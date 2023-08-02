New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Consumer And SMB NAS Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479898/?utm_source=GNW

The global consumer and SMB NAS market is expected to grow from $14.62 billion in 2022 to $15.65 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The consumer and SMB NAS market is expected to reach $20.32 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.



The consumer and SMB NAS market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as data storage and file-sharing requests, fast, secure, and reliable storage services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The consumer and SMB (Server Message Block) NAS (Network-Attached Storage) refers to dedicated file storage that enables multiple users and heterogeneous client devices to retrieve data from centralized disk capacity. These devices needed for storing and processing these video surveillance camera feeds become necessities because 24/7 feeds are difficult to store and process using a direct-attached storage (DAS) appliance.



North America was the largest region in the consumer and SMB NAS market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the consumer and SMB NAS market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main forms of consumer and SMB NAS are 1-bay, 2-bay, 4-bay, 5-bay, 6-bay to 12-bay.A 1-bay NAS is an excellent entry-level enclosure for storing movies, music, and data that do not necessitate additional redundancy backup via RAID.



It is deployed on-premises, remote/cloud, and hybrid by various end users including consumers, small office/home office (SOHO), server message block (SMBs), small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).



The growing need for data storage is expected to propel the growth of the consumer and SMB NAS market in the coming future.Data storage refers to record media in digital form for future operations.



End-users are in need to store huge volumes of data at a lower cost than cloud-based storage. For instance, in February 2023, Connectbit, a Singapore-based exceptional IT support and WordPress services in an enterprise environment stated that about 65.28% of people used personal cloud storage as their primary data storage in 2023. Therefore, the growing need for data storage is driving the market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the consumer and SMB NAS market.Major companies operating in the consumer and SMB NAS market are focused on developing innovative products with advanced technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2021, PAC Storage, a US-based premier developer and manufacturer of data storage solutions, launched an advanced Scale-Out NAS product line including All Flash NVMe Scale-Out NAS. This NVMe solution excels in qualifying requirements for low latency workloads and high throughput from media and entertainment and HPC to Big Data.



In June 2022, Nasuni Corporation, a US-based leading provider of file data services, acquired Storage Made Easy (SME) for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition of SMEs will expand organizations to modernize their file data infrastructures, all while reducing capital and operational costs.



Storage Made Easy (SME) is a UK-based file data management company that offers remote work and compliance solutions for cloud file storage.



The countries covered in the consumer and SMB NAS market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The consumer and SMB NAS market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides consumer and SMB NAS market statistics, including consumer and SMB NAS industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a consumer and SMB NAS market share, detailed consumer and SMB NAS market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the consumer and SMB NAS industry. This consumer and SMB NAS market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

