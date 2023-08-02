Robinhood Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023, which ended June 30, 2023.



Second Quarter Results:

Total net revenues increased 10% sequentially to $486 million, primarily due to seasonally higher proxy revenue and higher net interest revenues, partially offset by lower transaction-based revenues.

increased 10% sequentially to $486 million, primarily due to seasonally higher proxy revenue and higher net interest revenues, partially offset by lower transaction-based revenues. Transaction-based revenues decreased 7% sequentially to $193 million. Options decreased 5% to $127 million. Cryptocurrencies decreased 18% to $31 million. Equities decreased 7% to $25 million.

decreased 7% sequentially to $193 million. Net interest revenue increased 13% sequentially to $234 million, driven by growth in interest earning assets, higher short term interest rates, and increased securities lending activity.

increased 13% sequentially to $234 million, driven by growth in interest earning assets, higher short term interest rates, and increased securities lending activity. Net income was $25 million, or earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03, compared with a net loss of $511 million, or EPS of -$0.57, in Q1 2023. Q1 2023 EPS of -$0.57 included a -$0.54 EPS impact from a one-time $485 million share-based compensation ("SBC") expense related to our co-founders cancelling their 2021 market-based restricted stock unit awards in February 2023 (the "2021 Founders Award Cancellation").

was $25 million, or earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03, compared with a net loss of $511 million, or EPS of -$0.57, in Q1 2023. Operating expenses decreased by $484 million sequentially to $466 million, primarily due to the 2021 Founders Award Cancellation in Q1. Operating expenses prior to SBC increased $5 million sequentially to $357 million. SBC decreased by $489 million sequentially to $109 million, primarily due to the 2021 Founders Award Cancellation in Q1.

decreased by $484 million sequentially to $466 million, primarily due to the 2021 Founders Award Cancellation in Q1. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased 31% sequentially to $151 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) increased 5 points sequentially to 31%.

increased 31% sequentially to $151 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) increased 5 points sequentially to 31%. Net Cumulative Funded Accounts increased 70 thousand sequentially to 23.2 million.

increased 70 thousand sequentially to 23.2 million. Monthly Active Users (MAU) decreased 1.0 million sequentially to 10.8 million.

decreased 1.0 million sequentially to 10.8 million. Assets Under Custody (AUC) increased 13% sequentially to $89 billion, primarily driven by higher equity valuations and continued net deposits.

increased 13% sequentially to $89 billion, primarily driven by higher equity valuations and continued net deposits. Net Deposits were $4.1 billion, which translates to an annualized growth rate of 21% relative to AUC at the end of Q1 2023. Over the past twelve months, Net Deposits were $16.1 billion, which translates to a growth rate of 25% relative to AUC at the end of Q2 2022.

were $4.1 billion, which translates to an annualized growth rate of 21% relative to AUC at the end of Q1 2023. Over the past twelve months, Net Deposits were $16.1 billion, which translates to a growth rate of 25% relative to AUC at the end of Q2 2022. Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) increased to $84 from $77 in Q1 2023.

increased to $84 from $77 in Q1 2023. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $5.8 billion compared with $5.5 billion at the end of Q1 2023.

“In Q2, we reached a significant milestone by achieving GAAP profitability for the first time as a public company,” said Vlad Tenev, CEO and Co-Founder of Robinhood Markets. “Guided by our bold product roadmap we’re continuing to innovate for our customers, grow assets, gain market share, and change the industry for the better."

“Reaching GAAP profitability is a testament to the work our team has done to transform the business and better position Robinhood to drive shareholder value,” said Jason Warnick, Chief Financial Officer of Robinhood Markets. “With five consecutive quarters of revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth, we’re continuing to drive efficiency across our operations while investing in customer experience. Looking ahead, we remain focused on delivering for customers and growing our business.”

Highlights

Robinhood scales existing products in continued push to deepen relationships with customers

Robinhood Retirement continues to see strong adoption with IRA assets to date nearing $1 billion and we are introducing a 3% IRA match for Robinhood Gold customers.

Customers continue to take advantage of our Robinhood Gold cash sweep program which now offers a 4.9% yield. Robinhood Gold cash sweep balances have more than doubled since the start of the year, increasing to $11 billion.

As of July, Robinhood 24 Hour Market is available to all customers who can now invest in select stocks and ETFs on their own schedules, five days a week.

Robinhood invests in new growth opportunities, accelerating product roadmap delivery

Bringing us closer towards our goal of serving the entirety of our customers' critical financial needs, in July we acquired X1, a platform that offers a no-fee stainless steel credit card with rewards on each purchase.

We remain on track to launch brokerage services in the UK by the end of the year and have started to hire for key roles.

Sherwood Media, LLC, a subsidiary of Robinhood Markets Inc., is building out its sales and partnerships functions and in June announced a multi-year partnership with Nasdaq.

Robinhood continues to pursue purchasing most or all of the remaining 55 million shares purchased by Emergent Fidelity Technologies in May 2022

Discussions are ongoing with the related parties and we will continue to provide updates as appropriate.

Since there is limited precedent for this type of situation, we cannot predict when, or if, the share purchase will take place.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Robinhood will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET today, August 2, 2023. The live webcast of Robinhood's earnings conference call can be accessed at investors.robinhood.com, along with the earnings press release and accompanying slide presentation.

Following the call, a replay and transcript will also be available at the same website.

Financial Outlook

Based on our Q2 2023 results, our expense outlook for 2023 has improved from our prior outlook at Q1 2023 earnings (May 10th, 2023). We now expect:

GAAP total operating expenses for full-year 2023 to be in the range of $2.330 billion to $2.410 billion, an improvement of $45 million at the midpoint of the range from our prior outlook of $2.345 billion to $2.485 billion.

total operating expenses prior to SBC for full-year 2023 to be in the range of $1.430 billion to $1.470 billion, unchanged at the midpoint of the range from our prior outlook of $1.420 billion to $1.480 billion.

SBC for full-year 2023, including the 2021 Founders Award Cancellation ($485 million in Q1 2023), to be in the range of $900 million to $940 million, an improvement of $45 million at the midpoint of the range from our prior outlook of $925 million to $1.005 billion.

Actual results might differ materially from our outlook due to several factors, including the rate of growth in net new funded accounts which affects several costs including variable marketing costs, the degree to which we are successful in preventing fraud, our ability to manage web-hosting expenses efficiently, and our ability to achieve productivity improvements in customer service, among other factors.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets is on a mission to democratize finance for all. With Robinhood, people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial LLC, buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto, LLC, spend, save, and earn rewards through Robinhood Money, LLC, and learn about investing through easy-to-understand educational content.

Robinhood uses the "Overview" tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at investors.robinhood.com/overview) and its Newsroom (accessible at newsroom.aboutrobinhood.com), as means of disclosing information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

"Robinhood" and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

December 31, June 30, (in millions, except share and per share data) 2022 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,339 $ 5,829 Cash segregated under federal and other regulations 2,995 4,220 Receivables from brokers, dealers, and clearing organizations 76 117 Receivables from users, net 3,218 3,313 Securities borrowed 517 960 Deposits with clearing organizations 186 223 Asset related to user cryptocurrencies safeguarding obligation 8,431 11,503 User-held fractional shares 997 1,409 Held-to-maturity investments — 321 Prepaid expenses 86 88 Other current assets 72 123 Total current assets 22,917 28,106 Property, software, and equipment, net 146 131 Goodwill 100 100 Intangible assets, net 25 21 Non-current held-to-maturity investments — 165 Non-current prepaid expenses 17 6 Other non-current assets 132 131 Total assets $ 23,337 $ 28,660 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 185 $ 236 Payables to users 4,701 5,111 Securities loaned 1,834 2,982 User cryptocurrencies safeguarding obligation 8,431 11,503 Fractional shares repurchase obligation 997 1,409 Other current liabilities 105 115 Total current liabilities 16,253 21,356 Other non-current liabilities 128 117 Total liabilities 16,381 21,473 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value. 210,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023. — — — Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value. 21,000,000,000 shares authorized, 764,888,917 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022; 21,000,000,000 shares authorized, 782,433,899 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023. — — Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value. 700,000,000 shares authorized, 127,862,654 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022; 700,000,000 shares authorized, 127,260,803 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023. — — Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value. 7,000,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023. — — Additional paid-in capital 11,861 12,581 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) — (3 ) Accumulated deficit (4,905 ) (5,391 ) Total stockholders’ equity 6,956 7,187 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 23,337 $ 28,660





ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, YOY%

Change

Three Months Ended

March 31, QOQ%

Change

(in millions, except share, per share, and percentage data) 2022 2023 2023 Revenues: Transaction-based revenues $ 202 $ 193 (4) % $ 207 (7) % Net interest revenues 74 234 216 % 208 13 % Other revenues 42 59 40 % 26 127 % Total net revenues 318 486 53 % 441 10 % Operating expenses(1)(2): Brokerage and transaction 30 39 30 % 36 8 % Technology and development 245 207 (16) % 199 4 % Operations 86 36 (58) % 42 (14) % Marketing 23 25 9 % 26 (4) % General and administrative 226 159 (30) % 647 (75) % Total operating expenses 610 466 (24) % 950 (51) % Other (income) expense, net 2 (2 ) NM — NM Income (loss) before income taxes (294 ) 22 (107) % (509 ) (104) % Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1 (3 ) (400) % 2 (250) % Net income (loss) $ (295 ) $ 25 (108) % $ (511 ) (105) % Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (295 ) $ 25 $ (511 ) Diluted $ (295 ) $ 25 $ (511 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.34 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.57 ) Diluted $ (0.34 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.57 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 874,873,301 904,984,863 896,924,695 Diluted 874,873,301 921,269,749 896,924,695





ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, YOY%

Change

(in millions, except share, per share, and percentage data) 2022 2023 Revenues: Transaction-based revenues $ 420 $ 400 (5) % Net interest revenues 129 442 243 % Other revenues 68 85 25 % Total net revenues 617 927 50 % Operating expenses(1)(2): Brokerage and transaction 61 75 23 % Technology and development 513 406 (21) % Operations 177 78 (56) % Marketing 55 51 (7) % General and administrative 494 806 63 % Total operating expenses 1,300 1,416 9 % Other (income) expense, net 2 (2 ) — % Income (loss) before income taxes (685 ) (487 ) (29) % Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2 (1 ) NM Net income (loss) $ (687 ) $ (486 ) (29) % Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (687 ) $ (486 ) Diluted $ (687 ) $ (486 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.79 ) $ (0.54 ) Diluted $ (0.79 ) $ (0.54 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 871,343,295 900,977,045 Diluted 871,343,295 900,977,045





ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(1) The following table presents operating expenses as a percent of total net revenues:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Three Months

Ended

March 31, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

2023

2023

2022

2023

Brokerage and transaction 9 % 8 % 8 % 10 % 8 % Technology and development 77 % 43 % 45 % 83 % 44 % Operations 27 % 7 % 10 % 29 % 8 % Marketing 8 % 5 % 6 % 9 % 6 % General and administrative 71 % 33 % 147 % 80 % 87 % Total operating expenses 192 % 96 % 216 % 211 % 153 %

(2) The following table presents the SBC in our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Three Months

Ended

March 31, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions) 2022

2023 2023 2022 2023 Brokerage and transaction $ 1

$ 2 $ 2 $ 2 $ 4 Technology and development 59

56 54 141 110 Operations 1

1 2 5 3 Marketing (2) 1 1 3 2 General and administrative 105

49 539 233 588 Total SBC $ 164

$ 109 $ 598 $ 384 $ 707





ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions) 2022 2023 2022 2023 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (295 ) $ 25 $ (687 ) $ (486 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17 15 29 35 Provision for credit losses 11 6 19 15 SBC 164 109 384 707 Other — (5 ) — — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Securities segregated under federal and other regulations (20 ) — (20 ) — Receivables from brokers, dealers, and clearing organizations 35 (5 ) (1 ) (41 ) Receivables from users, net 1,056 (168 ) 2,473 (111 ) Securities borrowed (66 ) (116 ) (66 ) (443 ) Deposits with clearing organizations 5 24 39 (37 ) Current and non-current prepaid expenses (15 ) 7 11 9 Other current and non-current assets 15 (50 ) (9 ) (58 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (5 ) 33 (7 ) 51 Payables to users (1,353 ) 125 (680 ) 410 Securities loaned (784 ) 373 (2,284 ) 1,148 Other current and non-current liabilities (28 ) (3 ) (27 ) (1 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1,263 ) 370 (826 ) 1,198 Investing activities: Purchase of property, software, and equipment (6 ) — (19 ) — Capitalization of internally developed software (6 ) (4 ) (14 ) (9 ) Purchase of available-for-sale investments (13 ) — (27 ) — Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale investments 4 1 5 10 Purchase of held-to-maturity investments — — — (485 ) Proceeds from maturities of held-to-maturity investments — 2 — 2 Other (5 ) — (5 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (26 ) (1 ) (60 ) (482 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan 13 9 13 9 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (4 ) (3 ) (7 ) (5 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (10 ) — (10 ) (10 ) Draws on credit facilities — 10 11 10 Repayments on credit facilities — (10 ) (11 ) (10 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net of repurchases 2 1 5 2 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1 7 1 (4 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents — — — — Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, segregated cash and restricted cash (1,288 ) 376 (885 ) 712 Cash, cash equivalents, segregated cash and restricted cash, beginning of the period 10,673 9,693 10,270 9,357 Cash, cash equivalents, segregated cash and restricted cash, end of the period $ 9,385 $ 10,069 $ 9,385 $ 10,069 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 5,962 $ 5,829 $ 5,962 $ 5,829 Segregated cash, end of the period 3,400 4,220 3,400 4,220 Restricted cash (current and non-current), end of the period 23 20 23 20 Cash, cash equivalents, segregated cash and restricted cash, end of the period 9,385 10,069 9,385 10,069 Supplemental disclosures: Cash paid for interest $ 3 $ 3 $ 6 $ 6 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refund received $ 2 $ 2 $ 3 $ 2





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended

March 31, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions) 2022 2023 2023 2022 2023 Net income (loss) $ (295 ) $ 25 $ (511 ) $ (687 ) $ (486 ) Net margin (93) % 5 % (116) % (111) % (52) % Add: Interest expenses related to credit facilities 6 5 6 12 11 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1 (3 ) 2 2 (1 ) Depreciation and amortization 17 15 20 29 35 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (271 ) 42 (483 ) (644 ) (441 ) 2021 Founders Award Cancellation — — 485 — 485 SBC excluding 2021 Founders Award Cancellation(1) 164 109 113 384 222 Restructuring charges(2) 17 — — 17 — Significant legal and tax settlements and reserves 10 — — 20 — Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (80 ) $ 151 $ 115 $ (223 ) $ 266 Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) (25) % 31 % 26 % (36) % 29 %

(1) SBC excluding 2021 Founders Award Cancellation included a net reduction of $24 million as a result of the reversal of previously recognized expense for stock awards that were forfeited in connection with the April 2022 Restructuring.

(2) Restructuring charges related to the April 2022 Restructuring and primarily consisted of employee-related wages and benefits and severance

expenses.





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(Unaudited)

Three Months

Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended

March 31, Three Months

Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

2023 2023 2022

2023

2022

(in millions, except percentage data) $ $ $ % of

Total Net Revenues % of

Total Net Revenues % of

Total Net Revenues Operating expenses (GAAP) Brokerage and transaction $ 30 $ 39 $ 36 9 % 8 % 8 % Technology and development 245 207 199 77 % 43 % 45 % Operations 86 36 42 27 % 7 % 10 % Marketing 23 25 26 7 % 5 % 6 % General and administration 226 159 647 71 % 33 % 147 % Total operating expenses $ 610 $ 466 $ 950 191 % 96 % 216 % SBC Brokerage and transaction $ 1 $ 2 $ 2 — % — % — % Technology and development 59 56 54 19 % 12 % 12 % Operations 1 1 2 — % — % — % Marketing (2 ) 1 1 (1) % — % — % General and administration 105 49 539 33 % 10 % 122 % Total SBC $ 164 $ 109 $ 598 51 % 22 % 134 % Operating expenses prior to SBC (non-GAAP) Brokerage and transaction $ 29 $ 37 $ 34 9 % 8 % 8 % Technology and development 186 151 145 58 % 31 % 33 % Operations 85 35 40 27 % 7 % 10 % Marketing 25 24 25 8 % 5 % 6 % General and administration 121 110 108 38 % 23 % 25 % Total operating expenses prior to SBC $ 446 $ 357 $ 352 140 % 74 % 82 %





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2023 2022

2023

(in millions, except percentage data) $ $ % of

Total Net

Revenues % of

Total Net

Revenues Operating expenses (GAAP) Brokerage and transaction $ 61 $ 75 10 % 8 % Technology and development 513 406 83 % 44 % Operations 177 78 29 % 8 % Marketing 55 51 9 % 6 % General and administration 494 806 80 % 87 % Total operating expenses $ 1,300 $ 1,416 211 % 153 % SBC Brokerage and transaction $ 2 $ 4 — % — % Technology and development 141 110 23 % 12 % Operations 5 3 1 % — % Marketing 3 2 — % — % General and administration 233 588 38 % 63 % Total SBC $ 384 $ 707 62 % 75 % Operating expenses prior to SBC (non-GAAP) Brokerage and transaction $ 59 $ 71 10 % 8 % Technology and development 372 296 60 % 32 % Operations 172 75 28 % 8 % Marketing 52 49 9 % 6 % General and administration 261 218 42 % 24 % Total operating expenses prior to SBC $ 916 $ 709 149 % 78 %





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Outlook

(Unaudited)

Financial Outlook

for the Year Ending December 31, 2023 Prior Outlook(1)

(in millions) Updated Outlook

(in millions) Change

(in millions) Total operating expenses (GAAP) $2,345 - $2,485 $2,330 - $2,410 decreased by $45 at the midpoint Less: SBC 2021 Founders Award Cancellation 485 485 no change SBC excluding 2021 Founders Award Cancellation $440 - $520 $415 - $455 decreased by $45 at the midpoint Total operating expenses prior to SBC (non-GAAP) $1,420 - $1,480 $1,430 - $1,470 unchanged at the midpoint

(1) Prior Outlook provided at Q1 2023 Earnings on May 10th, 2023.

Key Performance Metrics

In addition to the measures presented in our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, we use the key performance metrics described below to help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions.

Net Cumulative Funded Accounts

We define “Net Cumulative Funded Accounts” as New Funded Accounts less Churned Accounts plus Resurrected Accounts (each as defined below). We define a “New Funded Account” as a Robinhood Account into which the user makes an initial deposit, money transfer or asset transfer, of any amount, during the relevant period. We define a "Robinhood Account" as a unique log-in that provides the account user access to any and all of the Robinhood products offered on our platform. An account is considered “Churned” if it was ever a New Funded Account whose account balance (measured as the fair value of assets in the account less any amount due from the user and excluding certain Company-initiated Credits) drops to or below zero for at least 45 consecutive calendar days. Negative balances typically result from Fraudulent Deposit Transactions (as defined below) and unauthorized debit card use, and less often, from margin loans. "Company-initiated Credits" are amounts that are deposited into a Robinhood Account by the Company with no action taken by the user. Examples of Company-initiated Credits excluded for purposes of identifying Churned Accounts and Resurrected Accounts are price correction credits, related interest adjustments, and fee adjustments. “Fraudulent Deposit Transactions” occur when users initiate deposits into their accounts, make trades on our platform using a short-term extension of credit from us, and then repatriate or reverse the deposits, resulting in a loss to us of the credited amount. An account is considered “Resurrected” in a stated period if it was a Churned Account as of the end of the immediately preceding period and its balance (excluding certain Company-initiated Credits) rises above zero.

Monthly Active Users (“MAU”)

We define MAUs as the number of unique Robinhood Accounts who meet one of the following criteria at any point during a specified calendar month: a) executes a debit card transaction, b) transitions between two different screens on a mobile device while logged into their Robinhood Account or c) loads a page in a web browser while logged into their Robinhood Account. A user need not satisfy these conditions on a recurring monthly basis or have a funded account to be included in MAU. MAU figures in this press release reflect MAU for the last month of the relevant period presented. We utilize MAU to measure how many customers interact with our products and services during a given month. MAU does not measure the frequency or duration of the interaction, but we consider it a useful indicator for engagement. Additionally, MAUs are positively correlated with, but are not indicative of, the performance of revenue and other key performance indicators.

Assets Under Custody (“AUC”)

We define AUC as the sum of the fair value of all equities, options, cryptocurrency and cash held by users in their accounts, net of receivables from users, as of a stated date or period end on a trade date basis. Net Deposits and net market gains (losses) drive the change in AUC in any given period.

Net Deposits

We define “Net Deposits” as all cash deposits and asset transfers received from customers, net of reversals, customer cash withdrawals, and other assets transferred out of our platform (assets transferred in or out include debit card transactions, Automated Customer Account Transfer Service (“ACATS”) transfers, and custodial crypto wallet transfers) for a stated period.

Average Revenue Per User (“ARPU”)

We define ARPU as total revenue for a given period divided by the average of Net Cumulative Funded Accounts on the last day of that period and the last day of the immediately preceding period. Figures in this release represent annualized ARPU for each three-month period presented.

Growth Rate and Annualized Growth Rate with respect to Net Deposits

When used with respect to Net Deposits, "growth rate" and "annualized growth rate" provide information about Net Deposits relative to total AUC. "Growth rate" is calculated as aggregate Net Deposits over a specified 12 month period, divided by AUC for the fiscal quarter that immediately precedes such 12 month period. "Annualized growth rate" is calculated as Net Deposits for a specified quarter multiplied by 4 and divided by AUC for the immediately preceding quarter.