Cobblestone Global Market Report 2023

The global cobblestone market is expected to grow from $7.31 billion in 2022 to $7.54 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.08%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The cobblestone market is expected to reach $9.05 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.68%.



The cobblestone market consists of sales of ice-laid cobblestone, bluestone cobbles, blend cobblestone, and sedimentary cobbles.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Cobblestone refers to a naturally rounded stone that is larger than a pebble but less than a rock.Cobblestones are pH-proof and chemical or fuel-stain-resistant.



Cobblestones are commonly used in driveways, walkways, exterior walls, flooring for exterior kitchens, and patios to enhance the aesthetic look of interior and exterior environments.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the cobblestone market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of cobblestones are mechanical pebbles, natural cobblestones, riverstone, and others.A mechanical pebble refers to a tiny, generally spherical stone that has been worn down by the movement of water and is used to increase water retention, maintain correct drainage, adaptability, and low maintenance of the constructed structure.



Major construction types that use cobblestones are new construction, and renovation for architecture, roading, cycling, and gallery.



An increase in demand for the construction industries is expected to propel the growth of the cobblestone market going forward.The construction industry is the industrial branch of production and trade that is concerned with the construction, repair, renovation, and maintenance of infrastructures.



Cobblestones are used in various construction applications such as creating unique and durable pavements and walkways, creating stable and durable driveways and garden paths, and creating decorative walls to provide both aesthetic and functional benefits. For instance, in February 2022, according to the report by ConstructConnect, a US-based leading provider of software solutions for the preconstruction industry, construction starts grew by 6.5% to C$91.8 billion in 2021. Both the residential and non-residential sectors saw a rise in residential structures of 19.7%. The construction of non-residential buildings rose by 22.5%. Therefore, an increase in demand for the construction industry is driving the growth of the cobblestone market.



Technology advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the cobblestone market.Companies operating in the cobblestone market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2022, Franz Carl Nüdling GmbH, a German-based manufacturer of stones and concrete, partnered with Betolar PLC, a Finland-based materials technology company, introduced innovative manufacturing technology known as Geoprime solution to produce sustainable and low-carbon concrete from concrete paving blocks. The current composition of an 8-cm-stone-height concrete block paver produces around 20 kilograms of CO2 per square meter by using FCN’s revolutionary technology it greatly lowered to less than 5 kg of CO2 per square meter that is 75% less than the previous value.



In June 2022, Clayton Dubilier & Rice, LLC, a US-based private equity firm, acquired Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Clayton Dubilier & Rice, LLC aims to accelerate the expansion of the building material provider and capitalize on its track record of delivering superior products, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction. The focus is on producing top-notch goods and accelerating business growth. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. is a US-based manufacturer of building material products.



The countries covered in the cobblestone market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



