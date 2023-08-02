DFS NEWS: The Klein Law Firm Initiates an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Discover Financial Services

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that it is investigating allegations that Discover Financial Services ("Discover") (NYSE: DFS) violated federal securities laws.



CURRENT INVESTIGATION DETAILS:On July 20, 2023, pre-market, Discover revealed it was in discussions with regulators about how it misclassified certain credit card products for about 15 years. The company incorrectly classified certain credit card accounts into its highest merchant and merchant acquirer pricing tier, beginning around mid-2007. Following this news, Discover stock was trading down over 13% in pre-market trading on July 20, 2023. Discover stock price fell sharply from $121.85 per share on July 19, 2023 to $102.44 on July 20, 2023.

