Toll Brothers’ Website to Broadcast Its August 23, 2023 Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Live at 8:30 a.m. (ET)

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, will broadcast live on its website, www.TollBrothers.com, a conference call to discuss results for its third quarter ended July 31, 2023. The call is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 and will be hosted by Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer. The Company will announce its third quarter FY 2023 results after the market close on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.



The call can be accessed through the Investor Relations portion of the Toll Brothers website, www.TollBrothers.com. To hear the call, enter the Toll Brothers website, then click on the Investor Relations page, and select “Events & Presentations.” The call can be heard live with an online replay which will follow.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Toll Brothers discloses information about its business and financial performance and other matters, and provides links to its securities filings, notices of investor events, and earnings and other news releases, on the Investor Relations section of its website (investors.TollBrothers.com).

