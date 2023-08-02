KALA BIO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in August

ARLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KALA BIO, Inc. (Nasdaq:KALA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe diseases of the eye, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in August 2023:



2023 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Company management will be available for 1x1 investor meetings in New York, NY.

H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

A pre-recorded presentation will be made available beginning Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Sidoti Micro Cap Conference

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Company management will present virtually at 1:00 p.m. ET.

To access the webcast and subsequent archived recording of the H.C Wainwright and Sidoti presentations, please visit the “Presentations” section of the Kala website at www.kalarx.com.

About KALA BIO, Inc.

KALA BIO is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe diseases of the eye. KALA BIO’s biologics-based investigational therapies utilize KALA BIO’s proprietary mesenchymal stem cell secretome (MSC-S) platform. KALA BIO’s lead product candidate, KPI-012, is a human MSC-S, which contains numerous human-derived biofactors, such as growth factors, protease inhibitors, matrix proteins and neurotrophic factors that can potentially correct the impaired corneal healing that is an underlying etiology of multiple severe ocular diseases. KPI-012 is currently in clinical development for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED), a rare disease of impaired corneal healing, for which it has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. KALA BIO is also targeting the potential development of KPI-012 for the treatment of Limbal Stem Cell Deficiency and other rare corneal diseases that threaten vision and has initiated preclinical studies to evaluate the potential utility of its MSC-S platform for retinal degenerative diseases, such as Retinitis Pigmentosa and Stargardt Disease. For more information on KALA BIO, please visit www.kalarx.com.

