Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for August 2023

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for August 2023. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for August is approximately 22% higher than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $32.80 or 9% increase in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.









Rate Class



Market Cost of Electricity

(cents/kWh)



Recovery Charge

(cents/kWh) Price of Electricity Including Recovery Charge (cents/kWh) Residential 29.827 2.598 32.425 Commercial 29.633 2.513 32.146 Industrial 28.538 2.683 31.221 Farm (Includes REA) 29.632 3.667 33.299 Irrigation 28.066 0.002 28.068 Oil & Gas 28.349 2.547 30.896 Lighting 18.106 2.371 20.477

Further information on regulated rate option and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta

government’s customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .