Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

PHOENIX, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie’s, Inc. (“Leslie’s”, “we”, “our” or “its”; NASDAQ: LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2023.

Mike Egeck, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our third quarter results fell below our expectations as a result of a highly unusual pool season for Leslie’s and the industry. Unfavorable weather, increased consumer price sensitivity and pool owners with an elevated level of chemicals left over from last year contributed to double-digit traffic declines and a 9% sales decline in the quarter. In addition, we absorbed elevated distribution costs and increased product costs which impacted our margins for the quarter.”

Mr. Egeck continued, “As our team is taking the necessary actions to work our way through these headwinds, we also continue to execute towards the long-term market opportunity. The aftermarket pool and spa care industry has proven over time to be one of the most durable and advantaged consumer products categories, and Leslie’s has a long track record of profitable growth in the industry. We remain focused on the execution of our strategic initiatives to drive long-term market share gains and shareholder returns.”

Three Months Ended July 1, 2023 Highlights

Sales decreased $62.7 million, or 9.3%, to $610.9 million compared to $673.6 million in the prior year period. Comparable sales decreased 11.8% compared to the prior year period driven by double-digit traffic declines. Non-comparable sales including acquisitions and new stores were $16.1 million in the period.

Gross profit decreased $52.0 million, or 17.1%, to $251.6 million compared to $303.6 million in the prior year period and gross margin was 41.2% compared to 45.1% in the prior year period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by product margin rate declines associated with increased product costs that could not be passed through to the consumer, elevated distribution expenses and occupancy deleverage.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) increased $4.3 million to $135.8 million compared to $131.5 million in the prior year period, driven by non-comparable SG&A related to acquisitions and new stores and investments in our associates, partially offset by expense reduction actions.

Operating income was $115.8 million compared to $172.1 million in the prior year period.

Interest expense increased $10.9 million to $17.7 million compared to $6.8 million in the prior year period as a result of higher effective interest rates and increased borrowings on our revolving credit facility.

Net income was $72.5 million compared to $123.0 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted net income was $76.4 million compared to $125.7 million in the prior year period.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.39 compared to $0.67 in the prior year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.41 compared to $0.68 in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $129.0 million compared to $182.9 million in the prior year period.





Nine Months Ended July 1, 2023 Highlights

Sales decreased $67.7 million, or 6.2%, to $1,018.8 million compared to $1,086.5 million in the prior year period. Comparable sales decreased 10.9% compared to the prior year period. Non-comparable sales including acquisitions and new stores were $50.3 million in the period.

Gross profit decreased $68.5 million, or 15.0%, to $388.1 million compared to $456.6 million in the prior year period and gross margin was 38.1% compared to 42.0% in the prior year period.

SG&A increased $23.5 million to $324.4 million compared to $300.9 million in the prior year period.

Operating income was $63.6 million compared to $155.7 million in the prior year period.

Interest expense increased $27.6 million to $48.3 million compared to $20.7 million in the prior year period.

Net income was $10.8 million compared to $101.1 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted net income was $25.4 million compared to $112.0 million in the prior year period.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.06 compared to $0.54 in the prior year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.14 compared to $0.60 in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $108.7 million compared to $192.7 million in the prior year period.





Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $19.4 million as of July 1, 2023 compared to $193.1 million as of July 2, 2022, a decrease of $173.7 million primarily due to investments in inventory and business acquisitions over the last twelve months.

Inventories totaled $436.6 million as of July 1, 2023 compared to $361.4 million as of July 2, 2022, an increase of $75.2 million primarily related to chemical products.

Funded debt totaled $822.8 million as of July 1, 2023 compared to $799.9 million as of July 2, 2022. As of July 1, 2023, we had borrowings of $31.0 million and availability of $207.6 million on our revolving credit facility.

The rate on our term loan during the third quarter of Fiscal 2023 was LIBOR plus the applicable rate, resulting in an effective interest rate of 7.61% compared to an effective interest rate of 3.02% during the third quarter of Fiscal 2022.

Net cash used in operating activities totaled $74.8 million in the first nine months of Fiscal 2023 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $72.7 million in the prior year period.

Capital expenditures totaled $26.7 million in the first nine months of Fiscal 2023 compared to $25.9 million in the prior year period.

Net cash used for business acquisitions totaled $15.5 million in the first nine months of Fiscal 2023 compared to $40.7 million in the prior year period.

As of July 1, 2023, approximately $147.7 million remained available for future share repurchases under the Company’s existing share repurchase program.





Fiscal 2023 Outlook

The Company continues to expect the following for the full year of Fiscal 2023 consistent with the Company’s update on July 13, 2023:

Sales $1,430 to $1,450 million Gross profit $549 to $559 million Net income $33 to $40 million Adjusted net income $52 to $59 million Adjusted EBITDA $170 to $180 million Adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.28 to $0.32 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 185 million



About Leslie’s

Founded in 1963, Leslie’s is the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry. The Company serves the aftermarket needs of residential and professional consumers with an extensive and largely exclusive assortment of essential pool and spa care products. The Company operates an integrated ecosystem of over 1,000 physical locations and a robust digital platform, enabling consumers to engage with Leslie’s whenever, wherever, and however they prefer to shop. Its dedicated team of associates, pool and spa care experts, and experienced service technicians are passionate about empowering Leslie’s consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures and other operating measures, including comparable sales growth and Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss), and Adjusted earnings per share, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. These non-GAAP financial measures and other operating measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for our results as reported under GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures and other operating measures are not calculated in the same manner by all companies, and accordingly, are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies.

Comparable Sales Growth

We measure comparable sales growth as the increase or decrease in sales recorded by the comparable base in any reporting period, compared to sales recorded by the comparable base in the prior reporting period. The comparable base includes sales through our locations and through our e-commerce websites and third-party marketplaces. Comparable sales growth is a key measure used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest (including amortization of debt issuance costs), taxes, depreciation and amortization, management fees, equity-based compensation expense, loss on debt extinguishment, costs related to equity offerings, strategic project costs, executive transition costs, severance, losses (gains) on asset dispositions, merger and acquisition costs, and other non-recurring, non-cash or discrete items. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry, when considered alongside other GAAP measures. We use Adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP measures of performance to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, and to compare our performance against that of other companies using similar measures.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP but is used by some investors to determine a company’s ability to service or incur indebtedness. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated in the same manner by all companies, and accordingly, is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for performance relative to other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indicator of a company’s operating performance in isolation from, or as a substitute for, net income (loss), cash flows from operations or cash flow data, all of which are prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA solely as supplemental disclosure because we believe it allows for a more complete analysis of results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to represent, and should not be considered more meaningful than, or as an alternative to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. In the future, we may incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate Adjusted EBITDA. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these items.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings per Share

Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted earnings per share are additional key measures used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted earnings per share are also frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry, when considered alongside other GAAP measures.

Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude management fees, equity-based compensation expense, loss on debt extinguishment, costs related to equity offerings, strategic project costs, executive transition costs, severance, losses (gains) on asset dispositions, merger and acquisition costs, and other non-recurring, non-cash, or discrete items. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as Adjusted net income (loss) divided by the diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

Note: A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to our results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Our actual results or outcomes could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, among others:

our ability to execute on our growth strategies;

supply disruptions;

our ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers and manufacturers;

competition from mass merchants and specialty retailers;

impacts on our business from the sensitivity of our business to weather conditions, changes in the economy (including rising interest rates, recession fears, and inflationary pressures), geopolitical events or conflicts, and the housing market;

disruptions in the operations of our distribution centers;

our ability to implement technology initiatives that deliver the anticipated benefits, without disrupting our operations;

our ability to attract and retain senior management and other qualified personnel;

regulatory changes and development affecting our current and future products;

our ability to obtain additional capital to finance operations;

commodity price inflation and deflation;

impacts on our business from epidemics, pandemics, or natural disasters;

impacts on our business from cyber incidents and other security threats or disruptions;

our ability to remediate the material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting or additional material weaknesses or other deficiencies in the future or to maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; and

other risks and uncertainties, including those listed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).





You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and operating results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors described above and in our filings with the SEC. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The results, events, and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results or outcomes could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

In addition, statements that “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe that information provides a reasonable basis for these statements, that information may be limited or incomplete. Our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these statements.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on events or circumstances as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Sales $ 610,891 $ 673,633 $ 1,018,839 $ 1,086,529 Cost of merchandise and services sold 359,295 370,026 630,777 629,977 Gross profit 251,596 303,607 388,062 456,552 Selling, general and administrative expenses 135,789 131,469 324,427 300,872 Operating income 115,807 172,138 63,635 155,680 Other expense: Interest expense 17,675 6,847 48,282 20,659 Other (income) expenses, net — (143 ) — 407 Total other expense 17,675 6,704 48,282 21,066 Income before taxes 98,132 165,434 15,353 134,614 Income tax expense 25,585 42,448 4,592 33,519 Net income $ 72,547 $ 122,986 $ 10,761 $ 101,095 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.67 $ 0.06 $ 0.55 Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.67 $ 0.06 $ 0.54 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 183,932 182,937 183,725 184,707 Diluted 184,760 184,721 184,752 186,695





Other Financial Data (1)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Adjusted EBITDA $ 129,038 $ 182,942 $ 108,683 $ 192,734 Adjusted net income $ 76,362 $ 125,685 $ 25,370 $ 112,031 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.41 $ 0.68 $ 0.14 $ 0.60





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

July 1, 2023 October 1, 2022 July 2, 2022 Assets (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,430 $ 112,293 $ 193,130 Accounts and other receivables, net 49,263 45,295 47,266 Inventories 436,557 361,686 361,391 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,454 23,104 30,542 Total current assets 536,704 542,378 632,329 Property and equipment, net 85,396 78,087 71,653 Operating lease right-of-use assets 250,378 236,477 221,694 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 219,835 213,701 155,663 Deferred tax assets 194 1,268 1,230 Other assets 44,918 37,720 34,422 Total assets $ 1,137,425 $ 1,109,631 $ 1,116,991 Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 242,510 $ 266,972 $ 330,881 Operating lease liabilities 61,342 60,373 63,303 Income taxes payable 3,345 12,511 30,611 Current portion of long-term debt 8,100 8,100 8,100 Total current liabilities 315,297 347,956 432,895 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 193,004 179,835 161,473 Revolving Credit Facility 31,000 — — Long-term debt, net 774,884 779,726 781,322 Other long-term liabilities 3,050 65 70 Total liabilities 1,317,235 1,307,582 1,375,760 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized and 184,004,936, 183,480,545, and 183,027,684 issued and outstanding as of July 1, 2023, October 1, 2022, and July 2, 2022, respectively. 184 183 183 Additional paid in capital 97,313 89,934 87,050 Retained deficit (277,307 ) (288,068 ) (346,002 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (179,810 ) (197,951 ) (258,769 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 1,137,425 $ 1,109,631 $ 1,116,991





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Operating Activities Net income $ 10,761 $ 101,095 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 25,569 22,880 Equity-based compensation 9,159 8,462 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts 1,541 1,483 Provision for doubtful accounts 25 723 Deferred income taxes 1,074 2,504 Loss on asset dispositions 103 271 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and other receivables (3,399 ) (9,129 ) Inventories (70,393 ) (146,196 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (9,614 ) (9,075 ) Other assets (8,864 ) (9,429 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (21,846 ) 91,145 Income taxes payable (9,166 ) 23,666 Operating lease assets and liabilities, net 237 (5,742 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (74,813 ) 72,658 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (26,733 ) (25,927 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (15,549 ) (40,670 ) Proceeds from asset dispositions 1,384 414 Net cash used in investing activities (40,898 ) (66,183 ) Financing Activities Borrowings on Revolving Credit Facility 264,000 45,000 Payments on Revolving Credit Facility (233,000 ) (45,000 ) Repayment of long-term debt (6,075 ) (6,075 ) Payment of deferred financing costs (297 ) — Proceeds from options exercised — 1,378 Repurchase and retirement of common stock — (152,146 ) Payments of employee tax withholdings related to restricted stock vesting (1,780 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 22,848 (156,843 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (92,863 ) (150,368 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 112,293 343,498 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 19,430 $ 193,130 Supplemental Information: Interest $ 46,413 $ 19,409 Income taxes, net of refunds received 12,648 7,442





GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Net income $ 72,547 $ 122,986 $ 10,761 $ 101,095 Interest expense 17,675 6,847 48,282 20,659 Income tax expense 25,585 42,448 4,592 33,519 Depreciation and amortization expense(1) 8,144 7,063 25,569 22,880 Equity-based compensation expense(2) 2,754 3,113 9,460 8,825 Costs related to equity offerings(3) — — — 550 Strategic project costs(4) 749 641 2,763 4,428 Executive transition costs and other(5) 1,584 (156 ) 7,256 778 Adjusted EBITDA $ 129,038 $ 182,942 $ 108,683 $ 192,734 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Net income $ 72,547 $ 122,986 $ 10,761 $ 101,095 Equity-based compensation expense(2) 2,754 3,113 9,460 8,825 Costs related to equity offerings(3) — — — 550 Strategic project costs(4) 749 641 2,763 4,428 Executive transition costs and other(5) 1,584 (156 ) 7,256 778 Tax effects of these adjustments(6) (1,272 ) (899 ) (4,870 ) (3,645 ) Adjusted net income $ 76,362 $ 125,685 $ 25,370 $ 112,031 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.39 $ 0.67 $ 0.06 $ 0.54 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.41 $ 0.68 $ 0.14 $ 0.60 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 183,932 182,937 183,725 184,707 Diluted 184,760 184,721 184,752 186,695



