PRTY and PRTYQ Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages Party City Shareholders with Losses Exceeding $10,000 to Contact the Firm Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether Party City Holdco Inc. ("Party City" or the "Company") (NYSE: PRTY) (OTC: PRTYQ), any of its executive officers or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.



If you purchased common stock in the company and suffered significant losses on your investment

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/party-city-stock-news

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On June 9, 2023, Ernst & Young LLP resigned as the Company's auditor due to a disagreement about Party City's decision not to include a "going concern" warning in its quarterly filing on Form 10-Q for the third quarter 2022.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com .

