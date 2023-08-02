Inari Medical Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Second Quarter Financial and Recent Business Highlights

Generated revenue of $119.0 million in Q2 of 2023, up 28.3% over the same quarter last year.

Delivered net income of $2.1 million in Q2 of 2023, compared to a $10.2 million net loss in Q2 of 2022.

Announced commitment to PEERLESS II, a randomized controlled trial enrolling up to 1,200 patients, comparing mechanical thrombectomy with FlowTriever versus anti-coagulation alone for the treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Launched two new products, RevCore and T16 Curve, both purpose-built tools designed to address unmet needs in venous thromboembolism (“VTE”) patients.

“Our strong financial performance in the second quarter reflected consistent execution across all our growth drivers,” said Drew Hykes, CEO of Inari Medical. “We saw meaningful growth contributions from new product launches as well as international geographies, adding confidence to our 2023 outlook. We announced PEERLESS II, our third randomized controlled trial. These pivotal studies will elevate our therapies to the standard of care and reflect our unwavering commitment to VTE patients.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $119.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $92.7 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $116.2 million for the prior quarter. The increase over the prior year quarter was driven primarily by global commercial expansion, increased adoption of our procedures, and introduction of new products.

Gross profit was $105.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $82.4 million for the same period of 2022. Gross margin was 88.4% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 88.8% for the same period in the prior year.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were $106.7 million, compared to $91.7 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly driven by personnel-related expenses, including stock-based compensation, as we increased headcount to fund the expansion of the commercial, research and development, clinical, and support organizations.

Net income was $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 and net income per share was $0.04 on a weighted-average basic share count of 57.2 million and $0.04 on a weighted-average diluted share count of 58.5 million, respectively, compared to a net loss of $10.2 million and a net loss per share of $0.19 on a weighted-average basic and diluted share count of 53.2 million, in the same period of the prior year.

Full-Year 2023 Revenue Guidance

For the full year 2023, we are raising our revenue guidance to a range of $482 million to $492 million, an increase of $4 million from our prior guidance range of $478 million to $488 million.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Inari Medical will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live by dialing (844) 825-9789 for domestic callers or (412) 317-5180 for international callers. The live webinar may be accessed by visiting the Events Section of the Inari investor relations website at ir.inarimedical.com.

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Patients first. No small plans. Take care of each other. These are the guiding principles that form the ethos of Inari Medical. We are committed to improving lives in extraordinary ways by creating innovative solutions for both unmet and underrecognized health needs. In addition to our purpose-built products, we leverage our capabilities in education, clinical research, and program development to improve patient outcomes. We are passionate about our mission to establish our treatments as the standard of care for venous thromboembolism and beyond. We are just getting started.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include estimated full year 2023 revenue and utility of clinical data results, and are based on Inari’s current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially due to a number of factors. These and other risks and uncertainties include those described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation” and elsewhere in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022, and in its other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on information available to Inari as of the date hereof and are made only as of the date of this release. Inari undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inari’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of Inari.

INARI MEDICAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 119,005 $ 92,744 $ 235,172 $ 179,496 Cost of goods sold 13,844 10,347 27,585 20,314 Gross profit 105,161 82,397 207,587 159,182 Operating expenses Research and development 21,085 18,569 43,149 34,704 Selling, general and administrative 85,586 73,156 171,286 136,888 Total operating expenses 106,671 91,725 214,435 171,592 Loss from operations (1,510 ) (9,328 ) (6,848 ) (12,410 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 4,552 214 8,697 264 Interest expense (44 ) (73 ) (84 ) (146 ) Other income 26 252 65 228 Total other income 4,534 393 8,678 346 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,024 (8,935 ) 1,830 (12,064 ) Provision for income taxes 939 1,252 1,963 1,252 Net income (loss) $ 2,085 $ (10,187 ) $ (133 ) $ (13,316 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustments (79 ) (291 ) (70 ) (408 ) Unrealized loss on available-for-sale debt securities (1,095 ) (125 ) (1,960 ) (373 ) Total other comprehensive loss (1,174 ) (416 ) (2,030 ) (781 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 911 $ (10,603 ) $ (2,163 ) $ (14,097 ) Net income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.04 $ (0.19 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.26 ) Diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.19 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.26 ) Weighted average common shares used to compute net income (loss) per share Basic 57,207,902 53,183,767 55,988,736 52,075,399 Diluted 58,496,350 53,183,767 55,988,736 52,075,399









INARI MEDICAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,837 $ 60,222 Short-term investments in debt securities 279,696 266,179 Accounts receivable, net 63,128 58,611 Inventories, net 38,984 32,581 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,972 5,312 Total current assets 444,617 422,905 Property and equipment, net 21,063 21,655 Operating lease right-of-use assets 49,857 50,703 Deposits and other assets 9,431 8,889 Total assets $ 524,968 $ 504,152 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 7,240 $ 7,659 Payroll-related accruals 38,290 38,955 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11,125 8,249 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,583 1,311 Total current liabilities 58,238 56,174 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 31,085 30,976 Total liabilities 89,323 87,150 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022; 57,266,455 and 54,021,656 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2021, respectively 57 54 Additional paid in capital 483,752 462,949 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (1,181 ) 849 Accumulated deficit (46,983 ) (46,850 ) Total stockholders' equity 435,645 417,002 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 524,968 $ 504,152



