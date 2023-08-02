New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Livestock Grow Lights Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479912/?utm_source=GNW

, Big Dutchman AG, Aruna Lighting, Uni-Light LED, Light Engine, ONCE Animal Lighting, Waveform Lighting, Big Dutchman, Delaval, Agrilight BV, and Aruna Lighting.



The global livestock grow lights market is expected to grow from $6.16 billion in 2022 to $6.71 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The livestock grow lights market is expected to reach $9.07 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8%.



The livestock grow lights market consists of sales of high-pressure sodium (HPS) and compact fluorescent lamps.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Livestock growth lights refer to artificial lighting systems designed to provide additional light to livestock in agricultural settings, such as poultry, dairy, and swine farms. These lights are used to simulate natural daylight and promote growth and development in animals, regulate their biological rhythms, and improve their overall health and productivity.



Asia-pacific was the largest region in the livestock grow lights market in 2022. The regions covered in livestock grow lights report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of livestock grow lights are fluorescent, light-emitting diode (LED), incandescent, and high-intensity discharge.Fluorescent lights are a type of electric light that produces visible light by using a process called fluorescence.



It is used to grow several types of livestock, including cattle, poultry, swine, and others.The various types of light colors involved are green, red, white, and blue.



The main installation types include retrofits and new installations.



The rise in livestock productivity is expected to propel the growth of the livestock grow lights market.Livestock productivity refers to how efficiently and effectively livestock are raised to produce various outputs such as meat, milk, eggs, wool, and other animal products.



The livestock productivity can be increased using livestock grow lights, which facilitate the growth and production of animal products by emitting light that emulates natural light and creates a physiological effect on livestock. For instance, in October 2022, according to Eurostat, a Luxembourg-based agency of the European Commission, in 2021, Europe’s pig meat production was 23.4 million metric tons. Furthermore, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization, an Italy-based United Nations specialized agency, worldwide dairy output reached 930 million tons in 2022, a 0.6% rise from 2021. As a result, the increase in livestock productivity drives the livestock grow lights market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the livestock grow lights market.Major companies operating in the livestock grow lights market are introducing innovative products related to sustainable LED grow lights to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in July 2021, Light Science Technologies, a UK-based developer of controlled-environment agriculture products, launched NurturGrow LED grow lights.The new product is innovative and sustainable, with 85% of its reusable components, which would help animal farmers and indoor growers upgrade the features quickly and save on lighting costs.



The NurturGrow light has a variable length of up to 2.78 meters, making it the longest luminaire on the market. This product includes industry-leading, high-performance LED lighting innovation using its internal manufacturing resources, ensuring farmers nothing less than premium and high-performance grow lights.



In January 2022, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, a US-based consumer of lawn, garden, and pest control products, acquired Luxx Lighting for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition is in line with the company’s strategy to improve its offerings for commercial cannabis cultivators and improve stakeholder value.



Luxx Lighting is a US-based developer of high-performance grow lights.



The countries covered in the livestock grow lights market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The livestock grow lights market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides livestock grow lights market statistics, including livestock grow lights industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with livestock grow lights market share, detailed livestock grow lights market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the livestock grow lights industry. This livestock grow lights market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479912/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________