Hudson Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.



For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, Hudson reported revenues of $90.5 million, a decrease of 13% compared to revenues of $103.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease is primarily related to decreased selling prices for certain refrigerants during the period as compared to the second quarter of 2022. Gross margin in the second quarter of 2023 was 40%, compared to 55% in the second quarter of 2022. Hudson reported operating income of $27.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to operating income of $49.8 million in the prior year period. The Company recorded net income of $19.2 million or $0.42 per basic and $0.41 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $39.8 million or $0.89 per basic and $0.84 diluted share in the same period of 2022. 2023 and future periods will reflect a statutory tax rate of approximately 26%, excluding certain temporary and permanent tax adjustments, while the 2022 period reflects an effective tax rate of 16% due to the release of the Company’s remaining valuation allowance.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, Hudson reported revenues of $167.7 million, a decrease of 11% compared to revenues of $188.3 million in the first six months of 2022. Revenue in the first half of 2023 declined primarily related to a decrease in selling prices for certain refrigerants during the period as well as a slightly lower sales volume. Gross margin in the first six months of 2023 was 40%, compared to 55% in the first six months of 2022. Hudson reported operating income of $50.3 million in the first six months of 2023, compared to operating income of $88.1 million in the prior year period. The Company recorded net income of $34.7 million or $0.77 per basic and $0.73 per diluted share in the first six months of 2023, compared to net income of $69.4 million or $1.55 per basic and $1.48 per diluted share in the same period of 2022.

Hudson reduced total outstanding debt from $46.8 million at December 31, 2022 to $32.5 million at June 30, 2023. Stockholders’ equity improved to $211.5 million at June 30, 2023 as compared to $174.9 million at December 31, 2022.

Brian F. Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Technologies commented, “As we move through the 2023 selling season, our results, while solid, continue to face a difficult comparison to the extraordinarily strong revenue and margin performance of the 2022 season. As many of you know, during the second quarter of last year we saw significant sales price increases without a corresponding increase in inventory price, a trend that continued for most of 2022. As a result, certain refrigerants we purchased for the current selling season were obtained at higher price points, and the gap between sales price and inventory price has narrowed to more historical levels. Our first half profitability and strong cash flow have enabled us to continue to strengthen our balance sheet by further reducing our total debt by $14.3 million.

“We view the cooling season as a nine-month season given the varying weather and temperature patterns from year to year. While the warmer weather arrived a little later than normal this year, the recent surge in temperature has provided opportunities for increased service calls and refrigerant sales. As we move through the balance of the selling season we believe we are well positioned to meet the needs of our customer base and continue driving solid profitability.

“Looking at the regulatory landscape, in July, the EPA issued its final rule confirming the mandated 40% baseline reduction in HFCs beginning in 2024. We believe the current phasedown schedule represents a tremendous opportunity for our business as the supply of virgin HFCs becomes limited and our reclaimed refrigerants will be needed to meet demand from the large installed base of HFC equipment. Moving forward, we are seeing increased focus around proposed regulations promoting the use of more environmentally friendly cooling technology and refrigerants. We believe Hudson is ideally positioned, with our reclamation technology, conversion and servicing capabilities and our Emerald line of reclaimed refrigerants, to capitalize on this shift to a more sustainable circular economy for refrigerants and the systems they support,” Mr. Coleman concluded.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration industry. For nearly three decades, we have demonstrated our commitment to our customers and the environment by becoming one of the first in the United States and largest refrigerant reclaimers through multimillion dollar investments in the plants and advanced separation technology required to recover a wide variety of refrigerants and restoring them to Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute standard for reuse as certified EMERALD Refrigerants™. The Company's products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide® Services performed at a customer's site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. The Company’s SmartEnergy OPS® service is a web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility’s refrigeration systems and other energy systems. The Company’s Chiller Chemistry® and Chill Smart® services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. As a component of the Company’s products and services, the Company also generates carbon offset projects.

Hudson Technologies,Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,415 $ 5,295 Trade accounts receivable – net 49,057 20,872 Inventories 134,444 145,377 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,377 5,289 Total current assets 205,293 176,833 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation 19,909 20,568 Goodwill 47,803 47,803 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization 16,167 17,564 Right of use asset 7,497 7,339 Other assets 2,386 2,386 Total Assets $ 299,055 $ 272,493 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 17,579 $ 14,165 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 28,334 27,908 Accrued payroll 3,423 6,303 Current maturities of long-term debt 4,250 4,250 Total current liabilities 53,586 52,626 Deferred tax liability 3,161 244 Long-term lease liabilities 5,773 5,763 Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of deferred financing costs 25,085 38,985 Total Liabilities 87,605 97,618 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, shares authorized 5,000,000: Series A Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value ($100 liquidation preference value); shares authorized 150,000; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized 100,000,000; issued and outstanding 45,375,598 and 45,287,619, respectively 454 453 Additional paid-in capital 118,296 116,442 Retained earnings 92,700 57,980 Total Stockholders’ Equity 211,450 174,875 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 299,055 $ 272,493



