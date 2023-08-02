New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Airport Baggage Screening Systems Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479896/?utm_source=GNW

, NUCTECH COMPANY LIMITED, G&S Airport Conveyor, Daifuku Co Ltd., Vanderlande, Beumer Group, Collins Aerospace, and Siemens Logistics GmbH.



The global airport baggage screening systems market is expected to grow from $2.90 billion in 2022 to $3.10 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The airport baggage screening systems market is expected to reach $3.95 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.



The airport baggage screening systems market consists of sales of screening systems including backscatter x-ray and cabinet x-ray machines.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Airport baggage screening systems refer to airport security scanning equipment that is utilized for examining carry-on and checking baggage to detect items that are prohibited for air travel.The screening process include the use of radiation-emitting equipment.



The baggage is electronically screened at the airport before it is allowed on the plane.



North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in airport baggage screening systems report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of airport baggage screening systems are advanced imaging systems, computed tomography systems, explosive detection systems, and x-ray systems.Computed tomography (CT) systems, also known as CT scanners refer to advanced medical imaging technologies that use X-rays to produce detailed, cross-sectional images of the human body.



The various baggage types include holding baggage and cabin baggage, which are used in various applications such as civil airports, and commercial airports.



The growing demand for air travel is expected to propel the growth of the airport baggage screening systems market going forward.Air travel refers to traveling by aircraft from one location to another.



Airports employ various screening procedures to ensure the safety of air travel, one of which includes the use of X-ray imaging systems to inspect the hand-carried baggage of passengers.These systems are designed to detect the presence of any dangerous objects or weapons that may pose a threat to the safety of the flight.



For instance, in 2022, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a Canada-based agency for world airlines, total air traffic in 2022 (measured in revenue passenger kilometers, or RPKs) increased by 64.4% over 2021. The total air traffic increased to 39.7% in December 2022 compared to December 2021. Therefore, the increasing demand for air travel is driving the growth of the airport baggage screening systems market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the airport baggage screening systems market.Companies operating in the airport baggage screening market are launching innovative artificial intelligence (AI) based technology to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in June 2022, Thales, a France-based technology company providing advanced solutions, launched HELIXVIEW, an innovative cabin baggage explosive detection system.HELIXVIEW is a compact and lightweight system that allows passengers to keep their items inside their luggage while being scanned.



The system uses X-ray nanotechnology-based electronic scanning and 3D imaging reconstruction, making it fully compliant with the C3 standard for EDS CB scanners.Thales has integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cybersecurity into the system to enhance its intelligence and cost-effectiveness for airports.



HELIXVIEW enhances airport security and offers passengers a stress-free and seamless travel experience.



In April 2021, Allied Universal, a US-based company providing security solutions, acquired G4S for US $5.06 billion (£3.8 billion). Through this acquisition, Allied Universal aims to deliver high-standard solutions to address customers’ evolving security needs. Additionally, the company will have an extensive office network across North America. G4S is a UK-based security company that provides security services and solutions, including advanced baggage screening solutions.



The countries covered in the airport baggage screening systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The airport baggage screening system market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides airport baggage screening system market statistics, including airport baggage screening system industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an airport baggage screening system market share, detailed airport baggage screening system market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the airport baggage screening system industry. This airport baggage screening system market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

