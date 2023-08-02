Clearside Biomedical to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in August 2023

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®), announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in August 2023:



Chardan Virtual Ophthalmology Summit

Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetes-Related Eye Diseases Series

Fireside Chat (Available on Demand)

BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

Corporate Presentation and One-on-One Investor Meetings

August 7, 2023 at 2:30 pm (Presentation)

H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

Panel Discussion, Corporate Presentation and One-on-One Investor Meetings

August 16, 2023 at 11:00 am ET (Panel)

About Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®). Clearside’s SCS injection platform, utilizing the Company’s patented SCS Microinjector®, enables an in-office, repeatable, non-surgical procedure for the targeted and compartmentalized delivery of a wide variety of therapies to the macula, retina, or choroid to potentially preserve and improve vision in patients with sight-threatening eye diseases. Clearside is developing its own pipeline of small molecule product candidates for administration via its SCS Microinjector. The Company’s lead program, CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension), for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), is in Phase 2b clinical testing. Clearside developed and gained approval for its first product, XIPERE® (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) for suprachoroidal use, which is available in the U.S. through a commercial partner. Clearside also strategically partners its SCS injection platform with companies utilizing other ophthalmic therapeutic innovations. For more information, please visit clearsidebio.com.

