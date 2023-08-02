Investigation of The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether The Shyft Group, Inc. (“Shyft” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SHYF) complied with federal securities laws. On July 27, 2023, Shyft reported its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and disclosed that the Company “experienced challenges in the Fleet Vehicles and Services business as market conditions deteriorated and operational inefficiencies remain.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



If you purchased Shyft stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/shyft/ to discuss your legal rights.