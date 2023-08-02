MISTRAS Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2023 Results

Strong revenue growth in key markets - Commercial Aerospace and Data Solutions including OnStream Pipeline

Selling, General and Administrative expenses reduced by $1.3 million or 3.1% on a quarterly sequential basis

Significant Operating Cashflow increase of 134.6% for the first half of 2023 to $18.3 million

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE), a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, reported financial results for its second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Highlights of the Second Quarter 2023*

Revenue of $176.0 million, down 1.7%

Gross profit of $49.7 million, with gross profit margin of 28.2%

GAAP Net income of $0.3 million, with Adjusted EBITDA of $15.3 million

Operating Cash Flow of $13.9 million, and Free Cash Flow of $8.0 million

Highlights of the First Half 2023*

Revenue of $344.0 million, up 1.0%, a 1.9% increase excluding FX exchange impact**

Gross profit of $95.8 million, up 2.5%, with gross profit margin of 27.8%, up 40 bps

GAAP Net loss of $4.6 million, with Adjusted EBITDA up 7.9% to $25.7 million

Operating Cash Flow of $18.3 million, and Free Cash Flow of $7.7 million

* All comparisons are consolidated and versus the equivalent prior year period, unless otherwise noted.

** Foreign currency (“FX”) exchange impact is calculated by converting current period financial results in local currency, using the prior period exchange rates, and comparing this amount to the current period financial results in local currency using the current period exchange rate.

For the second quarter of 2023, consolidated revenue was $176.0 million, a 1.7% decrease, including the unfavorable impact of $0.7 million of FX exchange. The second quarter revenue decline was primarily attributable to a decrease in workload associated with a delayed Defense contract and decreases in the Power Generation industry related to project timing, which more than offset strong growth in the Commercial Aerospace industry, OnStream Pipeline InLine Inspection (“ILI”) business, and Data Solutions offerings. Second quarter 2023 gross profit decreased 7.2% with gross profit margin declining 170 basis points, as compared to the year ago period. The gross margin decrease was primarily due to increased European energy costs and deleveraging of fixed costs due to revenue levels, partially offset by improved sales mix in the current quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) in the second quarter of 2023 were $41.5 million, up from $40.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, in part due to aforementioned unfavorable FX exchange. Second quarter SG&A was down sequentially from the first quarter of 2023, as a result of on-going budgeted cost controls.

The Company generated net income of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, as compared to net income of $4.6 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $18.3 million in the prior year, a decrease of 16.4%, primarily attributable to the decrease in revenue and gross profit. The year-to-date 2023 net loss was $4.6 million, resulting in Adjusted EBITDA of $25.7 million which was an increase of 7.9% over the prior year period, primarily attributable to a favorable change in sales mix.

Cost Savings Implementation

As announced in February 2023, the Company has been exploring ways to improve profitability and Adjusted EBITDA, through meaningful margin improvement and steps to achieve sustained cost savings. The Company has completed the initial phase of this project, which it refers to as Project Phoenix, wherein efficiency and profitability opportunities were identified. The Company is now undertaking the next phase of validating actionable initiatives, which can then be implemented prospectively. The Company will provide an update at the end of the third quarter of 2023, after further progress is made towards achievement of such opportunities.

The Company has already taken certain actions in 2023 which are expected to yield annualized cost savings of approximately $6.2 million, of which approximately $5.1 million are expected to be realized in 2023. Most of these cost savings are related to the Company’s North America operations and are related to a reduction in overhead functions classified within the SG&A line. Approximately $4.5 million of the $5.1 million savings anticipated to be achieved in 2023 were budgeted for, and hence were included in the Company’s original Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2023.

Chief Executive Officer Dennis Bertolotti commented, “Although we continue to generate revenue growth in many of our key markets, the impact of decreased activity under one of our Defense contracts offset these gains at a consolidated level. Hence, total revenue was down marginally, adjusted for the effect of FX exchange. However, heading into the second half of 2023, we expect Adjusted EBITDA will improve year over year despite revenue being lower than initially anticipated. We have implemented cost-saving initiatives via specific actions, many of which are expected to improve performance in our legacy Oil and Gas business.

There were also several bright spots related to revenue growth drivers in the second quarter of 2023. In particular, West Penn, a key shop laboratory business which specializes in Aerospace, reported an all-time record revenue quarter. Additionally, OnStream, our ILI pipeline testing business, achieved its best second quarter revenue in its history. The OnStream growth was driven by a record quarter for its US business, which increased revenue by over 75% for the first half of 2023, compared to the prior year period. Within Data Solutions, our PCMS/New Century business also experienced growth in the quarter, driven by continued customer adoption of its predictive analytics via OneSuite. There was also progress achieved in strengthening our financial position, with strong cash flow, and a significant reduction in days sales outstanding, which contributed to a further reduction in our outstanding debt.”

Mr. Bertolotti continued, “In the second half of the year, we will continue to seek additional, incremental benefits from Project Phoenix, expanding upon what we have already implemented in cost reduction efforts during the first half of 2023. We will continue to improve operating efficiency, which will contribute to an improved bottom line result. We also anticipate that second half revenue will be stable, with modest growth over the comparable prior year period, but with an expanded improvement in Adjusted EBITDA due to a favorable sales mix shift and on-going cost controls.”

Mr. Bertolotti concluded, “Our cash flow remains strong, and I am pleased with the investments that we have made in 2023 related to our higher growth businesses via increased capital expenditures, which will further our expansion in key growth markets. As a result of our cost savings initiatives and the growth in our high margin businesses, I am optimistic that Mistras is positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for our offerings, accelerating our transition to profitable growth.”

Performance by certain segments during the second quarter was as follows:

North America segment (Referred to as “Services” in prior filings) second quarter revenue was $145.6 million, down 2.7% from $149.5 million in the prior year quarter but down 1.9% when adjusting for unfavorable foreign currency exchange. The revenue decline was primarily due to a decrease in workload under a Defense contract and decreases in Power Generation project timing, which offset the strong growth achieved in our West Penn, OnStream and other Data Solutions related businesses. For the second quarter, gross profit was $39.7 million, compared to $43.0 million in the prior year. Gross profit margin was 27.3% for the second quarter of 2023, a 140 basis point decline from 28.7% in the second quarter of the prior year. This decrease was primarily due to unabsorbed overhead costs associated with lower revenue levels, partially offset by improved sales mix in the current year period.

International segment second quarter revenue was $30.3 million, up 2.3% from $29.6 million in the prior year quarter and up 0.7% excluding the impact of favorable FX exchange. This revenue growth was primarily due to increased turnaround projects than in the prior year comparable quarter. International segment second quarter gross profit margin was 27.7%, compared to 31.9% in the prior year, a 420-basis point decrease, primarily attributable to inflationary pressures including rising energy and incremental subcontractor costs.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

The Company’s net cash provided by operating activities was $18.3 million for the first six months of 2023, compared to $7.8 million in the prior year. Free cash flow was $7.7 million for the first six months of 2023, compared to $0.7 million in the prior year. The Company’s improved cash flow performance was primarily attributable to an improvement in days sales outstanding during the current year. Capital expenditures increased by $3.5 million versus the first six months of 2022, as the Company is increasing investments to foster revenue growth.

The Company’s gross debt was $183.7 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $191.3 million as of December 31, 2022. Gross debt decreased by $5.6 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, from $189.3 million as of March 31, 2023, to $183.7 million as of June 30, 2023. The Company’s net debt was $165.7 million as of June 30, 2023.

Reorganization and Other

For the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded $1.2 million of reorganization costs related to on-going efficiency and productivity initiatives, primarily related to overhead cost savings. For the quarter, these charges included professional fees and certain restructuring charges associated with changes made in the Company’s organizational structure. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company recorded $3.3 million of total reorganization costs. The actions taken in the first half of this year are expected to contribute $5.1 million to Adjusted EBITDA in the current year, of which $4.5 million was expected and budgeted for in the Company’s original outlook for 2023.

Outlook

The Company is updating its guidance ranges, to reflect current market conditions and the Company’s focus on profitable growth and cost savings. Revenue for the full year 2023 is now expected to be between $700 and $720 million, due primarily to reductions in legacy Oil and Gas revenue particularly the Downstream sub-category. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be between $68 and $71 million. The Company has already taken certain actions in 2023 which are expected to yield annualized cost savings of approximately $6.2 million, of which approximately $5.1 million is expected to be realized in 2023 and had been budgeted for, and hence was included in the Company’s original guidance for 2023. Operating cash flow will be adversely impacted by certain cash expenses to achieve cost savings. The Company’s Free Cash Flow guidance is being adjusted to between $23 and $25 million due to the reduction in the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA guidance and higher than anticipated Capital Expenditures of over $20 million. The Free Cash Flow guidance excludes the aforementioned impact of certain cash expenses to achieve cost savings.

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS (unaudited) Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,999 $ 20,488 Accounts receivable, net 118,773 123,657 Inventories 16,067 13,556 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,991 10,181 Total current assets 170,830 167,882 Property, plant and equipment, net 81,297 77,561 Intangible assets, net 46,145 49,015 Goodwill 201,586 199,635 Deferred income taxes 915 779 Other assets 40,173 40,032 Total assets $ 540,946 $ 534,904 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 17,014 $ 12,532 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 78,972 77,844 Current portion of long-term debt 7,550 7,425 Current portion of finance lease obligations 5,188 4,201 Income taxes payable 980 1,726 Total current liabilities 109,704 103,728 Long-term debt, net of current portion 176,121 183,826 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 12,441 10,045 Deferred income taxes 10,103 6,283 Other long-term liabilities 32,044 32,273 Total liabilities 340,413 336,155 Equity Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 30,301,985 and 29,895,487 shares issued and outstanding 302 298 Additional paid-in capital 245,058 243,031 Accumulated deficit (16,138 ) (11,489 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (29,035 ) (33,390 ) Total Mistras Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 200,187 198,450 Non-controlling interests 346 299 Total equity 200,533 198,749 Total liabilities and equity $ 540,946 $ 534,904





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 176,030 $ 179,031 $ 344,046 $ 340,693 Cost of revenue 120,442 119,980 236,493 235,738 Depreciation 5,866 5,493 11,754 11,505 Gross profit 49,722 53,558 95,799 93,450 Selling, general and administrative expenses 41,484 40,856 84,305 82,777 Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries — 289 — 289 Reorganization and other costs 1,240 (180 ) 3,316 (65 ) Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net 150 (153 ) 150 (994 ) Research and engineering 511 522 991 1,073 Depreciation and amortization 2,443 2,635 4,969 5,430 Acquisition-related expense, net 1 13 3 63 Income from operations 3,893 9,576 2,065 4,877 Interest expense 3,858 2,117 7,927 4,055 Income before provision (benefit) for income taxes 35 7,459 (5,862 ) 822 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (341 ) 2,793 (1,260 ) 1,509 Net Income (Loss) 376 4,666 (4,602 ) (687 ) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of taxes 39 23 47 33 Net Income (Loss) attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. $ 337 $ 4,643 $ (4,649 ) $ (720 ) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.15 $ (0.15 ) $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.15 $ (0.15 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 30,368 29,957 30,214 29,840 Diluted 30,660 30,233 30,214 29,840





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Operating Data by Segment

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues North America $ 145,550 $ 149,528 $ 282,482 $ 282,474 International 30,277 29,610 59,684 57,748 Products and Systems 3,329 2,652 7,068 5,588 Corporate and eliminations (3,126 ) (2,759 ) (5,188 ) (5,117 ) $ 176,030 $ 179,031 $ 344,046 $ 340,693 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit North America $ 39,679 $ 42,954 $ 76,316 $ 73,479 International 8,398 9,440 15,766 17,630 Products and Systems 1,614 1,157 3,676 2,325 Corporate and eliminations 31 7 41 16 $ 49,722 $ 53,558 $ 95,799 $ 93,450





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Revenues by Category

(in thousands)

Revenue by industry was as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 North America International Products Corp/Elim Total Oil & Gas $ 97,500 $ 8,609 $ 15 $ — $ 106,124 Aerospace & Defense 13,665 5,136 217 — 19,018 Industrials 11,066 6,203 468 — 17,737 Power generation & Transmission 5,459 1,530 1,167 — 8,156 Other Process Industries 8,864 4,466 51 — 13,381 Infrastructure, Research & Engineering 4,171 2,028 547 — 6,746 Petrochemical 1,577 156 — — 1,733 Other 3,248 2,149 864 (3,126 ) 3,135 Total $ 145,550 $ 30,277 $ 3,329 $ (3,126 ) $ 176,030





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 North America International Products Corp/Elim Total Oil & Gas $ 93,098 $ 8,028 $ 139 $ — $ 101,265 Aerospace & Defense 17,300 5,118 26 — 22,444 Industrials 9,794 6,506 333 — 16,633 Power generation & Transmission 8,378 1,997 678 — 11,053 Other Process Industries 11,641 3,754 14 — 15,409 Infrastructure, Research & Engineering 3,183 2,193 442 — 5,818 Petrochemical 3,584 55 — — 3,639 Other 2,550 1,959 1,020 (2,759 ) 2,770 Total $ 149,528 $ 29,610 $ 2,652 $ (2,759 ) $ 179,031





Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 North America International Products Corp/Elim Total Oil & Gas $ 187,273 $ 17,464 $ 52 $ — $ 204,789 Aerospace & Defense 27,276 10,116 228 — 37,620 Industrials 20,368 12,256 1,026 — 33,650 Power generation & Transmission 10,446 3,187 2,493 — 16,126 Other Process Industries 17,973 7,703 78 — 25,754 Infrastructure, Research & Engineering 6,654 4,164 1,689 — 12,507 Petrochemical 6,714 301 — — 7,015 Other 5,778 4,493 1,502 (5,188 ) 6,585 Total $ 282,482 $ 59,684 $ 7,068 $ (5,188 ) $ 344,046





Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 North America International Products Corp/Elim Total Oil & Gas $ 179,711 $ 15,600 $ 177 $ — $ 195,488 Aerospace & Defense 32,322 10,058 134 — 42,514 Industrials 18,801 12,034 835 — 31,670 Power generation & Transmission 12,200 4,559 1,523 — 18,282 Other Process Industries 21,934 7,272 15 — 29,221 Infrastructure, Research & Engineering 5,689 4,232 1,339 — 11,260 Petrochemical 6,629 133 — — 6,762 Other 5,188 3,860 1,565 (5,117 ) 5,496 Total $ 282,474 $ 57,748 $ 5,588 $ (5,117 ) $ 340,693





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Revenues by Category (continued)

(in thousands)

The Company has retrospectively reclassified certain Oil and Gas sub-category revenues for each quarterly period in 2022 in order to conform the classification with the current year presentation. Total Oil and Gas sub-category revenues were unchanged in total in each quarterly period and for the full year ended December 31, 2022. The table below presents the reclassified balances for each quarterly period in the prior year.

2022 Quarterly Revenues Three months ended

March 31, Three months ended

June 30, Three months ended

September 30, Three months ended

December 31, Oil and Gas Revenue by sub-category Upstream $ 36,397 $ 38,051 $ 35,173 $ 36,435 Midstream 20,427 27,153 25,885 23,540 Downstream 37,399 36,061 35,973 35,258 Total $ 94,223 $ 101,265 $ 97,031 $ 95,233





Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Oil and Gas Revenue by sub-category Upstream $ 41,961 $ 38,051 $ 78,900 $ 74,448 Midstream 27,293 27,153 48,524 47,580 Downstream 36,870 36,061 77,365 73,460 Total $ 106,124 $ 101,265 $ 204,789 $ 195,488





Consolidated Revenue by type was as follows:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Field Services $ 116,104 $ 121,364 $ 225,784 $ 226,859 Shop Laboratories 14,244 9,916 27,376 23,005 Data Solutions 18,107 16,236 34,919 28,635 Other 27,575 31,515 55,967 62,194 Total $ 176,030 $ 179,031 $ 344,046 $ 340,693





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Segment and Total Company Income (Loss) from Operations (GAAP) to Income before Special Items (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 North America: Income from operations (GAAP) $ 12,338 $ 14,855 $ 21,715 $ 18,615 Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries — 289 — 289 Reorganization and other costs 478 1 539 28 Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net 150 — 150 (841 ) Acquisition-related expense, net — — — 45 Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP) $ 12,966 $ 15,145 $ 22,404 $ 18,136 International: Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) $ 507 $ 1,580 $ (61 ) $ 1,864 Reorganization and other costs 88 (187 ) 195 (99 ) Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP) $ 595 $ 1,393 $ 134 $ 1,765 Products and Systems: Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) $ 94 $ (420 ) $ 478 $ (1,002 ) Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) $ 94 $ (420 ) $ 478 $ (1,002 ) Corporate and Eliminations: Loss from operations (GAAP) $ (9,046 ) $ (6,439 ) $ (20,067 ) $ (14,600 ) Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net — (153 ) — (153 ) Reorganization and other costs 674 6 2,582 6 Acquisition-related expense, net 1 13 3 18 Loss from operations before special items (non-GAAP) $ (8,371 ) $ (6,573 ) $ (17,482 ) $ (14,729 ) Total Company: Income from operations (GAAP) $ 3,893 $ 9,576 $ 2,065 $ 4,877 Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries — 289 — 289 Reorganization and other costs 1,240 (180 ) 3,316 (65 ) Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net 150 (153 ) 150 (994 ) Acquisition-related expense, net 1 13 3 63 Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP) $ 5,284 $ 9,545 $ 5,534 $ 4,170





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Gross Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current portion of long-term debt $ 7,550 $ 7,425 Long-term debt, net of current portion 176,121 183,826 Total Gross Debt (GAAP) 183,671 191,251 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (17,999 ) (20,488 ) Total Net Debt (non-GAAP) $ 165,672 $ 170,763





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Summary Cash Flow Information

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 13,888 $ 13,208 $ 18,321 $ 7,809 Investing activities (5,351 ) (3,762 ) (9,811 ) (6,499 ) Financing activities (7,236 ) (9,379 ) (11,187 ) (5,056 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (19 ) (1,379 ) 188 (1,755 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ 1,282 $ (1,312 ) $ (2,489 ) $ (5,501 )





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 13,888 $ 13,208 $ 18,321 $ 7,809 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (5,469 ) (3,631 ) (9,801 ) (6,692 ) Purchases of intangible assets (461 ) (248 ) (822 ) (399 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 7,958 $ 9,329 $ 7,698 $ 718





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income (loss) (GAAP) $ 376 $ 4,666 $ (4,602 ) $ (687 ) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests, net of taxes 39 23 47 33 Net Income (loss) attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. $ 337 $ 4,643 $ (4,649 ) $ (720 ) Interest expense 3,858 2,117 7,927 4,055 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (341 ) 2,793 (1,260 ) 1,509 Depreciation and amortization 8,309 8,128 16,723 16,935 Share-based compensation expense 1,091 1,255 2,633 2,770 Acquisition-related expense 1 13 3 63 Reorganization and other related costs (benefit), net 1,240 (180 ) 3,316 (65 ) Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net 150 (153 ) 150 (994 ) Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries — 289 — 289 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 654 (597 ) 875 4 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 15,299 $ 18,308 $ 25,718 $ 23,846





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) and Diluted EPS (GAAP) to Net Income (Loss) Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)

and Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. (GAAP) $ 337 $ 4,643 $ (4,649 ) $ (720 ) Special items 1,391 (31 ) 3,469 (707 ) Tax impact on special items (311 ) 24 (815 ) 180 Special items, net of tax $ 1,080 $ (7 ) $ 2,654 $ (527 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) $ 1,417 $ 4,636 $ (1,995 ) $ (1,247 ) Diluted EPS (GAAP)(1) $ 0.01 $ 0.15 $ (0.15 ) $ (0.02 ) Special items, net of tax 0.04 — 0.09 (0.02 ) Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) $ 0.05 $ 0.15 $ (0.06 ) $ (0.04 )

_______________

(1) For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, 1,106,595 shares and 1,412,073 shares related to restricted stock were excluded from the calculation of diluted EPS due to the net loss for the period.



