer to products made from organic farming or agricultural materials.



The increasing demand for organic products will benefit the rhizobium bacteria fertilizer.Rhizobium bacteria could reduce the need for artificial fertilizers by fixing atmospheric nitrogen, which is needed for crop production.



Using biofertilizers such as rhizobium bacteria fertilizers can assist in fulfilling the nutritious food need of the world’s growing population. For instance, in December 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, organic product sales reached $11.2 billion in total in 2020, up by $1.28 billion representing a growth of 13%. Additionally, in May 2021, according to a report published by Organic Trade Association, a US-based business association for the organic industry, organic product sales in the United States surged to new highs in 2020, increasing by a record 12.4 percent to $61.9 billion, boosting U.S. organic food sales in 2020 up a record 12.8 percent to a new high of $56.4 billion when compared to prior years. Therefore, an increase in demand for organic products is driving the growth of rhizobium bacteria fertilizers.



Strategic collaborations and partnerships are key trends gaining popularity in the rhizobium bacteria fertilizers market.Major market players are collaborating to develop novel technologies.



For Instance, in December 2022, Syngenta Seedcare, a Switzerland-based agricultural science and technology company, collaborated with Bioceres Crop Solutions collaborated to commercialize novel biological seed treatments.This seed-applied solution supports regenerative agriculture by assisting crops like soybean in absorbing nitrogen from the atmosphere and greatly reducing the requirement for nitrogen fertilizers.



Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is an Argentina-based fully integrated provider of crop productivity technologies company. Furthermore, in July 2022, BiOWiSH Technologies, a US-based, all-natural biotechnology company for the agronomy, aquaculture, animal production & water treatment industries collaborated with SABIC Agri-Nutrients, to develop a combination of proprietary microbial cultures called BiOWiSH Crop Liquid can be added to liquid fertilizers or coated onto dry fertilizer to increase the fertilizer’s effectiveness. SABIC Agri-Nutrients is a Saudi Arabia- based chemical company.



In December 2020, The Mosaic Company, a US-based, producer of concentrated phosphate and potash company, partnered with BioConsortia, Inc. to create and release nitrogen-fixing microbial products for key non-legume row crops, such as corn, wheat, and others. The collaboration aims to create products for in-furrow and seed treatment that will increase yield and can be used alone or in conjunction with existing chemicals and fertilizers. BioConsortia, Inc. is a US-based Microbial company that develops better microbial products such as fertilizers to improve fertility, protect plants, and boost yields.



The countries covered in the rhizobium bacteria fertilizers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



