Malt Extracts And Ingredients Global Market Report 2023

The global malt extracts and ingredients market is expected to grow from $18.29 billion in 2022 to $19.38 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The malt extracts and ingredients market is expected to reach $23.58 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5%.



The malt extracts and ingredients market consists of sales of pilsner, pale, amber, and dark extract.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Malt extract refers to a concentrated syrup made from malted grains, whereas ingredients refer to other ingredients used in brewing such as hops, yeast, water, and various grains.These are used as fermentable sugar sources in brewing beer and other fermented beverages.



It can also be used as a flavoring and coloring agent in food products such as bread, cereals, and baked goods.



Europe was the largest region in the malt extracts and ingredients market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of malt extracts and ingredients are extracts and ingredients.Malt extract refers to a sweet, syrupy substance that is derived from malted grains, usually barley.



Malt extract is commonly used in brewing beer as it provides a source of fermentable sugars that are essential for the fermentation process.The various types of sources are included, such as barley, wheat, rye and rice, oats, sorghum, millets, and corn.



The main forms involved are dry and liquid, with several types of products included, such as diastatic, non-diastatic, and brewery-grade. These are used for several applications, such as beverages, food, pharmaceuticals, and others.



The growing popularity of craft beer is expected to propel the growth of the malt extracts and ingredients market going forward.Craft beer refers to a beer that is made by small, independent breweries using traditional brewing methods and high-quality ingredients.



Malt extract is a key ingredient in beer and is widely used by many craft brewers to speed up brewing. For instance, in 2022, according to the Brewers Association, a US-based trade group and national organization that represents the interests of small and independent craft brewers in America, retail sales of craft beer climbed by 5% from 2021 to $28.4 billion. Craft beer accounted for around 24.6% of the total beer market. The number of craft brewers in the United States has increased by 3.7% from 9,210 in 2021 to 9,552. As a result, the growing popularity of craft beer is driving the growth malt extracts and ingredients market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the malt extracts and ingredients market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2020, Muntons, a UK-based malt and malt ingredients manufacturer, launched the EasySour malt extract blend, an innovative product to manufacture sour beers with the least hassle for brewers.The uniqueness of the product is that it’s a malt blend that quickly creates the souring effects that are most sought-after by athletes and other people.



It is primarily used to help speed up the process, cut costs, and eliminate risk.This new item is made to be introduced either during or after fermentation.



It imparts the reviving ’soured’ flavor without the requirement for prolonged storage or the dangers connected with the employment of bacteria in the brewery.



In September 2021, InVivo Group, a France-based seed and agricultural supplies manufacturer, acquired Soufflet Group for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition is expected to help InVivo Group be better positioned to face the economic, social, and ecological issues facing French agriculture and to act as a catalyst for the agricultural and food transition by expanding the use of its solutions.



Soufflet Group is a France-based manufacturer of malt extracts and ingredients, along with other agricultural products.



The countries covered in the malt extracts and ingredients market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The malt extracts and ingredients market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides malt extracts and ingredients market statistics, including malt extracts and ingredients industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a malt extracts and ingredients market share, detailed malt extracts and ingredients market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the malt extracts and ingredients industry. This malt extracts and ingredients market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

