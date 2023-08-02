Intrepid Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

Denver, CO, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrepid Potash, Inc. ("Intrepid", the "Company", "we", "us", "our") (NYSE:IPI) today reported its results for the second quarter of 2023.



Key Highlights for Second Quarter 2023

Financial & Operational

Total sales of $81.0 million, which compares to $91.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, as potash and Trio ® average net realized sales prices (1) decreased to $479 and $333 per ton, respectively.

average net realized sales prices decreased to $479 and $333 per ton, respectively. Net income of $4.3 million (or $0.33 per diluted share), which compares to $23.7 million (or $1.74 per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2022.

Gross margin of $15.4 million, which compares to $41.8 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Cash flow from operations of $30.5 million, which compares to $49.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $15.8 million, which compares to $41.5 million in the second quarter of 2022.

of $15.8 million, which compares to $41.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. Potash and Trio® sales volumes of 79 thousand and 63 thousand tons, respectively, which compares to prior-year figures of 56 thousand and 59 thousand, respectively.

Capital Expenditures

Incurred capital expenditures of $20.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. We expect full-year 2023 capital expenditures to be between $65 and $75 million.

Our capital expenditures reflect our direct investments in our potash assets, which will help us meet our goals of maximizing brine availability and underground brine residence time. These investments are expected to drive higher and more consistent potash production.

HB Solar S olution Mine in Carlsbad, New Mexico

Phase One of HB Injection Pipeline Project: Installation of the new injection pipeline was successfully completed. The new pipeline is designed to increase our brine injection rates significantly above the rates achieved over the past five years. We anticipate operating at average injection rates of approximately 1,100 gallons per minute, which is approximately 55% higher than our injection rates prior to starting the project.

Phase Two of HB Injection Pipeline Project: Phase Two is the installation of an in-line pigging system to clean the pipeline and remove scaling to help ensure more consistent flow rates. We continue to work through the permitting requirements and anticipate construction beginning by the end of 2023, with commissioning expected in the first quarter of 2024.

Eddy Shaft: This project is designed to target already-measured, high-grade brine from an existing mine shaft in the HB cavern system. Key permitting is complete, construction is underway, and we expect the project to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Replacement Extraction Well: After the failed extraction well in the fourth quarter of 2022, our plans to drill a newly designed extraction well to replace the IP-30 well are underway, and we have begun the permitting and contracting processes. This new extraction well is designed to have a long-term operational life and will target known, high-grade brine from the HB cavern system.

Solar Solution Mine in Moab, Utah

Well 45 and Well 46: We successfully drilled Well 45 (Cavern 4) and Well 46 and commissioned both projects in July 2023. Both projects will help us deliver on our key goals of maximizing brine availability and underground brine residence time, which is expected to drive higher and more consistent production.





East Facility in Carlsbad, New Mexico

The first of two new continuous miners was commissioned during the second quarter and we are already seeing higher efficiencies and production in our underground mining operations. The second continuous miner was recently delivered and is expected to be operating in the third quarter of 2023.





Sand Resources at Intrepid South

We recently secured the necessary permits for construction, which we expect to start in the fourth quarter of 2023. We continue to target annualized production of approximately one million tons of wet sand which is contingent on receiving an additional air quality permit that would allow us to operate the plant outside daylight hours. If receipt of the additional air quality permit is delayed we plan to operate the plant at reduced rates until permitting is complete.





Liquidity

As of July 31, 2023, Intrepid had approximately $15.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and $150 million available under its revolving credit facility, for total liquidity of approximately $165.6 million.

Intrepid maintains an investment account of short-and-long-term fixed income securities that had a balance of approximately $5.8 million as of July 31, 2023.

Consolidated Results, Management Commentary, & Outlook

Intrepid generated second quarter 2023 sales of $81.0 million, a 12% decrease from second quarter 2022 sales of $91.7 million. Consolidated gross margin in the second quarter of 2023 totaled $15.4 million, while net income totaled $4.3 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, which compares to second quarter 2022 net income of $23.7 million, or $1.74 per diluted share. The Company delivered adjusted EBITDA of $15.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, down from $41.5 million in the same prior year period, with the lower profitability primarily being driven by lower pricing for our key products, as well as an increase in our cost of goods sold. Our net realized sales price for Potash and Trio® averaged $479 and $333 per ton, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023, which compares to $738 and $493 per ton, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022.

Bob Jornayvaz, Intrepid's Executive Chairman and CEO commented: "Our key focus over the last year has been successful project execution, with our growth capital primarily directed to our potash assets to maximize brine availability and residence time underground to improve our brine grade. As we shared in recent press releases, we successfully executed on three of our key growth projects and are already seeing improvements in our injection rates, with production benefits expected next year.

In the second quarter, we delivered strong results, highlighted by potash sales volumes of 79 thousand tons, which represents an approximately 40% increase compared to the second quarter of 2022. Fertilizer pricing continues to drive strong margins for the Company, and our expectation of robust demand underpinned by solid farmer economics was evident in our improved sales volumes in the first half of this year.

Looking ahead, the key theme of agricultural markets enjoying a positive backdrop is still underway, with several key crop futures recently reversing some weakness and again showing strength, particularly when compared to historical levels. For the back half of the year, we believe the combination of supportive crop futures prices and attractive fertilizer pricing will support a strong fall application season in the U.S., with the most recent catalyst being a positive market response to the announcement of a July fill program."

Segment Highlights

Potash

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands, except per ton data) Sales $ 47,264 $ 48,827 $ 99,761 $ 105,269 Gross margin $ 12,876 $ 24,925 $ 27,304 $ 53,990 Potash sales volumes (in tons) 79 56 167 126 Potash production volumes (in tons) 12 25 102 128 Average potash net realized sales price per ton(1) $ 479 $ 738 $ 485 $ 713

Potash segment sales in the second quarter of 2023 decreased 3% to $47.3 million when compared to the same period in 2022. The lower revenue was driven by a 35% decrease in our average net realized sales price per ton to $479, which compares to $738 per ton in the same prior year period. The lower average net realized sales price per ton in the second quarter of 2023 was partially offset by higher potash sales volumes, which totaled 79 thousand tons, a 41% increase compared to the second quarter of 2022. For the first six months ended June 30, 2023, our potash segment sales decreased 5% to $99.8 million, with our higher sales volumes of 167 thousand tons offsetting a 32% decrease in our average net realized price to $485 per ton.

For the second quarter of 2023, potash segment gross margin totaled $12.9 million, which compares to $24.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, and for the first six months ended June 30, 2023, Potash segment gross margin totaled $27.3 million, which compares to $54.0 million in the prior year period. The lower gross margin figures were driven by an increase in segment cost of goods sold - which was due to higher sales volumes and an increase in our weighted average carrying cost per ton - as well as lower potash pricing in the first half of 2023 compared to the first half of 2022.

Potash production totaled 12 thousand tons in the second quarter of 2023, which compares to 25 thousand tons produced in the same prior year period, while potash production for the first six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled 102 thousand tons, a decrease from 128 thousand tons in the same prior year period.

Trio ®

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands, except per ton data) Sales $ 28,748 $ 35,467 $ 59,022 $ 76,519 Gross margin $ 1,222 $ 13,052 $ 2,674 $ 29,191 Trio® sales volume (in tons) 63 59 128 131 Trio® production volume (in tons) 58 58 107 123 Average Trio® net realized sales price per ton(1) $ 333 $ 493 $ 339 $ 476

Trio® segment sales of $28.7 million for the second quarter of 2023 were 19% lower compared to the same prior year period. This was primarily driven by a lower average net realized sales price per ton of $333, a decrease of 32% compared to the second quarter of 2022, although this was partially offset by Trio® sales volumes increasing by 7% to 63 thousand tons. For the first six months ended June 30, 2023, our Trio® segment sales decreased 23% to $59.0 million, which was driven by a 29% decrease in our average net realized price to $339 per ton, while our sales volumes were down 2% to 128 thousand tons.

For the second quarter of 2023, Trio® segment gross margin totaled $1.2 million, which compares to $13.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, and for the first six months ended June 30, 2023, Trio® segment gross margin totaled $2.7 million, which compares to $29.2 million in the same prior year period. The lower gross margin figures were primarily driven by an increase in segment cost of goods sold and lower pricing in the first half of 2023 compared to the first half of 2022.

Trio® production totaled 58 thousand tons in the second quarter of 2023 which was the same as the second quarter of 2022, while Trio® production for the first six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled 107 thousand tons, a decrease from 123 thousand tons in the same prior year period. During the first quarter of 2023, our East Facility experienced net unplanned downtime of approximately eight days which was the primary reason for the lower production in the first half of this year.

Oilfield Solutions

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Sales $ 5,111 $ 7,512 $ 9,361 $ 14,512 Gross margin $ 1,284 $ 3,834 $ 1,756 $ 5,806

Our Oilfield Solutions segment sales decreased $2.4 million, or 32%, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022, which was primarily driven by a $1.1 million decrease in water sales and a $1.5 million decrease in surface use, rights-of-way and easement revenues. While oil and gas activities near our Intrepid South property remained strong during the second quarter of 2023, we entered into fewer surface use agreements and our water sales decreased owing to the timing of fracs compared to the same prior year period.

Our cost of goods sold decreased $0.1 million, or 4%, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. However, the lower segment sales more than offset the decrease in cost of goods sold, and our Oilfield Solutions segment gross margin experienced a decrease of $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Liquidity

During the second quarter of 2023, cash flow from operations was $30.5 million, while cash used in investing activities was $18.3 million. As of July 31, 2023, we had approximately $15.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, no outstanding borrowings, and $150 million available to borrow under our revolving credit facility, for total liquidity of approximately $165.6 million.

Notes

1 Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or adjusted EBITDA) and average net realized sales price per ton are non-GAAP financial measures. See the non-GAAP reconciliations set forth later in this press release for additional information.

Unless expressly stated otherwise or the context otherwise requires, references to tons in this press release refer to short tons. One short ton equals 2,000 pounds. One metric tonne, which many international competitors use, equals 1,000 kilograms or 2,204.62 pounds.

INTREPID POTASH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales $ 81,035 $ 91,740 $ 167,955 $ 196,139 Less: Freight costs 10,516 9,227 22,106 19,464 Warehousing and handling costs 2,801 2,204 5,534 4,680 Cost of goods sold 52,336 38,498 108,581 83,008 Gross Margin 15,382 41,811 31,734 88,987 Selling and administrative 7,948 7,218 16,806 14,007 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 535 490 1,070 980 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (7 ) 1,066 193 1,166 Other operating (income) expense (362 ) 1,242 1,023 975 Operating Income 7,268 31,795 12,642 71,859 Other Income (Expense) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (1,059 ) — (238 ) — Interest expense, net — (24 ) — (57 ) Interest income 76 15 161 17 Other income 43 11 56 539 Income Before Income Taxes 6,328 31,797 12,621 72,358 Income Tax Expense (2,023 ) (8,089 ) (3,810 ) (17,228 ) Net Income $ 4,305 $ 23,708 $ 8,811 $ 55,130 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 12,766 13,246 12,730 13,203 Diluted 12,855 13,620 12,865 13,690 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 0.34 $ 1.79 $ 0.69 $ 4.18 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 1.74 $ 0.68 $ 4.03

INTREPID POTASH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

AS OF JUNE 30, 2023 AND DECEMBER 31, 2022

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,158 $ 18,514 Short-term investments 3,462 5,959 Accounts receivable: Trade, net 23,819 26,737 Other receivables, net 1,690 790 Inventory, net 103,966 114,816 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,741 4,863 Total current assets 153,836 171,679 Property, plant, equipment, and mineral properties, net 400,627 375,630 Water rights 19,184 19,184 Long-term parts inventory, net 24,911 24,823 Long-term investments 8,614 9,841 Other assets, net 7,018 7,294 Non-current deferred tax asset, net 182,076 185,752 Total Assets $ 796,266 $ 794,203 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 12,117 $ 18,645 Accrued liabilities 14,388 16,212 Accrued employee compensation and benefits 5,921 6,975 Other current liabilities 5,798 7,044 Total current liabilities 38,224 48,876 Asset retirement obligation, net of current portion 27,634 26,564 Operating lease liabilities 1,451 2,206 Finance lease liabilities 1,629 — Other non-current liabilities 1,227 1,479 Total Liabilities 70,165 79,125 Commitments and Contingencies Common stock, $0.001 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 12,789,326 and 12,687,822 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 662,826 660,614 Retained earnings 85,274 76,463 Less treasury stock, at cost (22,012 ) (22,012 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 726,101 715,078 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 796,266 $ 794,203

INTREPID POTASH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 4,305 $ 23,708 $ 8,811 $ 55,130 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 8,892 8,025 18,183 16,923 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 535 490 1,070 980 Amortization of deferred financing costs 75 60 151 120 Amortization of intangible assets 80 81 161 161 Stock-based compensation 1,803 1,391 3,549 2,558 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (7 ) 1,066 193 1,166 Allowance for parts inventory obsolescence — 1,600 — 1,600 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 1,059 — 238 — Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated entities 132 — 452 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable, net 15,391 18,969 2,917 2,770 Other receivables, net (867 ) (262 ) (959 ) (646 ) Inventory, net 3,117 (3,606 ) 10,763 (2,759 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 656 749 906 673 Deferred tax assets, net 2,016 7,941 3,676 16,941 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and accrued employee

compensation and benefits (2,827 ) (10,550 ) (8,132 ) (11,412 ) Operating lease liabilities (408 ) (438 ) (809 ) (1,233 ) Other liabilities (3,455 ) (105 ) (2,222 ) 257 Net cash provided by operating activities 30,497 49,119 38,948 83,229 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Additions to property, plant, equipment, mineral properties and other assets (20,895 ) (15,979 ) (41,934 ) (22,774 ) Purchase of investments (459 ) (9,996 ) (1,415 ) (10,899 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 24 22 89 46 Proceeds from redemptions/maturities of investments 2,500 — 4,000 — Other investing, net 508 — 508 — Net cash used in investing activities (18,322 ) (25,953 ) (38,752 ) (33,627 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Payments of financing lease (167 ) — (210 ) — Proceeds from short-term borrowings on credit facility — — 5,000 — Repayments of short-term borrowings on credit facility (5,000 ) — (5,000 ) — Employee tax withholding paid for restricted stock upon vesting (298 ) (1,548 ) (1,337 ) (4,362 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 20 — 110 Net cash used in financing activities (5,465 ) (1,528 ) (1,547 ) (4,252 ) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 6,710 21,638 (1,351 ) 45,350 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, beginning of period 11,023 60,858 19,084 37,146 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, end of period $ 17,733 $ 82,496 $ 17,733 $ 82,496

To supplement Intrepid's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Intrepid uses several non-GAAP financial measures to monitor and evaluate its performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA, and average net realized sales price per ton. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures varies among companies, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Intrepid believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors for analysis of its business. Intrepid uses these non-GAAP financial measures as one of its tools in comparing period-over-period performance on a consistent basis and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. Intrepid believes these non-GAAP financial measures are used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison, and investment recommendations of companies in the potash mining industry. Many investors use the published research reports of these professional research analysts and others in making investment decisions.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share are calculated as net income or income per diluted share adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliation below. Intrepid considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful because they allow for period-to-period comparisons of its operating results excluding items that Intrepid believes are not indicative of its fundamental ongoing operations.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Net Income $ 4,305 $ 23,708 $ 8,811 $ 55,130 Adjustments (Gain) loss on sale of assets (7 ) 1,066 193 1,166 Calculated income tax effect(1) 2 (277 ) (50 ) (303 ) Total adjustments (5 ) 789 143 863 Adjusted Net Income $ 4,300 $ 24,497 $ 8,954 $ 55,993

Reconciliation of Net Income per Share to Adjusted Net Income per Share:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 0.33 $ 1.74 $ 0.68 $ 4.03 Adjustments Loss on sale of assets — 0.08 0.02 0.09 Calculated income tax effect(1) — (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) Total adjustments — 0.06 0.02 0.07 Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 0.33 $ 1.80 $ 0.70 $ 4.10

(1) Assumes an annual effective tax rate of 26% for 2023 and 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or adjusted EBITDA) is calculated as net income adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliation below. Intrepid considers adjusted EBITDA to be useful, and believe it to be useful for investors, because the measure reflects Intrepid's operating performance before the effects of certain non-cash items and other items that Intrepid believes are not indicative of its core operations. Intrepid uses adjusted EBITDA to assess operating performance.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Net Income $ 4,305 $ 23,708 $ 8,811 $ 55,130 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (7 ) 1,066 193 1,166 Interest expense — 24 — 57 Income tax expense 2,023 8,089 3,810 17,228 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 8,892 8,025 18,183 16,923 Amortization of intangible assets 80 81 161 161 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 535 490 1,070 980 Total adjustments 11,523 17,775 23,417 36,515 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,828 $ 41,483 $ 32,228 $ 91,645

Average Potash and Trio® Net Realized Sales Price per Ton

Average net realized sales price per ton for potash is calculated as potash segment sales less potash segment byproduct sales and potash freight costs and then dividing that difference by the number of tons of potash sold in the period. Likewise, average net realized sales price per ton for Trio® is calculated as Trio® segment sales less Trio® segment byproduct sales and Trio® freight costs and then dividing that difference by Trio® tons sold. Intrepid considers average net realized sales price per ton to be useful, and believe it to be useful for investors, because it shows Intrepid's potash and Trio® average per ton pricing without the effect of certain transportation and delivery costs. When Intrepid arranges transportation and delivery for a customer, it includes in revenue and in freight costs the costs associated with transportation and delivery. However, some of Intrepid's customers arrange for and pay their own transportation and delivery costs, in which case these costs are not included in Intrepid's revenue and freight costs. Intrepid uses average net realized sales price per ton as a key performance indicator to analyze potash and Trio® sales and price trends.

Reconciliation of Sales to Average Net Realized Sales Price per Ton:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (in thousands, except per ton amounts) Potash Trio® Potash Trio® Total Segment Sales $ 47,264 $ 28,748 $ 48,827 $ 35,467 Less: Segment byproduct sales 6,158 1,520 4,942 780 Freight costs 3,272 6,266 2,563 5,609 Subtotal $ 37,834 $ 20,962 $ 41,322 $ 29,078 Divided by: Tons sold 79 63 56 59 Average net realized sales price per ton $ 479 $ 333 $ 738 $ 493 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (in thousands, except per ton amounts) Potash Trio® Potash Trio® Total Segment Sales $ 99,761 $ 59,022 $ 105,269 $ 76,519 Less: Segment byproduct sales 11,500 2,740 9,762 2,216 Freight costs 7,264 12,952 5,687 11,919 Subtotal $ 80,997 $ 43,330 $ 89,820 $ 62,384 Divided by: Tons sold 167 128 126 131 Average net realized sales price per ton $ 485 $ 339 $ 713 $ 476





Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Product Potash Segment Trio® Segment Oilfield Solutions Segment Intersegment Eliminations Total Potash $ 41,106 $ — $ — $ (88 ) $ 41,018 Trio® — 27,228 — — 27,228 Water 100 1,474 2,568 — 4,142 Salt 3,278 46 — — 3,324 Magnesium Chloride 1,667 — — — 1,667 Brine Water 1,113 — 1,001 — 2,114 Other — — 1,542 — 1,542 Total Revenue $ 47,264 $ 28,748 $ 5,111 $ (88 ) $ 81,035 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Product Potash Segment Trio® Segment Oilfield Solutions Segment Intersegment Eliminations Total Potash $ 88,261 $ — $ — $ (189 ) $ 88,072 Trio® — 56,282 — — 56,282 Water 180 2,522 4,187 — 6,889 Salt 6,321 218 — — 6,539 Magnesium Chloride 2,804 — — — 2,804 Brine Water 2,195 — 1,823 — 4,018 Other — — 3,351 — 3,351 Total Revenue $ 99,761 $ 59,022 $ 9,361 $ (189 ) $ 167,955





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Product Potash Segment Trio® Segment Oilfield Solutions Segment Intersegment Eliminations Total Potash $ 43,885 $ — $ — $ (66 ) $ 43,819 Trio® — 34,687 — — 34,687 Water 363 724 3,692 — 4,779 Salt 2,658 56 — — 2,714 Magnesium Chloride 1,199 — — — 1,199 Brine Water 722 — 648 — 1,370 Other — — 3,172 — 3,172 Total Revenue $ 48,827 $ 35,467 $ 7,512 $ (66 ) $ 91,740 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Product Potash Segment Trio® Segment Oilfield Solutions Segment Intersegment Eliminations Total Potash $ 95,507 $ — $ — $ (161 ) $ 95,346 Trio® — 74,303 — — 74,303 Water 1,137 1,926 7,880 — 10,943 Salt 5,292 290 — — 5,582 Magnesium Chloride 2,014 — — — 2,014 Brine Water 1,319 — 1,387 — 2,706 Other — — 5,245 — 5,245 Total Revenue $ 105,269 $ 76,519 $ 14,512 $ (161 ) $ 196,139





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Potash Trio® Oilfield Solutions Other Consolidated Sales $ 47,264 $ 28,748 $ 5,111 $ (88 ) $ 81,035 Less: Freight costs 4,338 6,266 — (88 ) 10,516 Warehousing and handling

costs 1,609 1,192 — — 2,801 Cost of goods sold 28,441 20,068 3,827 — 52,336 Gross Margin $ 12,876 $ 1,222 $ 1,284 $ — $ 15,382 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred1 $ 6,429 $ 1,405 $ 915 $ 223 $ 8,972 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Potash Trio® Oilfield Solutions Other Consolidated Sales $ 99,761 $ 59,022 $ 9,361 $ (189 ) $ 167,955 Less: Freight costs 9,343 12,952 — (189 ) 22,106 Warehousing and handling

costs 3,089 2,445 — — 5,534 Cost of goods sold 60,025 40,951 7,605 — 108,581 Gross Margin $ 27,304 $ 2,674 $ 1,756 $ — $ 31,734 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred1 $ 13,482 $ 2,611 $ 1,822 $ 429 $ 18,344 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Potash Trio® Oilfield Solutions Other Consolidated Sales $ 48,827 $ 35,467 $ 7,512 $ (66 ) $ 91,740 Less: Freight costs 3,682 5,611 — (66 ) 9,227 Warehousing and handling

costs 1,209 995 — — 2,204 Cost of goods sold 19,011 15,809 3,678 — 38,498 Gross Margin $ 24,925 $ 13,052 $ 3,834 $ — $ 41,811 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred1 $ 6,085 $ 1,042 $ 803 $ 176 $ 8,106 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Potash Trio® Oilfield Solutions Other Consolidated Sales $ 105,269 $ 76,519 $ 14,512 $ (161 ) $ 196,139 Less: Freight costs 7,705 11,920 — (161 ) 19,464 Warehousing and handling

costs 2,533 2,147 — — 4,680 Cost of goods sold 41,041 33,261 8,706 — 83,008 Gross Margin $ 53,990 $ 29,191 $ 5,806 $ — $ 88,987 Depreciation, depletion and amortization incurred1 $ 13,033 $ 2,050 $ 1,590 $ 411 $ 17,084

(1) Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred for potash and Trio® excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization amounts absorbed in or relieved from inventory.