New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Agriculture Nets Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479894/?utm_source=GNW

, Capatex Ltd., Freudenberg & Co. KG Ltd., U.S. Netting Inc., Sunsafe Agrotextiles Pvt. Ltd. and Agriplast Tech India Private Limited.



The global agriculture nets market is expected to grow from $8.95 billion in 2022 to $9.40 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.09%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The agriculture nets market is expected to reach $11.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.46%.



The agriculture nets market consists of sales of trellis nets, bee nets, pond nets, bud cap nets, crop support nets, grape nets, and sericulture nets.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Agriculture nets refer to netting material or other semi-transparent protective covers that are made up of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) or polypropylene (PP) materials. It is used to protect crops from pests, insects, and birds, as well as to provide shade and regulate temperature and humidity levels that enhance the growth of the crops.



Europe was the largest region in the agriculture nets market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of agriculture nets are shading nets, anti-hail, anti-insects, windbreak, and others.Shading nets, which refer to a shade cloth or shade netting, are woven or knitted fabrics made from high-density polyethylene (HDPE) or other synthetic materials and used in agriculture as a form of agricultural netting to provide optimal temperature and humidity for the appropriate growth of crops.



Major materials used are plastic, metal, rubber, and other materials in woven and non-woven forms that are sold via different sales channels such as hypermarkets or supermarkets, specialty stores, departmental stores, independent stores, hardware stores, farm equipment stores, and others and are applied in animal husbandry, greenhouses, terrace gardening, and fencing, building repairs and construction, horticulture, and floriculture.



The increasing demand for food is expected to propel the growth of the agriculture net market going forward.Food is any substance that is consumed by living organisms to provide them with the nutrients and energy they need to grow, maintain their health, and carry out their bodily functions.



Agricultural nets are used in various ways on agriculture fields to help protect and enhance the growth of crops and plants that are grown for food production. For instance, in October 2022, according to the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture), US-based Federal Agency, 2021 Highlights, there were 89.8%, that is, 118.5 million food-secure U.S. households had enough food as compared to 89.5 percent in 2020. Therefore, the increasing demand for food is driving the growth of the agriculture net market.



Product launches are a key trend gaining popularity in the agriculture net market.Companies operating in the agriculture net market are launching new products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2022, Fruit Security GmbH, a Netherland-based provider of hail protection, weather protection, and crop protection systems, introduced a black hail net that protects against sunburn to delay the ripening of fruit by a few days.Fruit security’s black nets consist of carbon that provides an average level of UV radiation of 80 KLY that inhibits the aging process of hail nets by up to 1400 KLY as compared to ordinary crystal hail nets have a 10-year lifespan.



The improved chemical makeup of the black hail net (added carbon) extends its longevity to up to 25 years and saves a huge amount on agriculture nets. Additionally, it also helps in coloring fruits more uniformly which results in a more homogeneous fruit quality and the ripening of fruit can be extended by an average of four days.



In March 2023, Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., an Israel-based company operating in micro-irrigation solutions merged with Jain Irrigation Systems for an undisclosed amount. The merger will form the combined firm to provide unrivaled market coverage, allowing growers and business partners around the world to benefit from a wide range of product and solution offerings, including digital farming services. Jain Irrigation Systems is an India-based agriculture conglomerate including agriculture nets.



The countries covered in the agriculture nets market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The agriculture nets market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides agriculture nets market statistics, including agriculture nets industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a agriculture nets market share, detailed agriculture nets market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the agriculture nets industry. This agriculture nets market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479894/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________