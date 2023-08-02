New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Content Moderation Solutions Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479899/?utm_source=GNW

The global content moderation solutions market is expected to grow from $9.78 billion in 2022 to $10.96 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.09%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The content moderation solutions market is expected to reach $17.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.45%.



The content moderation solutions market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as monitoring, assessing, filtering contents, detecting, evaluating, and workflow customization services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Content moderation solutions refer to the process of reviewing user-generated content on digital platforms, such as social media, websites, and online forums. This includes removing inappropriate or offensive content and enforcing community guidelines and terms of service.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the content moderation solutions market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of components in content moderation solutions are solutions and services.A solution refers to a specific answer or method to address a problem or challenge.



It involves providing a complete and effective resolution to a particular issue or need.There are many different types of contents, such as images, text, and video.



For small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises that contain in-house spending and outsource, the main end-users are media and entertainment, retail and e-commerce, packaging and labeling, healthcare and life sciences, automotive, government, telecom, and others.



The emergence of social networking platforms is expected to propel the growth of the content moderation solutions market.Social networking platforms refer to websites or mobile applications that allow users to connect with others and share content such as photos, videos, and messages.



These platforms have become an essential part of modern communication, with billions of users around the world engaging on various social networking sites daily.The emergence of social media platforms has given rise to content moderation solutions, which help social networking platforms ensure that their users are abiding by community guidelines and policies and prevent the spread of harmful content such as hate speech, fake news, and graphic violence.



So these factors boost the content moderation solutions market. For instance, in January 2022, according to the reports shared by Search Engine Journal, a US-based online platform, there were 4.55 billion active social media platform users worldwide as of 2022, a 9.9 percent increase over 2021. Additionally, there are 15 leading social media platforms, with 2.89 billion average monthly users on Facebook, 2.29 billion on YouTube, and 2.00 billion on WhatsApp. Therefore, the emergence of social networking platforms is driving the growth of the content moderation solutions market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the content moderation solutions market.Major companies operating in the content moderation solutions market are innovating new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2022, Meta Platforms Inc., a US-based multinational technology company, launched the Hasher-Matcher-Actioner (HMA) software tool to combat terrorist content, child exploitation, and other abusive content. This software will help people who flag photos and videos as breaking laws and regulations. The program will keep websites free of improper information. Additionally, each piece of material that is saved onto a database by HMA is given a type of hash, or distinctive fingerprint, that can be accessed and utilized by businesses to build or operate their own databases. This tool is especially helpful for tiny businesses that lack the resources of larger ones.



In October 2021, Microsoft Corporation., a US-based multinational technology company, acquired Two Hat Security Ltd., for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Microsoft Corporation., wants to improve content moderation capabilities across all of its products and services by leveraging cutting-edge technology, sophisticated research skills, highly talented staff, and extensive cloud infrastructure. Two Hat Security Ltd. is a Canada-based software company that offers content moderation solutions and protection measures for online communities.



The countries covered in the content moderation solutions market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The content moderation solutions market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides content moderation solutions market statistics, including content moderation solutions industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a content moderation solutions market share, detailed content moderation solutions market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the content moderation solutions industry. This content moderation solutions market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

