New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Garden And Orchard Type Tractors Machinery Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479905/?utm_source=GNW

, McCormick Tractors International Ltd., Case IH, Deutz-Fahr GmbH, CLAAS Group, Daedong Corporation, Minsk Tractor Works (MTW), Tractor and Farm Equipment Limited., Massey Ferguson, Sonalika International, and Escorts Group.



The global garden and orchard-type tractors machinery market is expected to grow from $4.07 billion in 2022 to $4.24 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The garden and orchard-type tractors machinery market is expected to reach $4.85 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.4%.



The garden and orchard-type tractors machinery market consists of sales of lawn tractors, zero-turn mowers, and two-wheel tractors.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Garden and orchard tractors machinery refer to small, compact tractors designed specifically for use in gardens, orchards, vineyards, and other small agricultural operations. These tractors are often equipped with specialized attachments and accessories that allow them to perform tasks such as mowing, tilling, digging, and hauling.



North America was the largest region in the garden and orchard-type tractors machinery market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in garden and orchard-type tractors machinery report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of garden and orchard type tractors machinery are wheeled and crawler.Wheeled tractor refers to a type of agricultural machinery that is designed to provide high tractive effort at slow speeds for pulling and pushing various agricultural implements, such as plows, cultivators, and seeders, which are used for agricultural purposes, general gardening, hilly regions, and smaller farms.



They are used in various applications including orchard use and garden use by residential users, professional landscaping services, and others.



The necessity to increase crop yields is expected to propel the growth of the garden and orchard-type tractors machinery market going forward.Crop yields refer to the amount of agricultural produce or crops harvested from a given land area over a specified period.



Garden and orchard tractors machinery is used in crop yields to facilitate agricultural operations such as planting, harvesting, and pulling heavy loads. For instance, in September 2022, according to Statistics Canada, a Canada-based Government agency, Wheat production in Canada is predicted to rise 55.6% yearly to 34.7 million tons in 2022. This increase is primarily due to higher indicated yields, estimated to grow by 42.1% to 51.3 bushels per acre. Moreover, in April 2022, according to Central Statistics Office Ireland, an Ireland-based Government agency, the Potato yield increased from 33.8 tons per hectare to 45.6 tons. Therefore, the necessity to increase crop yields is driving the growth of the garden and orchard-type tractors machinery market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the garden and orchard-type tractors machinery market.Companies operating in the garden and orchard-type tractors machinery market are developing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in August 2021, Solectrac Electric Tractors, a US-based electric tractor manufacturing company, launched the newest 70 HP, 60 kWh electric tractor.The e70 electric tractor is equipped with swappable battery pack technology.



This 4WD narrow electric tractor is intended for more significant agricultural activities such as farms, orchards, and vineyards. The e70N can run for up to eight hours on a single charge due to its 60 kWh battery.



In March 2021, Keestrack Group, a Belgium-based manufacturer of crushing equipment and mobile screening, acquired Goldoni S.p.A. for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Keestrack Group enables its expansion in the agriculture segment. The addition looks forward to offering customers new and innovative tractors, motor cultivators, and trans cars. Glodoni S.p.A. is an Italy-based company specializing in manufacturing specialized tractors best suited for vineyards, orchards, and others.



The countries covered in the garden and orchard-type tractors machinery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The garden and orchard type tractors machinery market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides garden and orchard type tractors machinery market statistics, including the garden and orchard type tractors machinery industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a garden and orchard type tractors machinery market share, detailed garden and orchard type tractors machinery market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the garden and orchard type tractors machinery industry. This garden and orchard type tractors machinery market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479905/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________