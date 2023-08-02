New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chemical Mechanical Polishing Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479873/?utm_source=GNW

, Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd., BASF SE, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Revasum Inc., Versum Materials Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Asahi Glass Corporation, DuPont, and Ferro Corporation.



The global chemical mechanical polishing market is expected to grow from $5.14 billion in 2022 to $5.58 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The chemical mechanical polishing market is expected to reach $7.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.



The chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) market consists of sales of polishing equipment, slurries, pads, and other related products.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Chemical Mechanical Polishing (CMP) refers to a semiconductor manufacturing process that involves smoothing and planar zing the surfaces of semiconductor wafers. It is commonly used to remove unwanted material from the wafer surface, such as roughness, topography, and defects, and to create a flat and smooth surface.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the chemical mechanical polishing market in 2022. The regions covered in chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of chemical mechanical polishing are CMP equipment, CMP consumables, slurry, pad, pad conditioners, and others.CMP equipment refers to the machines used to perform the polishing process.



These machines typically use a rotating platen, polishing pad, and slurry to polish a surface.The equipment includes polishing and grinding and slurry testing and the technologies adapted are leading edge, More than Moore’s, and emerging.



It finds its application in compound semiconductors, integrated circuits, MEMS (microelectromechanical systems) and NEMS (nanoelectromechanical systems), and others.



The expansion in consumer electronics industry is expected to propel the growth of the chemical mechanical polishing market going forward.Consumer electronics are electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, gaming consoles, and wearable devices bought for personal rather than commercial use.



The expansion in the consumer electronics industry is mostly driven by population growth, rising incomes, urbanization, and increasing demand for connectivity and mobility.CMP plays a crucial role in meeting the growing demand for consumer electronics by producing advanced electronic components with high precision and accuracy.



For instance, in April 2020, according to a market figure published by gfu Consumer and Home Electronics GmbH, a Germany-based consumer electronics company, stated that with 31.2 billion Euros in sales in 2021, the consumer electronics segment is up 2.5% from 2020. Additionally, the segment of IT goods for private use, in particular, grew positively, increasing by 3.1% to 8.7 billion euros. Therefore, the expansion in the consumer electronics industry is driving the growth of the chemical mechanical polishing market.



Advancement in production capacity has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the chemical mechanical polishing market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on increasing production capacity to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2020, Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd., a Japan-based chemical company, announced the expansion of its production capacity for polishing materials for flattening semiconductor circuits (CMP slurry), laminate materials for printed wiring boards, and photosensitive solder resists in its subsidiary Showa Denko Semiconductor Materials (Taiwan) Co., Ltd., as well as the construction of a new factory for CMP slurries in its subsidiary Showa Denko Electronic Materials (Korea) Co., Ltd. The company will invest about $0.15 million (20 billion yen) in these initiatives. SDMKR’s new facility is set to open in October 2021, while SDSMT will begin making CMP slurries in January 2022 and mass-producing prepregs and photosensitive solder resists in January 2023.



In January 2020, Entegris Inc., a US-based product and system provider that purifies, protects, and transports critical materials, acquired Sinmat for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition of Sinmat adds significant technical expertise, talent, and, significantly, the addition of specialty CMP slurries to Entegris’ already extensive specialty chemicals offering, allowing it to create unique and distinctive value for customers. Sinmat is a US-based CMP slurry manufacturer.



The countries covered in the chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The chemical mechanical polishing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides chemical mechanical polishing market statistics, including chemical mechanical polishing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a chemical mechanical polishing market share, detailed chemical mechanical polishing market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the chemical mechanical polishing industry. This chemical mechanical polishing market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479873/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________