CPS Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

  • Revenues of $84.9 million compared to $82.0 million in the prior year period
  • Pretax income of $18.6 million
  • Net income of $14.0 million, or $0.55 per diluted share
  • New contract purchases of $318.4 million

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced earnings of $14.0 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023. This compares to a net income of $25.3 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $84.9 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 3.5%, compared to $82.0 million for the second quarter of 2022. Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were $66.3 million compared to $47.8 million for the 2022 period.   Pretax income for the second quarter of 2023 was $18.6 million compared to pretax income of $34.2 million in the second quarter of 2022.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 total revenues were $168.0 million compared to $156.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of approximately $11.6 million, or 7.4%. Total expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $130.9 million, an increase of $38.1 million, or 41.0%, compared to $92.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Pretax income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $37.0 million, compared to $63.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, a decrease of $26.5 million. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $27.8 million compared to $46.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

During the second quarter of 2023, CPS purchased $318.4 million of new contracts compared to $415.2 million during the first quarter of 2023 and $548.1 million during the second quarter of 2022. The Company's receivables totaled $2.910 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase from $2.882 billion as of March 31, 2023 and an increase from $2.555 billion as of June 30, 2022.

Annualized net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2023 were 6.29% of the average portfolio as compared to 3.51% for the second quarter of 2022. Delinquencies greater than 30 days (including repossession inventory) were 11.72% of the total portfolio as of June 30, 2023, as compared to 9.71% as of June 30, 2022.

We reported strong results for the second quarter,” said Charles E. Bradley, Chief Executive Officer. “We are seeing continued growth in our loan portfolio and interest income while achieving operating leverage improvement. In addition, our most recent securitization was very well received in the capital markets.”

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include the Company's recorded figures representing allowances for remaining expected lifetime credit losses, its estimates of fair value (most significantly for its receivables accounted for at fair value), its provision for credit losses, its entries offsetting the preceding, and figures derived from any of the preceding. In each case, such figures are forward-looking statements because they are dependent on the Company’s estimates of losses to be incurred in the future. The accuracy of such estimates may be adversely affected by various factors, which include the following: possible increased delinquencies; repossessions and losses on retail installment contracts; incorrect prepayment speed and/or discount rate assumptions; possible unavailability of qualified personnel, which could adversely affect the Company’s ability to service its portfolio; possible increases in the rate of consumer bankruptcy filings, which could adversely affect the Company’s rights to collect payments from its portfolio; other changes in government regulations affecting consumer credit; possible declines in the market price for used vehicles, which could adversely affect the Company’s realization upon repossessed vehicles; and economic conditions in geographic areas in which the Company's business is concentrated. Any or all of such factors also may affect the Company’s future financial results, as to which there can be no assurance. Any implication that the results of the most recently completed quarter are indicative of future results is disclaimed, and the reader should draw no such inference. Factors such as those identified above in relation to losses to be incurred in the future may affect future performance.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
             
  Three months ended  Six months ended 
  June 30,  June 30, 
   2023    2022    2023    2022  
Revenues:            
Interest income $82,637   $75,670   $162,699   $145,730  
Mark to finance receivables measured at fair value -    4,700    -    7,100  
Other income  2,221    1,648    5,259    3,554  
   84,858    82,018    167,958    156,384  
Expenses:            
Employee costs  21,147    20,591    43,180    42,743  
General and administrative  11,783    8,280    23,180    16,511  
Interest  35,706    18,771    68,465    35,171  
Provision for credit losses  (9,700)   (8,000)   (18,700)   (17,400) 
Other expenses  7,318    8,160    14,798    15,815  
   66,254    47,802    130,923    92,840  
Income before income taxes  18,604    34,216    37,035    63,544  
Income tax expense  4,650    8,896    9,258    17,109  
     Net income $13,954   $25,320   $27,777   $46,435  
             
Earnings per share:            
     Basic $0.67   $1.18   $1.35   $2.18  
     Diluted $0.55   $0.91   $1.09   $1.66  
             
             
Number of shares used in computing earnings            
   per share:            
     Basic  20,866    21,370    20,643    21,296  
     Diluted  25,373    27,687    25,384    27,943  
             
             
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets      
(In thousands)      
(Unaudited)      
             
             
  June 30,  December 31,        
   2023    2022        
Assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents $7,081   $13,490        
Restricted cash and equivalents  148,063    149,299        
Finance receivables measured at fair value  2,618,420    2,476,617        
             
Finance receivables  52,080    92,304        
Allowance for finance credit losses  (5,721)   (21,753)       
Finance receivables, net  46,359    70,551        
             
             
Deferred tax assets, net  7,367    10,177        
Other assets  26,588    32,634        
  $2,853,878   $2,752,768        
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:            
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $57,384   $55,421        
Warehouse lines of credit  245,272    285,328        
Residual interest financing  49,749    49,623        
Securitization trust debt  2,225,072    2,108,744        
Subordinated renewable notes  21,204    25,263        
   2,598,681    2,524,379        
             
Shareholders' equity  255,197    228,389        
  $2,853,878   $2,752,768        
             
             
             
Operating and Performance Data ($ in millions)            
             
          
          
  At and for the  At and for the 
  Three months ended  Six months ended 
  June 30,  June 30, 
   2023    2022    2023    2022  
             
Contracts purchased $318.39   $548.13   $733.54   $958.09  
Contracts securitized  362.87    430.00    732.73    760.00  
             
Total portfolio balance (5) $2,910.29   $2,554.85   $2,910.29   $2,554.85  
Average portfolio balance (5)  2,903.99    2,469.95    2,880.29    2,371.72  
             
             
Delinquencies (5)            
31+ Days  10.25%   8.65%       
Repossession Inventory  1.47%   1.06%       
Total Delinquencies and Repo. Inventory  11.72%   9.71%       
             
Annualized Net Charge-offs as % of Average Portfolio (5)  6.29%   3.51%   5.75%   3.54% 
             
Recovery rates (2)  43.7%   56.7%   42.8%   58.8% 
             
  For the For the
  Three months ended Six months ended
  June 30, June 30,
   2023   2022   2023   2022 
  $ (3)% (4) $ (3)% (4) $ (3)% (4) $ (3)% (4)
Interest income $82.64 11.4% $75.67 12.3% $162.70 11.3% $145.73 12.3%
Mark to finance receivables measured at fair value - -   4.70 0.8%  - 0.0%  7.10 0.6%
Other income  2.22 0.3%  1.65 0.3%  5.26 0.4%  3.55 0.3%
Interest expense  (35.71)-4.9%  (18.77)-3.0%  (68.47)-4.8%  (35.17)-3.0%
Net interest margin  49.15 6.8%  63.25 10.2%  99.49 6.9%  121.21 10.2%
Provision for credit losses  9.70 1.3%  8.00 1.3%  18.70 1.3%  17.40 1.5%
Risk adjusted margin  58.85 8.1%  71.25 11.5%  118.19 8.2%  138.61 11.7%
Core operating expenses  (40.25)-5.5%  (37.03)-6.0%  (81.16)-5.6%  (75.07)-6.3%
Pre-tax income $18.60 2.6% $34.22 5.5% $37.04 2.6% $63.54 5.4%
             
             
             
(1) Includes allowance for finance credit losses and allowance for repossession inventory.      
(2) Wholesale auction liquidation amounts (net of expenses) as a percentage of the account balance at the time of sale.   
(3) Numbers may not add due to rounding.            
(4) Annualized percentage of the average portfolio balance. Percentages may not add due to rounding.    
(5) Excludes third party portfolios.            

 

 