Feed Fats And Proteins Global Market Report 2023

The global feed fats and proteins market is expected to grow from $8.12 billion in 2022 to $8.73 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The feed fats and proteins market is expected to reach $11.14 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.



The feed fats and proteins market consists of sales of soybeans, peanuts, flaxseed, and canola.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Feed fats and proteins refer to animal feeds that contain fats and proteins and are concentrated with these nutrients for the health of the animal. Feed fats and proteins are used to provide essential nutrition for the health of animals.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the feed fats and proteins market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in feed fats and proteins report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of sources of feed fats and proteins are animals and plants.Animal refers to any creature from the animal kingdom and is usually multi-celled in nature.



These are used to make a variety of products, including oilseed meal, fishmeal, animal by-product meal, and others for livestock involved such as ruminants, poultry, aqua, swine, equine, and others.



The rise in pet adoption is expected to propel the growth of the feed fats and proteins market going forward.Animal adoption is acquiring animals through rescue groups instead of purchasing them from pet shops or breeders.



Protein- and fat-rich meals help build and repair the bodies of companion animals such as dogs. For instance, in 2021, according to Chewy Inc., a US-based online retailer of pet food and other products, there were around 977,202 pets adopted in the US, which resulted in the highest adoption rate of 61% in the past six years. Furthermore, in November 2022, according to a national survey of pets and people published by Animal Medicines Australia (AMA), an Australia-based industry body representing the leaders of the animal health industry in Australia, about half of Australian households had at least one dog, making them the most common pet. In 2022, 48% of households had dogs, up from 40% in 2019. Therefore, the rise in the pet adoption rate is driving the growth of the feed fats and proteins market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the feed fats and proteins market.Major companies operating in the feed fats and proteins market are focused on innovating new products and solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2021, BASF SE, a Germany-based chemical company, launched Natupulse TS, an innovative feed enzyme for animal feed, to improve nutrient digestion and make animal feed more cost-effective and sustainable.Natupulse TS enhances nutrient absorption and increases the affordability and sustainability of meal.



Beta-mannanase is introduced to the feed, reducing the viscosity of the digest, reducing the digestibility of the feed, and ensuring a more sustainable output. It increases feed efficiency, improves nutrient digestibility, and supports more sustainably produced animal protein.



In October 2022, United Petfood, a Belgium-based pet food manufacturer, acquired Gold Line Feeds for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition is expected to help United Petfood advance its position in the UK pet food market and would also help them by providing them with Gold Line Feeds’ facility, brands, and customer base.



Gold Line Feeds Ltd. is a UK-based animal feed manufacturer.



The countries covered in the feed fats and proteins market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The feed fats and proteins market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides feed fats and proteins market statistics, including feed fats and proteins industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a feed fats and proteins market share, detailed feed fats and proteins market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the feed fats and proteins industry. This feed fats and proteins market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

