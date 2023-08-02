New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hydraulic Breaker Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479908/?utm_source=GNW

The global hydraulic breaker market is expected to grow from $1.75 billion in 2022 to $1.87 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The hydraulic breaker market is expected to reach $2.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.1%.



The hydraulic breaker market consists of sales of hand-held breakers, compact breakers, heavy-duty breakers, spare parts, and components.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A hydraulic breaker refers to a hydraulic mechanical construction equipment tool that is used for breaking and demolishing hard materials such as concrete, rocks, and asphalt. It is a device that utilizes the excavator’s hydraulic system to shatter or crush hard surfaces.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the hydraulic breaker market in 2022. The regions covered in hydraulic breaker report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main hydraulic breaker types are handheld hydraulic breakers and machine-mounted hydraulic breakers.A handheld hydraulic breaker refers to a type of hydraulic hammer or attachment that is designed to be used as a portable, handheld tool for breaking up concrete, rock, and other hard materials.



The various product types are mini hydraulic breakers, small hydraulic breakers, and medium hydraulic breakers applied in breaking oversized material, trenching, and demolition. The various end users include construction and mining.



The increase in construction activities is expected to propel the growth of the hydraulic breaker market going forward.Construction activities refer to any work or process involved in the planning, designing, building, and maintaining of physical structures, including buildings, roads, bridges, tunnels, and other infrastructure.



An increase in construction activities refers to the growth and expansion in these sectors.Hydraulic breakers are often in construction projects for breaking concrete, rock, and other materials.



Thus, increased construction activity can lead to a rise in demand for hydraulic breakers. For instance, in September 2021, according to Marsh, an insurance broking and risk management firm, between 2020 and 2030, the worldwide construction market is anticipated to increase by US$4.5 trillion, reaching US$15.2 trillion, with US$8.9 trillion in emerging markets. Moreover, in 2022, according to a report shared by the ToolSense, an Austria-based software company related to construction, facility services, mining, agriculture, logistics, or manufacturing, the number of housing units built in 2021 was 1,337,800, which is a 4% rise over the previous year. Therefore, the increase in construction activities is driving the growth of the hydraulic breaker market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the hydraulic breaker market.Companies operating in the hydraulic breaker market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in August 2022, Mazio Attachments LLC, a US-based company specializing in earth-moving machinery attachments, launched the Mazio XL series of hydraulic rock breakers.The Mazio XL series is designed with a broader range of carrier equipment, including mini excavators, skid steer loaders, backhoe loaders, and excavators of up to 140 tons of operating weight.



The closed-case design of 100% Hardox steel is a notable feature that offers outstanding durability and protection against wear and impact.



In August 2021, Epiroc AB, a Sweden-based leading equipment manufacturer for mining, infrastructure, and natural resources industries, acquired DandA Heavy Industries for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Epiroc will gain access to DandA Heavy Industries’ hydraulic breaker technology and expertise, as well as its manufacturing facilities and distribution channels.



This will allow Epiroc to offer its customers a more comprehensive range of products and services and expand its position in the demolition and construction markets. DandA Heavy Industries is a South Korea-based manufactures of hydraulic breakers.



The countries covered in the hydraulic breaker market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



