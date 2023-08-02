Toll Brothers Model Home Opens in Concord Pines of Ann Arbor Luxury Home Community

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its model home at Concord Pines of Ann Arbor, a new single-family community of luxury homes in a wooded enclave just minutes from downtown Ann Arbor, Michigan. A limited number of home sites remain available at the community, as well as quick move-in homes that will be ready for delivery in early 2024.



The highly anticipated Buckley Modern Farmhouse model home features innovative architecture complemented by stunning interior design and merchandising, showcasing the perfect blend of luxury and modern contemporary design. Toll Brothers architecture is unmatched in the area, with homes in Concord Pines featuring open-concept single-story ranch or two-story floor plans ranging from 2,300 to 3,500 square feet and 3 to 6 bedrooms. Homeowners will enjoy well-appointed gourmet kitchens, luxury primary bedroom suites, convenient bedroom-level laundry rooms, private home offices, first-floor guest suite additions, and much more.





“Our Concord Pines of Ann Arbor community is now offering the final opportunities for our luxury single-family home designs in a prime Ann Arbor location,” said Isaac Boyd, Division President of Toll Brothers in Michigan. “The newly opened model home serves as an inspiration for our home buyers who are looking to create just the right space for their family to call home.”

The community is located in the top-rated Ann Arbor School district and next to the acclaimed Greenhills School. The central location provides residents with high-end shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities in Downtown Ann Arbor, as well as numerous recreational options including hiking, biking, and golf. This community is also a short drive to the University of Michigan campus and medical center.

Concord Pines of Ann Arbor has experienced tremendous interest from new home buyers. Only six to-be-built home sites remain in which home buyers can choose their home design, and three quick move-in homes already under construction are available for sale with delivery dates in early 2024.

Home prices start in the low $800,000s. For more information and to schedule an appointment to visit Concord Pines and tour the new Toll Brothers model home, call 866-267-0537 or visit ConcordPines.com.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



