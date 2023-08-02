Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $435 Million and Extends Maturity to August 2028

DALLAS, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest”) (Nasdaq: CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, today announced an amendment to its senior secured credit facility (the “Credit Facility”). The amendment increased commitments under the Credit Facility from $400 million to $435 million, added an uncommitted accordion feature that could increase the maximum commitments up to $750 million, and amended several financial covenants. The end of the Credit Facility’s revolving period was extended from August 9, 2025 to August 2, 2027, and the final maturity was extended from August 9, 2026 to August 2, 2028.



About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation (Nasdaq: CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company with approximately $1.2 billion in investments at fair value as of March 31, 2023. Capital Southwest is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 million to $35 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, second lien and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael S. Sarner, Chief Financial Officer

214-884-3829