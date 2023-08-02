SP Plus Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

--Double-Digit Gross Profit Growth Driven by Strong Performance of Commercial and Aviation Segments--



CHICAGO, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP® Plus Corporation (Nasdaq:SP), a best-in-class technology and operations management provider of mobility services for aviation, commercial, hospitality, and institutional clients throughout North America and Europe, today announced its second quarter 2023 results.

Management Commentary

Marc Baumann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Second quarter results again demonstrated how well aligned our solutions and services are with emerging trends in market demand. The artful combination of people and technology is yielding strong returns, differentiating SP+ in the marketplace and underpinning a record pace of new business wins.

“In our Commercial segment, high single-digit gross profit growth was led by increased demand for our services across a broad range of verticals, particularly health care, municipal, and large event venues. We added 55 net new locations, the ninth consecutive quarter of net location growth, and we improved our trailing twelve-month retention to 94%, the highest in recent memory. Aviation segment gross profit increased at a double-digit rate, representing both acquisition and organic growth, and benefitting from cross-selling additional services across our airport locations.

“In the first half of 2023, adjusted gross profit increased by 13% and revenues excluding reimbursed expenses were up 15%. Based on our increased gross profit contribution from high margin technology services and a greater proportion of management fee contracts, we expect this close correlation of revenue and gross profit trends to continue.

“Technology solutions continued to increase in the second quarter and the full-year contribution is on track to double 2022 levels, as a percentage of gross profit. Our Sphere technology solutions offer a major upgrade from the parking systems in place at many locations, often without requiring significant upfront capital investment by our clients. Of the year-to-date new locations added in our Commercial segment, 36% represented standalone Sphere technology deployments, without other SP+ services. This is a clear indication of the compelling value proposition of our technology solutions, and how these offerings are further expanding our addressable market.

“Last week, we completed the acquisition of certain technology assets of Roker Inc. to enhance our existing Sphere offerings, particularly to municipal, university and healthcare clients. This tuck-in acquisition marked the third technology-related transaction we’ve completed in the last twelve-months, demonstrating our commitment to leading the digital transformation of our industry and strengthening our position as a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to making every moment matter for a world on the go.”

Financial Summary

In millions except per share Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 GAAP Adjusted/

Non-GAAP (1) GAAP Adjusted/

Non-GAAP (1) Total services revenue (before reimbursed management type contract revenue) $221.3 NA $196.5 NA Gross profit (2),(3) $62.2 $66.0 $56.1 $58.8 General and administrative expenses (3) $31.8 $30.6 $26.7 $26.3 Operating income (3) $25.3 $29.6 $25.6 $28.1 Net income attributable to SP Plus(3) $12.3 $15.4 $15.4 $17.3 Net income per share (EPS) (3) $0.62 $0.78 $0.72 $0.81 EBITDA (1),(3) NA $34.4 NA $31.7 Net cash provided by operating activities $13.3 NA $9.3 NA Free cash flow (1) NA $8.0 NA $1.7

In millions except per share Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 GAAP Adjusted/

Non-GAAP (1) GAAP Adjusted/

Non-GAAP (1) Total services revenue (before reimbursed management type contract revenue) $437.6 NA $380.9 NA Gross profit (2),(3) $117.3 $124.4 $104.6 $110.3 General and administrative expenses (3) $62.4 $59.9 $51.2 $50.7 Operating income (3) $44.6 $53.3 $45.7 $51.2 Net income attributable to SP Plus(3) $20.7 $27.0 $26.1 $30.2 Net income per share (EPS) (3) $1.04 $1.36 $1.22 $1.41 EBITDA (1),(3) NA $62.6 NA $58.1 Net cash provided by operating activities $21.0 NA $35.7 NA Free cash flow (1) NA $8.3 NA $25.5

(1) Refer to the disclosure regarding use of non-GAAP financial measures and the accompanying financial tables for a reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP.

(2) GAAP gross profit includes depreciation and amortization expense. Please refer to the table accompanying this release for a reconciliation of GAAP gross profit.

(3) Adjusted gross profit, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income attributable to SP Plus, adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to SP Plus (“adjusted EPS"), and adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA") are all non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, for the periods presented, (a) restructuring, acquisition, integration, and other costs; (b) the amortization of acquired intangible assets; and (c) with respect to adjusted gross profit, depreciation and amortization expense. Please refer to the accompanying financial tables for a reconciliation of these adjusted measures to U.S. GAAP.

Second Quarter Operating Results

Reported gross profit in the second quarter of 2023 increased 11% year-over-year to $62.2 million. Excluding depreciation, acquisition, and restructuring costs, adjusted gross profit was up 12% to $66.0 million, driven by strong year-over-year growth at same locations and net new business wins.

Second quarter 2023 reported general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses were $31.8 million, compared to $26.7 million in the year ago quarter. Adjusted G&A expenses for the second quarter of 2023, which exclude restructuring, acquisition, integration and other costs, were $30.6 million, compared to $26.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, mainly due to continued investments to support our business development and technology deployment and other growth initiatives.

Second quarter 2023 reported net income attributable to SP Plus was $12.3 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to $15.4 million, or $0.72 per diluted share in the year ago quarter. Second quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share were $0.78, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.81 for the second quarter of 2022.

Year-to-date 2023 cash flow from operations totaled $21.0 million and free cash flow was $8.3 million, compared to $35.7 million and $25.5 million, respectively, in the year-ago period, due primarily to the receipt of a $20.5 million federal income tax refund in the first half of 2022.

2023 Outlook

Mr. Baumann concluded, “Record first-half gross profit and EBITDA results reflected the successful execution of our growth strategy within a business environment where commercial, retail, and travel activity is on the rise, and where there is substantial demand for solutions and services that reduce congestion and provide low-friction transaction options. Year-to-date our Commercial and Aviation segments have continued to drive increased new business, aligned with our objectives of expanding our market leadership position, creating revenue synergies and monetizing our investments in technology. We continue to invest in strengthening our technology platform and expanding our portfolio to position SP+ to capture the substantial growth opportunities we see ahead.

“Based on our year-to-date performance and current visibility, we are pleased to re-affirm our guidance for significant growth in 2023, and remain confident in our positive longer-term outlook.”

Reported Adjusted / Non-GAAP Gross Profit $225 - $245 million $240 - $260 million EBITDA N/A $125 - $135 million Net Income $43 - $53 million $54 - $64 million EPS $2.15 - $2.65 $2.70 - $3.20 Free Cash Flow N/A $60 - $70 million



Conference Call

About SP+

SP+ (www.spplus.com) develops and integrates industry-leading technology with best-in-class operations management and support to deliver mobility solutions that enable the efficient and time-sensitive movement of people, vehicles, and personal travel belongings. With over 20,000 team members located throughout North America and Europe, SP+ is committed to providing solutions that make every moment matter for a world on the go.

SP Plus Corporation Summary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(millions, except for share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Total services revenue $442.2 $381.0 $867.5 $730.8 Total cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 376.3 322.2 743.3 620.6 General and administrative expenses 31.8 26.7 62.4 51.2 Depreciation and amortization 8.8 6.5 17.2 3.3 Operating income 25.3 25.6 44.6 45.7 Interest expense, net of interest income 7.2 3.4 13.9 8.0 Earnings before income taxes 18.1 22.2 30.7 37.7 Income tax expense 4.8 5.9 8.1 10.1 Net income 13.3 16.3 22.6 27.6 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1.0 0.9 1.9 1.5 Net income attributable to SP Plus Corporation $12.3 $15.4 $20.7 $26.1 Common stock data Net income per common share Basic $0.63 $0.73 $1.05 $1.23 Diluted $0.62 $0.72 $1.04 $1.22 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 19,631,772 21,195,819 19,666,684 21,211,299 Diluted 19,839,953 21,356,464 19,853,900 21,347,442

SP Plus Corporation Revenue and Gross Profit, before depreciation and amortization expense - by Contract type

(millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Lease type contracts Service revenue $76.3 $70.6 $144.5 $133.2 Subtract: Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) (62.3 ) (55.9 ) (117.5 ) (107.9 ) Lease type gross profit, before depreciation and amortization expense $14.0 $14.7 $27.0 $25.3 Management type contracts Service revenue $145.0 $125.9 $293.1 $247.7 Subtract: Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) (93.1 ) (81.8 ) (195.9 ) (162.8 ) Management type gross profit, before depreciation and amortization expense $51.9 $44.1 $97.2 $84.9 Other revenue and cost of services Reimbursed management type contract revenue $220.9 $184.5 $429.9 $349.9 Subtract: Reimbursed management type contract expense (220.9 ) (184.5 ) (429.9 ) (349.9 ) Other gross profit, before depreciation and amortization expense $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0





SP Plus Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (millions, except for share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Gross profit June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Total services revenue $442.2 $381.0 $867.5 $730.8 Subtract: Total cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) (376.3 ) (322.2 ) (743.3 ) (620.6 ) Subtract: Depreciation and amortization (3.7 ) (2.7 ) (6.9 ) (5.6 ) Gross profit, GAAP (1) 62.2 56.1 117.3 104.6 Add: Depreciation and amortization 3.7 2.7 6.9 5.6 Add: Restructuring, acquisition, and other costs 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.1 Other, rounding ― (0.1 ) ― ― Adjusted gross profit $66.0 $58.8 $124.4 $110.3 (1) GAAP gross profit includes depreciation and amortization expense Three Months Ended Six Months Ended General and administrative expenses June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 General and administrative expenses, GAAP $31.8 $26.7 $62.4 $51.2 Subtract: Restructuring, acquisition, integration, and other costs (1.3 ) (0.3 ) (2.6 ) (0.5 ) Other, rounding 0.1 (0.1 ) 0.1 ― Adjusted G&A $30.6 $26.3 $59.9 $50.7 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Operating income June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Operating income, GAAP $25.3 $25.6 $44.6 $45.7 Add: Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other costs 1.4 0.4 2.8 0.6 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 3.0 2.1 6.0 4.9 Other, rounding (0.1 ) ― (0.1 ) ― Adjusted operating income $29.6 $28.1 $53.3 $51.2 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Net income attributable to SP Plus June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Net income attributable to SP Plus, GAAP $12.3 $15.4 $20.7 $26.1 Add: Restructuring, acquisition, integration, and other costs 1.4 0.4 2.8 0.6 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 3.0 2.1 6.0 4.9 Net tax effect of adjustments (1.2 ) (0.7 ) (2.4 ) (1.5 ) Other, rounding (0.1 ) 0.1 (0.1 ) 0.1 Adjusted net income attributable to SP Plus $15.4 $17.3 $27.0 $30.2 Adjusted net income per share Basic $0.79 $0.82 $1.37 $1.42 Diluted $0.78 $0.81 $1.36 $1.41 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Adjusted EBITDA June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Net income attributable to SP Plus, GAAP $12.3 $15.4 $20.7 $26.1 Add (subtract): Income tax expense 4.8 5.9 8.1 10.1 Interest expense, net 7.2 3.4 13.9 8.0 Total depreciation and amortization expense 8.8 6.5 17.2 13.3 Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other costs 1.4 0.4 2.8 0.6 Other, rounding (0.1 ) 0.1 (0.1 ) ― Adjusted EBITDA $34.4 $31.7 $62.6 $58.1





SP Plus Corporation Selected Segment Data (millions, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Commercial Segment June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Gross Profit, GAAP (1) $47.0 $43.7 $88.1 $79.6 Add: Depreciation and amortization 2.2 1.6 4.1 3.4 Add: Restructuring, acquisition, and other costs 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.1 Adjusted Gross Profit $49.3 $45.4 $92.4 $83.1 General and administrative expenses, GAAP $9.3 $7.8 $17.5 $13.9 Subtract: Restructuring, acquisition, integration, and other costs (0.4 ) (0.6 ) (0.8 ) (0.7 ) Adjusted G&A $8.9 $7.2 $16.7 $13.2 Operating income, GAAP $36.1 $34.7 $67.3 $63.3 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 1.6 1.1 3.1 2.1 Add: Restructuring, acquisition, integration, and other costs 0.5 0.7 1.0 0.8 Adjusted Operating Income $38.2 $36.5 $71.4 $66.2 (1) GAAP gross profit includes depreciation and amortization expense Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Aviation Segment June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Gross Profit, GAAP (1) $15.2 $12.4 $29.2 $25.0 Add: Depreciation and amortization 1.5 1.1 2.8 2.2 Other, rounding ― ― 0.1 ― Adjusted Gross Profit $16.7 $13.5 $32.1 $27.2 General and administrative expenses, GAAP $4.0 $2.9 $7.9 $5.6 Subtract: Restructuring, acquisition, integration, and other costs (0.3 ) 0.5 (0.5 ) 0.4 Other, rounding ― (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Adjusted G&A $3.7 $3.3 $7.3 $5.9 Operating income, GAAP $9.6 $8.5 $18.2 $16.6 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 1.4 1.0 $2.9 2.8 Add: Restructuring, acquisition, integration, and other costs 0.3 (0.5 ) $0.5 (0.4 ) Other, rounding ― 0.1 ― ― Adjusted Operating Income $11.3 $9.1 $21.6 $19.0 (1) GAAP gross profit includes depreciation and amortization expense





SP Plus Corporation Summary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(millions, except for share and per share data) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $24.6 $12.4 Accounts receivable, net 179.0 167.7 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13.2 16.7 Total current assets 216.8 196.8 Property and equipment, net 65.2 60.2 Right-of-use assets 170.7 166.9 Goodwill 543.6 543.2 Other intangible assets, net 63.5 68.9 Other assets, net 86.5 85.4 Total noncurrent assets 929.5 924.6 Total assets $1,146.3 $1,121.4 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Accounts payable $136.6 $133.4 Accrued and other current liabilities 117.7 137.6 Short-term lease liabilities 57.3 60.2 Current portion of long-term borrowings 13.5 12.4 Total current liabilities 325.1 343.6 Long-term borrowings, excluding current portion 352.2 331.8 Long-term lease liabilities 156.3 158.5 Other noncurrent liabilities 71.3 61.8 Total noncurrent liabilities 579.8 552.1 Total SP Plus Corporation stockholders' equity 241.2 226.0 Noncontrolling interest 0.2 (0.3 ) Total stockholders' equity 241.4 225.7 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,146.3 $1,121.4





SP Plus Corporation Summary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (millions) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $21.0 $35.7 Net cash used in investing activities (13.5 ) (10.7 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4.7 (26.0 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents ― (0.1 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 12.2 (1.1 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 12.4 15.7 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $24.6 $14.6 Supplemental disclosures Cash paid (received) during the period for Interest $13.6 $7.8 Income taxes, net $4.0 ($12.7 )





SP Plus Corporation

Free Cash Flow (millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $13.3 $9.3 $21.0 $35.7 Net cash used in investing activities (4.7 ) (8.5 ) (13.5 ) (10.7 ) plus: Acquisition of other intangible assets ― 1.8 ― 1.8 plus: Noncontrolling interest buyout 0.1 ― 2.2 ― Distributions to noncontrolling interests (0.9 ) (0.7 ) (1.4 ) (1.2 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 0.2 (0.2 ) ― (0.1 ) Free cash flow $8.0 $1.7 $8.3 $25.5





SP Plus Corporation June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Commercial Segment Facilities Leased facilities 414 421 428 Managed facilities 2,842 2,709 2,660 Total Commercial Segment facilities 3,256 3,130 3,088 Aviation Segment - Airports served North America 102 100 90 Europe 58 58 ―- Total Airports (1) 160 158 90 (1) The increase as of December 31, 2022 included 65 unique airports added as a result of the acquisition of KMP





SP Plus Corporation Reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures 2023 Outlook (1) Gross profit, GAAP (2) $225 - $245 million plus: Depreciation and amortization $13 - $15 million Adjusted Gross Profit $240 - $260 million Net income attributable to SP Plus, GAAP $43 - $53 million plus: Income tax expense $17 - $21 million plus: Interest expense, net of interest income $25 - $27 million plus: Total depreciation and amortization expense $34 - $36 million plus: Restructuring, acquisition, integration, and other costs Approximately $4 million Adjusted EBITDA $125 - $135 million Per Share (3) Net income attributable to SP Plus, GAAP $43 - $53 million $2.15 - $2.65 plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles, after tax Approximately $9 million plus: Restructuring, acquisition, integration, and other costs, after tax Approximately $3 million Adjusted net income attributable to SP Plus $54 - $64 million $2.70 - $3.20 Net cash from operating activities $80 - $95 million less: Capital expenditures, net $17 - $21 million less: Distributions to noncontrolling interests $3 - $4 million Free cash flow $60 - $70 million (1) 2023 Outlook does not contemplate additional acquisitions (2) GAAP gross profit includes depreciation and amortization expense (3) Assumes approximately 20 million fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding in 2023



