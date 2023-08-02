New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sugar-Free Cookies Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479891/?utm_source=GNW

, Wellversed, Pahal Foods Pvt Ltd., Diabliss Consumer Products Pvt Ltd., Nestlé S.A, Murray Biscuit Company, and Krunchy Melts Company.



The global sugar-free cookies market is expected to grow from $5.13 billion in 2022 to $5.50 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.33%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, and affecting many every markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $7.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.04%.



The sugar-free cookies market consists of sales of sugar-free brown toast, butterscotch cookies, toasted twist khari cookies, millet cookies, and multi-grain sugar-free cookies.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Sugar-free cookies refer to food products that taste like traditional biscuits but do not contain any sugar.These sugar-free cookies are typically replaced with artificial sweeteners or natural alternatives such as stevia that provide a taste similar to table sugar but without the negative health effects associated with regular consumption of dietary sugars.



It is low in calories, making it a better option than traditional cookies and biscuits that are heavy in carbohydrates.



North America was the largest region in the sugar-free cookies market in 2022. The regions covered in the sugar-free cookies market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products in sugar-free cookies are bars, drops, molded, rolled, and others.There are various types, including chocolate chip, peanut butter, gingerbread, oatmeal raisin, and others.



A bar refers to a flat slab of chocolate that is often rectangular in form and may be cut into smaller pieces to be consumed. These contains various sweeteners such as aspartame, saccharin, sucralose, acesulfame potassium, and others. and these are distributed through business-to-business, business-to-consumer, hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, retailers, online stores, and others.



A rapid surge in the prevalence of diabetes is significantly contributing to the growth of the sugar-free cookies market.Diabetes refers to a long-term metabolic condition marked by high blood glucose levels that, over time, seriously harms the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves.



Sugar-free cookies are diabetic-friendly alternatives to regular cookies where the consumer can enjoy cookies without worrying about blood sugar spiking, which prevents a spike in blood sugar levels in order to increase nutrition and protein in the body.So these factors boost the sugar-free cookies market.



For instance, in December 2021, according to the reports shared by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), a Belgium-based national diabetes association, approximately 537 million adults were suffering from diabetes in 2021, and this number is expected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and to reach 783 million by 2045. Therefore, the rapid surge in the prevalence of diabetes will drive the sugar-free cookie market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the sugar-free cookies market.Major companies operating in the sugar-free cookie market are introducing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2023, HighKey, a US-based food manufacturer, launched its sugar-free sandwich cookies.These cookies are gluten- and soy-free, as well as keto-friendly.



They consists of natural ingredients.There are 60 calories, 2 grams of net carbs, 7 grams of fiber, and no sugar in each serving of two cookies.



Additionally, these contain two crisp chocolate cookies that are filled with a creamy filling. Crisp chocolate cookies are encircled by vanilla-flavored cream, and they are especially good for diabetic patients.



In January 2020, Hostess Brands Inc., a US-based bakery company, acquired Voortman Cookies Ltd., for approximately $320 million. With this acquisition, Hostess Brands Inc., aimed to increase distribution and brand recognition while cutting operational expenses by leveraging its core competencies and tried-and-true operating style. Voortman Cookies Ltd., is a Canada-based producer of sugar-free cookies and other baked products.



The countries covered in the sugar-free cookies market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resale along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



