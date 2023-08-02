New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Secure Digital Card Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479887/?utm_source=GNW

The global secure digital card market is expected to grow from $8.62 billion in 2022 to $9.19 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The secure digital card market is expected to reach $11.38 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.



The secure digital card market consists of sales of secure digital high capacity, secure digital extended capacity, and secure digital ultra capacity.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



An SD Card (Secure Digital Card) is an ultra-compact flash memory card designed to offer large amounts of memory in a compact size. These cards provide simple embedded storage for devices requiring high-capacity, reliable multiple-data storage.



North America was the largest region in the secure digital card market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in secure digital card report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of secure digital card are micro SD card, SD card, and mini SD card.Micro SD card refers to tiny flash memory cards that are utilized in devices such as digital cameras, smartphones, car navigation systems, and e-books.



Micro SD cards are used to store digital data of size 512 gigabytes and are used in portable electronic devices. The secure digital card is available in 2 GB, 4 GB, 8 GB, 16 GB, and other storage capacities that are used in digital cameras, tablets, mobile phones, others.



The increase in the use of digital devices is expected to propel the growth of the secure digital card market going forward.Digital devices refer to electronic devices that can receive, process, and transmit digital information electronically, such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets.



Digital devices require secure digital cards to expand their storage capacity and store more digital data, such as photos, videos, music, and documents.As the usage of mobile phones increases, users rely on external storage solutions like secure digital cards to increase storage capacity, leading to an increase in demand for secure digital cards.



For instance, in April 2021, according to a Pew Research Center report, a US-based nonpartisan organization, the use of desktop and laptop computers is still widespread, in the US, 53% of adults own a desktop or laptop computer as of 2021. Moreover, according to Cisco Annual Internet Report (2018–2023), in the US, the number of connected devices per person is projected to reach 13.6 (average) by 2023, up from 6.58 (average) in 2018. Therefore, an increase in the use of digital devices is driving the growth of the secure digital card market.



Advancement in technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the secure digital card market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), 3-D technologies, and 3D TLC NAND technology.



For instance, in April 2023, Exascend Inc., a Taiwan -based manufacturer of custom flash storage solutions, launched SD300 series industrial-grade SD and microSD cards, a storage solution with 176-layer 3D TLC NAND technology ideal for edge IoT applications such as gateways, industrial drones, factory robots, surveillance cameras, and infotainment systems. These cards are designed to meet the harsh conditions of industrial environments, with a temperature range of -40°C to 85°C and advanced error correction capabilities.



In October 2020, SK Hynix, a South Korea-based manufacturer, and distributor of semiconductor products, acquired the Intel NAND memory business for $9 billion.With this acquisition, SK Hynix focuses on enhancing the competitiveness of its storage solutions, including enterprise SSDs.



This acquisition will help SK Hynix achieve its goal of becoming one of the leading global semiconductor companies and benefit its customers, partners, employees, and shareholders by growing the memory ecosystem.The NAND business of Intel, based in China, was a manufacturer of NAND flash memory chips used to store data in smartphones and data center servers.



Intel is a US-based semiconductor corporation.



The countries covered in the secure digital card market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



