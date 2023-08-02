TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



The Portnoy Law Firm advises TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. ("TriplePoint" or "the Company") (NYSE: TPVG) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible alleged securities violations and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

The inquiry is centered on whether the Company provided investors with inaccurate or misleading statements and/or neglected to reveal crucial information. On May 2, 2023, TriplePoint was the subject of a report by Bear Cave. The report stated that TriplePoint is burdened by exorbitant fees, poor management, and a weak loan book that has been affected by bankruptcies and unsuccessful startups in its portfolio. Bear Cave also expressed its opinion that TriplePoint's equity might be significantly diminished or possibly worthless. Following this announcement, TriplePoint's shares plummeted by nearly 7.9% on the same day.

