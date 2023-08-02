MariMed Reports Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

| Source: MariMed Inc. MariMed Inc.

Newton, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES

NORWOOD, Mass., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“I am pleased to report another solid quarter of accelerating revenue growth on both a year-over-year and a sequential basis as we continue to outperform the industry,” said Jon Levine, Chief Executive Officer. “We reported our 14th consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. Our wholesale business continued to set monthly and quarterly sales records, which we believe will continue to accelerate with the commencement of adult-use sales in Maryland, which began on July 1st. Our balance sheet remains one of the strongest in the industry, and we were particularly pleased with the exponential growth of our Maryland operations that executed flawlessly to support the increased demand of adult-use sales.”

Financial Highlights1

The following table summarizes the Company's consolidated financial highlights (in millions, except percentage amounts):

 Three months ended
June 30,		 Six months ended
June 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
Revenue$36.5  $33.0  $70.9  $64.3 
GAAP Gross margin 45%  45%  45%  50%
Non-GAAP Gross margin 46%  46%  46%  50%
GAAP Net (loss) income$(0.9) $1.9  $(1.6) $6.1 
Non-GAAP Net income$0.6  $5.5  $0.9  $12.3 
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA$6.3  $8.9  $13.4  $19.3 
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin 17%  27%  19%  30%

1 See the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about non-GAAP measures in the section entitled “Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and in the financials information included herewith.

“Our 11% year-over-year revenue growth this past quarter demonstrated strong execution during a continued challenging environment,” said Susan Villare, Chief Financial Officer. “We continue to be laser focused on completing our expansion projects to accelerate our revenue growth while leveraging our existing infrastructure to drive increased overall profitability.”

CONFERENCE CALL

MariMed management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 3, 2023, to discuss these results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call may be accessed through MariMed’s Investor Relations website, or by clicking the following link: MRMD Q223 Earnings Webcast.

SECOND QUARTER 2023 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

During the second quarter, the Company announced the following developments in the implementation of its strategic growth plan:

  • April 4: The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission issued approval to once again manufacture and sell high-dose edibles. The Company added 40mg THC-infused products across its entire edibles portfolio including Betty’s Eddies and Bubby's Baked, which are all selling at record levels.
  • April 25: Opened an adult-use Panacea Wellness Dispensary in Beverly, Massachusetts, marking the Company’s third operational dispensary in the state, and the 10th dispensary it owns or manages. The Company plans to obtain a license for medical sales at this location as soon as possible.
  • June 12: Opened a medical Thrive Wellness Dispensary in Tiffin, Ohio, marking the Company’s first operational dispensary in the state, and the 11th dispensary it owns or manages across six states. The Company's goal is to continue to look for opportunities to expand its presence in this state.
  • June 22: Introduced a Limited-Edition THC and CBG Infused Beachtime Betty’s fruit chew for Summertime Relaxation in Massachusetts, Maryland, and Delaware. Beachtime Betty’s joins a full slate of Betty’s Eddies products that feature specific end-effects, including Take It Easy Eddies for stress relief, Go Betty Go for an energy boost, Ache Away Eddies for pain relief, Bedtime Betty’s for restful nights, Elderbetty for an immunity boost, Smashin’ Passion for sexual wellness and Betty Good Times for any time.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, the Company announced the following development:

  • July 13: MariMed Stages the ‘Boston 280E THC Party’ in Boston Harbor To Protest Unfair Cannabis Industry Tax Laws. Inspired by its 250th anniversary, the Company reenacted the Boston Tea Party. Onboard a schooner in Boston Harbor, MariMed management and employees dressed in colonial outfits and decried unfair IRS Code 280E on behalf of the entire cannabis industry.

2023 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

MariMed remains committed to its proven strategic growth plan and continues to operate some of the best facilities in the cannabis industry. The Company's guidance for full year 2023 is:

  • Revenue of at least $150 million;
  • Gross margin in line with full year 2022, which was about 48%;
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of at $32 million to $35 million;
  • Capital expenditures of $30 million.

DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

MariMed’s management uses several different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of its business, and making operating decisions, planning and forecasting future periods. The Company has provided in this release several non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP Gross margin, Non-GAAP Net income (loss), Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP EBITDA margin and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin, as supplements to Revenue, Gross margin, Net income (loss) and other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in reviewing and assessing the performance of the Company, and when planning and forecasting future periods, as they provide meaningful operating results by excluding the effects of expenses that are not reflective of its operating business performance. In addition, the Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods and for financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes that investors and analysts benefit from considering non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s financial results and its ongoing business, as it allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business. In particular, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is used by many investors and analysts themselves, along with other metrics, to compare financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies.

As there are no standardized methods of calculating non-GAAP financial measures, the Company’s calculations may differ from those used by analysts, investors and other companies, even those within the cannabis industry, and therefore may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures used by others.

Management defines non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding the following items:

  • depreciation of fixed assets;
  • amortization of acquired intangible assets;
  • Impairment or write-downs of intangible assets;
  • stock-based compensation;
  • legal settlements; and
  • acquisition-related and other expenses.

For further information, please refer to the publicly available financial filings available on MariMed's Investor Relations website, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or as filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website.

ABOUT MARIMED

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty’s Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, InHouse, Bubby’s Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

IMPORTANT CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to several risks and uncertainties.   All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including without limitation statements regarding projected financial results for 2023, including management’s belief that it will have its fourth consecutive year of positive operating cash flow, anticipated openings of dispensaries and facilities, timing of regulatory approvals, plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements.   Without limiting the foregoing, the words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “expectations”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, and other similar language, whether in the negative or affirmative, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.  

Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and assumptions regarding our business, timing of regulatory approvals, the ability to obtain new licenses, business prospects and strategic growth plan, and other future conditions.   Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict.   Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements due to various risks, uncertainties, and other important factors, including, among others, reductions in customer spending, our ability to recruit and retain key personnel, and disruptions from the integration efforts of acquired companies.  

These factors are not intended to be an all-encompassing list of risks and uncertainties that may affect our business and results of operations.   These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, among other factors, changes in demand for the Company’s services and products, changes in the law and its enforcement, and changes in the economic environment. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.   In providing these forward-looking statements, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these statements publicly or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.  

All trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

For More Information Contact:

Investor Relations:
Steve West, Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: ir@marimedinc.com
Phone: (781) 277-0007

Company Contact:
Howard Schacter, Chief Communications Officer
Email: hschacter@marimedinc.com
Phone: (781) 277-0007

Media Contact:
Grasslands
Email: marimed@mygrasslands.com



MariMed Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
 June 30,
2023		 December 31,
2022
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$14,635  $9,737 
Accounts receivable, net 5,509   4,157 
Deferred rents receivable 667   704 
Notes receivable, current portion 2,642   2,637 
Inventory 24,786   19,477 
Investments, current portion 102   123 
Due from related parties 35   29 
Other current assets 9,541   7,282 
Total current assets 57,917   44,146 
Property and equipment, net 78,634   71,641 
Intangible assets, net 18,700   14,201 
Goodwill 11,993   8,079 
Notes receivable, net of current portion 8,457   7,467 
Investments, net of current portion 89    
Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,898   4,931 
Finance lease right-of-use assets 2,263   713 
Other assets 1,417   1,024 
Total assets$189,368  $152,202 
    
Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity   
Current liabilities:   
Term loan$3,600  $ 
Mortgages and notes payable, current portion 2,050   3,774 
Accounts payable 7,764   6,626 
Accrued expenses and other 3,616   3,091 
Income taxes payable 9,615   11,489 
Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,828   1,273 
Finance lease liabilities, current portion 752   237 
Total current liabilities 29,225   26,490 
Term loan, net of current portion 20,546    
Mortgages and notes payable, net of current portion 26,544   25,943 
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 8,631   4,173 
Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,516   461 
Other liabilities 100   100 
Total liabilities 86,562   57,167 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Mezzanine equity   
Series B convertible preferred stock 14,725   14,725 
Series C convertible preferred stock 7,177   23,000 
Total mezzanine equity 21,902   37,725 
    
Stockholders’ equity   
Common stock 372   341 
Common stock subscribed but not issued    39 
Additional paid-in capital 167,652   142,365 
Accumulated deficit (85,527)  (83,924)
Noncontrolling interests (1,593)  (1,511)
Total stockholders’ equity 80,904   57,310 
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity$189,368  $152,202 



MariMed Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
 Three months ended Six months ended
 June 30, June 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
        
Revenue$36,519  $32,986  $70,899  $64,268 
Cost of revenue 20,143   17,981   39,135   32,287 
Gross profit 16,376   15,005   31,764   31,981 
        
Gross margin 44.8%  45.5%  44.8%  49.8%
        
Operating expenses:       
Personnel 5,619   3,382   10,275   6,424 
Marketing and promotion 1,666   809   2,812   1,452 
General and administrative 5,080   5,565   9,385   11,793 
Acquisition-related and other 425   754   615   754 
Bad debt 39      (5)  14 
Total operating expenses 12,829   10,510   23,082   20,437 
        
Income from operations 3,547   4,495   8,682   11,544 
        
Interest and other (expense) income:       
Interest expense (2,640)  (440)  (5,145)  (753)
Interest income 115   318   214   481 
Other (expense) income, net (10)  (727)  (910)  275 
Total interest and other (expense) income, net (2,535)  (849)  (5,841)  3 
        
Income before income taxes 1,012   3,646   2,841   11,547 
Provision for income taxes 1,947   1,750   4,440   5,410 
        
Net (loss) income (935)  1,896   (1,599)  6,137 
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 23   73   4   126 
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders$(958) $1,823  $(1,603) $6,011 
        
Net (loss) earnings per share attributable to common stockholders:       
Basic$(0.00) $0.01  $(0.00) $0.02 
Diluted$(0.00) $0.00  $(0.00) $0.02 
        
Weighted average common shares outstanding:       
Basic 361,261   337,497   352,079   336,137 
Diluted 361,261   379,626   352,079   379,225 



MariMed Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
 Six months ended
 June 30,
  2023   2022 
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders$(1,603) $6,011 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4   126 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash (used in) provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 2,247   1,552 
Amortization of intangible assets 1,337   425 
Stock-based compensation 505   5,024 
Amortization of original debt issuance discount 131    
Amortization of debt discount 888    
Payment-in-kind interest 299    
Present value adjustment of notes payable 719    
Bad debt (income) expense (5)  14 
Obligations settled with common stock 461   274 
Write-off of disposed assets 906    
Gain on finance lease adjustment (13)   
Loss on changes in fair value of investments 30   679 
Other investment income    (954)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable, net (1,449)  (3,554)
Deferred rents receivable 37   99 
Inventory (5,309)  (1,795)
Other current assets (1,497)  (1,267)
Other assets 359   (142)
Accounts payable 1,138   2,024 
Accrued expenses and other (535)  180 
Income taxes payable (1,874)  (6,467)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (3,224)  2,229 
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchases of property and equipment (8,786)  (7,854)
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2,987)  (12,746)
Advances toward future business acquisitions (250)  (250)
Purchases of cannabis licenses (601)  (330)
Issuance of notes receivable (879)   
Proceeds from notes receivable 87   73 
Due from related party (6)   
Net cash used in investing activities (13,422)  (21,107)
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Proceeds from term loan 29,100    
Principal payments of term loan (600)   
Principal payments of mortgages and promissory notes (429)  (611)
Repayment and retirement of mortgage (778)   
Repayment and retirement of promissory notes (5,503)   
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 35   3 
Principal payments of finance leases (200)  (102)
Redemption of minority interests    (2,000)
Distributions (81)  (184)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 21,544   (2,894)
    
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,898   (21,772)
Cash and equivalents, beginning of year 9,737   29,683 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$14,635  $7,911 



MariMed Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except percentages)
(unaudited)
 
  Three months ended Six months ended
  June 30, June 30,
   2023   2022   2023   2022 
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA       
 GAAP Income from operations$3,547  $4,495  $8,682  $11,544 
 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 1,261   850   2,247   1,552 
 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 780   285   1,337   425 
 Stock-based compensation 299   2,553   505   5,024 
 Acquisition-related and other 425   754   615   754 
 Adjusted EBITDA$6,312  $8,937  $13,386  $19,299 
         
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue)       
 GAAP Income from operations 9.7%  13.6%  12.2%  18.0%
 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 3.5%  2.6%  3.2%  2.4%
 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2.1%  0.9%  1.9%  0.7%
 Stock-based compensation 0.8%  7.7%  0.7%  7.7%
 Acquisition-related and other 1.2%  2.3%  0.9%  1.2%
 Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.3%  27.1%  18.9%  30.0%


GAAP Gross margin 44.8%  45.5%  44.8%  49.8%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1.2%  0.3%  1.0%  0.2%
Non-GAAP Gross margin 46.0%  45.8%  45.8%  50.0%


GAAP Net income (loss)$(935) $1,896  $(1,599) $6,137 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 780   285   1,337   425 
Stock-based compensation 299   2,553   505   5,024 
Acquisition-related and other 425   754   615   754 
Non-GAAP Net income$569  $5,488  $858  $12,340 



MariMed Inc.
Supplemental Information
Revenue Components
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
 Three months ended Six months ended
 June 30, June 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
Product revenue:       
Product revenue - retail 24,336   23,087   47,519   44,528 
Product revenue - wholesale 11,031   7,958   21,407   14,020 
Total product revenue 35,367   31,045   68,926   58,548 
Other revenue 1,152   1,941   1,973   5,720 
Total revenue$36,519  $32,986  $70,899  $64,268 

 