Chemical Seed Treatment For Ornamental And Turf Global Market Report 2023

The global chemical seed treatment for ornamental and turf market is expected to grow from $1.13 billion in 2022 to $1.23 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The chemical seed treatment for ornamental and turf market is expected to reach $1.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.1%.



The chemical seed treatment for ornamental and turf market includes revenues earned by entities by providing basic dressing, coating and pelleting, seed treatment services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Chemical seed treatment for ornamental and turf refers to treating the seeds of various ornamental and turf plants with fungicides, pesticides, or other substances to protect them from seed-borne or soil-borne pathogenic organisms. These are used to treat the seeds with fungicides to protect against various diseases.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the chemical seed treatment for ornamental and turf market in 2022. The regions covered in chemical seed treatment for ornamental and turf report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main chemical seed treatment for ornamental and turf function types are seed protection, and seed enhancement.Seed protection refers to treating the seeds with various substances, such as fungicides and pesticides.



The various forms are liquid, and dry applied for seed coating, seed dressing, and seed pelleting.



The increasing agricultural productivity is expected to propel the chemical seed treatment for the ornamental and turf market going forward.Agricultural productivity refers to the measure of the market value of the crop yield of an agricultural production system that uses inputs such as land, labor, capital, and other resources to produce yield.



Seed treatments are used to protect seeds and crops from attacks by pests and insects and are used for food safety, which propels the agricultural productivity. For instance, in November 2022, according to Eurostat, a Luxembourg government agency, 297.5 million metric tons of harvested grains, including rice, were produced in Europe, an increase of 4.2 %, or 12.1 million metric tons, over 2020. Furthermore, according to The Food and Agriculture Organization, a US-based specialized agency that leads international efforts to defeat hunger and improve nutrition and food security, the global production of primary crops increased by 52 % between 2000 and 2020, to 9.3 billion tons in 2020. Therefore, the increasing agricultural productivity will drive the chemical seed treatment for ornamental and turf.



Product innovation is a key trend in the chemical seed treatment for ornamental and turf markets.Major companies in the chemical seed treatment for ornamental and turf markets launch new and innovative products to sustain their position in the chemical seed treatment for ornamental and turf markets.



For instance, in April 2023, Syngenta AG, a Switzerland-based agricultural science and technology company, launched Recognition®, a new and innovative herbicide to control tough weeds and provide outstanding safety. It is uniquely designed with a proprietary safener that allows broadcast applications and makes herbicides safe in tank mixtures for faster, stronger, and broader-spectrum control.



In October 2022, Valent BioSciences, a US-based chemicals corporation, acquired FBSciences for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition will provide Valent BioSciences with a new portfolio of various biostimulants, biopesticides, and crop nutrition solutions and will add to the company’s existing crop protection products.



FBSciences is a US-based crop protection and plant health technology provider, including chemical seed treatment.



The countries covered in the chemical seed treatment for ornamental and turf market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



