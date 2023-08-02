New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smoked Fish Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479889/?utm_source=GNW

The global smoked fish market is expected to grow from $12.28 billion in 2022 to $12.90 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.05%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The smoked fish market is expected to reach $15.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.39%.



The smoked fish market consists of sales of different types of whole fish and fillets.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Smoked fish refers to a type of fish that has been cured and flavored by smoking it over wood chips or sawdust. It is commonly used to extend the shelf life of fish and to add a distinctive smoky flavor to the fish.



Europe was the largest region in the smoked fish market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of smoked fish are smoked salmon, smoked mackerel, smoked herring, smoked trout, and other smoked fish.Smoked salmon is a type of fish that is typically made from Atlantic salmon or Pacific salmon and is used as a delicacy or appetizer in smoked fish markets.



The various methods include hot smoked fish and cold smoked fish. These are used in various applications such as the food service sector, retail sector, and department store.



The increasing demand for processed food is expected to propel the growth of the smoked fish market going forward.Processed food refers to any food item that has undergone some form of processing or manipulation before it is consumed.



Smoked fish has become a popular processed food option among consumers who value convenience and health as it possesses longer shelf life. For instance, according to the United Nations agency, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the total export of U.S. processed foods in 2022 was $38 billion. This represents an increase from previous years, as the demand for processed foods has been steadily growing in the United States. Therefore, increasing demand for processed food will fuel the smoked fish market’s growth. Therefore, increasing demand for processed food drives the smoked fish market.



Product innovation has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the smoked fish market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2022, a US-based seafood company, Blue Circle, launched a ""Salmon Sausage"", which is made from a blend of smoked salmon and other ingredients and is designed to be a healthy and flavorful alternative to traditional pork sausage.The product is unique as it does not contain any artificial colors or flavors and is gluten-free.



The launch of the salmon sausage is part of Blue Circle’s ongoing efforts to innovate and expand its current product line.



In January 2021, Acme Smoked Fish, a US-based manufacturer and distributor of smoked fish products acquired Norlax A/S for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition allowed Acme Smoked Fish to expand its presence in the international market and increase its capacity to supply high-quality salmon products to customers around the world.



Norlax A/S is a Denmark-based smoked fish producer and it is known for its innovative approach to salmon farming and processing, using state-of-the-art technology and sustainable practices.



The countries covered in the smoked fish market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The smoked fish market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides smoked fish market statistics, including smoked fish industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a smoked fish market share, detailed smoked fish market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the smoked fish industry. This smoked fish market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

