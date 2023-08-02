Brazil-Alberta Opportunities Forum Strengthens Business Ties Between Regions

Edmonton, Alberta, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invest Alberta and Edmonton Global hosted the Brazil-Alberta Opportunities Forum today to bolster collaboration and enhance investment between Brazil and Alberta. The forum showcased the opportunities the province offers to Brazilian companies and reinforced Alberta’s commitment to nurturing a supportive and coordinated business ecosystem.

A momentous agreement to foster international business relations between Alberta and Brazil was signed at the forum. The Brazil-Canada Chamber of Commerce (BCCC), headquartered in Toronto with six chapters across Canada (in B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Toronto, Ottawa, and the Atlantic provinces), the Chamber of Commerce Brazil-Canada (CCBC), with headquarters in Sao Paulo and Montreal, several chapters across Brazil and hubs in Quebec and Alberta, and the Consul General of Brazil in Vancouver formalized an agreement to jointly support economic growth and prosperity among both regions. By expressing a commitment to Western Canada, these organizations are paving a path to unlocking opportunities in new markets, enhancing cultural exchange, and creating a platform for innovation and knowledge sharing.

This agreement builds on work underway to strengthen Alberta’s role as a vital player in the global business landscape. In September 2022, Invest Alberta signed an MOU with the Chamber of Commerce Brazil-Canada (CCBC) focused on attracting investment and enhancing economic activity and relationships between the two regions, and in May 2023, the CCBC and Edmonton Global successfully completed an MOU to further promote trade between the two regions.

By December 2022, the CCBC launched the Western Canada Brazil Hub at Concordia University of Edmonton, a joint initiative to provide a soft landing for Brazilian companies and innovators to connect with service providers, infrastructure, potential partners for business, research and development and thus integrate into the Alberta innovation ecosystem quickly.

Since then, the CCBC has attracted interest from four Brazilian companies to the region in the fields of energy efficiency, logistics, engineering, and artificial intelligence. Mitsidi, for example, is a Brazilian company focused on clean energy and energy transition that is a natural fit for the region’s growing clean energy industry. CSA, the leading independent provider of overhaul, repair and maintenance of aircraft engines in Brazil, is also looking to potentially establish its Canadian operations in Alberta, which could result in a number of development and employment opportunities in the province.

“The Brazil-Alberta Opportunities Forum builds on the momentum from the Western Canada Brazil Hub, announced in December 2022, and signals a new era in our strong economic relationship. Alberta already exports approximately $116 million in goods to Brazil each year and we are excited for additional trade as we move forward together." - Matt Jones, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade, Government of Alberta

“All actors involved today in this project to bring Alberta closer to Brazil have the same purpose: to promote and expand trade, cooperation and cultural relations. Brazil and Alberta share many similarities: we are both rich in natural resources, we have robust agricultural and technological sectors, we are rich in oil and gas and we have strong programs for renewable sources of energy. These convergences provide a propitious environment. I am confident that the agreement we are signing today will foster our common objectives and further intensify our links.” – Renato Mosca, Consul General of Brazil in Vancouver

“We, at the BCCC, are always happy to continue building the relationship between Canada and Brazil and now we are in a unique position to cooperate with many organizations to highlight the particular advantages of Alberta. We can showcase the Alberta opportunities to attract business and show Alberta companies the real potential of exports to the Brazilian market.” - Peter Hawkins, Co-Chair Brazil Canada Chamber of Commerce BCCC.

“This new agreement reinforces our commitment to strengthening relations between Brazil and the province of Alberta, exploring synergies and opportunities, not only for Brazilian companies to come here, but also for Alberta-based companies to expand and do business in Brazil. We’re excited to continue our collaboration with Invest Alberta and Edmonton Global and increase the flow of business with them.” - Stéphane Larue, President of the CCBC in Canada

"The Brazil Chambers’ commitment to Western Canada will play a key role in fortifying economic ties between our regions, lowering the barriers for Brazilian businesses seeking to expand into Canadian markets. This partnership, along with the Edmonton region's business-friendly environment, access to global markets, and low cost of doing business, make Canada an attractive destination for investment and economic growth. We are genuinely excited for this new partnership and eagerly anticipate the positive impacts it will have on the region." - Malcolm Bruce, CEO, Edmonton Global

“Alberta’s commitment to innovation and sustainability aligns perfectly with the values of Brazilian companies seeking to expand globally. The partnerships that are strengthened through events like the Brazil-Alberta Opportunities Forum pave a path for promoting Alberta’s thriving economy, strategic location, and strong workforce as the ideal gateway to North American markets.” – Rick Christiaanse, CEO, Invest Alberta

Invest Alberta:

Invest Alberta engages the world and provides high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. With team members strategically positioned in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits. Since 2020, Invest Alberta has supported the commitment of nearly $20 billion in investment that created more than 25,000 new high-value jobs for Albertans. For more information, please visit investalberta.ca.

Edmonton Global:

The purpose of Edmonton Global is to radically transform and grow the economy of the Edmonton Metropolitan Region. We are a not-for-profit corporation founded by 14 municipalities that make up the Edmonton Metropolitan Region. Our focus is attracting foreign investment, helping regional businesses export with the world, enhancing our region’s global competitiveness, and bringing our region together with a unified voice to attract the attention and interest of investors the world over.