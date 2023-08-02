New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aviation High-Speed Motor Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479871/?utm_source=GNW

The global aviation high-speed motor market is expected to grow from $2.53 billion in 2022 to $2.68 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.18%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The aviation high-speed motor market is expected to reach $3.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.48%.



The aviation high-speed motor market consists of sales of high-voltage and low-voltage high speed motors.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Aviation high-speed motor refers to a motor with a speed exceeding 10000r/min.These motors have high power density and less power voltage compared to medium-speed motors.



They are set to play a central role in providing the necessary propulsion power to electric-based airplanes due to their reliability and ability to work in conjunction with electrical units.



North America was the largest region in the aviation high-speed motor market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of aviation high-speed motors are direct current (DC) motors and alternating current (AC) motors.A DC motor is a type of rotary electrical motor that converts direct current (DC) electrical energy into mechanical energy it simpler installation and maintenance, has high startup power and torque, fast response times to starting, stopping, and acceleration, and availability in several standard voltages.



They are used for flight control, propulsion system, fuel management system, and other applications by commercial aviation, general aviation, and other end-uses.



Increased procurement of new aircraft is expected to drive the growth of the aviation high-speed motor market.Aircraft refers to any vehicle that is designed to fly through the air, either by using a static lift or dynamic lift of an airfoil or by direct downward thrust from its engines.



This includes airplanes, helicopters, airships, gliders, paramotors, and hot air balloons.Aviation high-speed motors are used in various flight applications such as propulsion, flight control, and transmission.



For instance, in March 2023.Airbus, a France-based aviation and aerospace component manufacturer, published that they got about 99 aircraft orders in February and delivered about 66 crafts to 42 clients.



Also, It is anticipated that there will be a requirement for 2,440 freighter planes in the coming two decades, out of which approximately 900 will be newly constructed. Furthermore, Airbus forecasts demand for 39.490 new passenger and freighter aircraft by 2041. Therefore, the increased procurement of new aircraft is driving the aviation high-speed motor market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the aviation high-speed motor market.Major companies operating in the aviation high-speed motor market are focused on developing product innovation to strengthen their position and gain a competitive advantage.



For instance, in March 2023, Kite Magnetics, an Australia-based aviation electric motor startup, launched its first aircraft electric motor named KM-120. It is a 120-kW electric propulsion unit designed to replace the piston engines in 2-4-seat light aircraft.



In September 2022, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, a US-based motion and control technologies provider, acquired Meggitt Plc. for $7.87 billion amount. The acquisition will substantially improve Parker’s capabilities and enable them to offer a wider range of solutions for aircraft and aero engine components and systems. This strategic move is part of Parker’s portfolio transformation, which aims to increase their involvement in longer cycle, highly durable businesses that are favorably positioned for sustained growth trends. Meggitt Plc. is a UK-based aviation and aerospace component manufacturer.



The countries covered in the aviation high-speed motor market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



