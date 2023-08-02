Torex Gold Reports Second Quarter Results

On track to meet full year production and cost guidance

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated)

TORONTO, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) reports the Company’s financial and operational results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023. Senior management of Torex will host a conference call tomorrow morning at 9:00 AM (ET) to discuss the quarterly results.

Jody Kuzenko, President & CEO of Torex, stated:

“2023 is proving to be another excellent year for Torex. We continued to successfully execute on our strategic priorities through the first half of 2023, with production tracking toward the midpoint of annual guidance, development of the Media Luna Project on budget and on schedule, and positive drill results recently released for our ELG Underground.

“The second quarter was delivered to plan, with new quarterly throughput records set at both the mill and ELG Underground. As previously disclosed and as we planned, production was lower and costs were higher relative to the first quarter. This was due to an increased proportion of stockpiled material processed during Q2 as a result of the depletion of reserves at the Guajes pit and the ongoing focus on waste stripping at the El Limón pit with a view to extending pit life through to mid-2025. Given the continued focus on waste stripping through Q3 and ongoing strength of the Mexican peso, we are currently tracking toward the upper end of annual total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs guidance.

“We are also in the final stages of amending our credit agreement, which will extend the term of both the revolving and term loan facilities by one year to 2026 and increase the capacity of the revolving facility by $50 million, bringing the total capacity of the revolving and term loan facilities to $300 million from $250 million. The additional credit capacity reflects the strength of the underlying business and provides additional financial flexibility to support our strategic priorities. The increased credit capacity, combined with available liquidity of more than $527 million at quarter-end and ongoing strong cash flow from ELG, puts us on solid footing to fund the $606 million of remaining project expenditures for Media Luna, while continuing to invest in value-enhancing exploration and drilling, and maintaining at least $100 million of cash on the balance sheet.

“All in all, 2023 is shaping up exactly as we planned. We expect the ongoing strength of our business to lead to a further re-rating as we bring Media Luna into production in late-2024, maintain strong production from ELG, deliver ongoing reserve and resource growth on both sides of the Balsas River, and maintain a healthy and flexible balance sheet.”

SECOND QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Strong safety performance continues: Exited the quarter with a lost-time injury frequency (“LTIF”) rate of 0.58 per million hours worked on a rolling 12-month basis. There was one lost-time injury in the quarter at the Media Luna Project as the result of a contractor suffering a leg-related injury.

In July, the Company announced assay results from the ongoing drilling program at the ELG Underground mine. Infill and step-out drilling at El Limón Sur Deep was successful in extending higher-grade mineralization outside of the current resource block model. Additionally, step-out drilling completed in late-2022 encountered the deepest recognized mineralization at the 400-metre elevation within the El Limón Sur Trend, which demonstrates the continuity of mineralization at depth at the ELG Underground. Overall, the positive results from the underground drilling program support ongoing resource expansion and reserve growth within ELG Underground, which in turn supports the Company's strategic focus on filling the mill with higher-grade feed beyond 2027. Release of the 2022 Responsible Gold Mining Report: In May, the Company released its 2022 Responsible Gold Mining Report (RGMR), the Company's eighth annual disclosure of its ESG performance.

These measures are Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures or Non-GAAP ratios (collectively, “Non-GAAP Measures”). For a detailed reconciliation of each Non-GAAP Measure to its most directly comparable IFRS financial measure see Tables 2 to 10 of this press release. For additional information on these Non-GAAP Measures, please refer to the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three- and six-month periods ending June 30, 2023, dated August 1, 2023. The MD&A, and the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023, are available on Torex’s website (www.torexgold.com) and under the Company’s SEDAR profile (www.sedar.com). For more information on ELG Underground drilling results, see the Company’s news release titled “Torex Gold Reports Results Positive Drilling Results from ELG Underground” issued on July 11, 2023, and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.torexgold.com.



Table 1: Operating & Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended In millions of U.S. dollars, Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, unless otherwise noted 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Results Lost-time injury frequency1 /million hours 0.58 0.53 0.00 0.58 0.00 Total recordable injury frequency1 /million hours 1.66 1.87 1.32 1.66 1.32 Gold produced oz 107,507 122,918 123,185 230,425 235,631 Gold sold oz 105,749 118,455 123,363 224,204 231,375 Total cash costs2 $/oz 848 709 703 775 724 Total cash costs margin2 $/oz 1,112 1,190 1,162 1,153 1,147 All-in sustaining costs2 $/oz 1,308 1,079 911 1,187 969 All-in sustaining costs margin2 $/oz 652 820 954 741 902 Average realized gold price2 $/oz 1,960 1,899 1,865 1,928 1,871 Financial Results Revenue $ 211.3 228.8 235.0 440.1 442.7 Cost of sales $ 138.1 137.4 139.6 275.5 271.8 Earnings from mine operations $ 73.2 91.4 95.4 164.6 170.9 Net income $ 75.3 68.2 70.3 143.5 110.3 Per share - Basic $/share 0.88 0.79 0.82 1.67 1.29 Per share - Diluted $/share 0.85 0.79 0.80 1.66 1.27 Adjusted net earnings2 $ 37.9 50.3 57.0 88.2 94.2 Per share - Basic2 $/share 0.44 0.59 0.66 1.03 1.10 Per share - Diluted2 $/share 0.44 0.58 0.66 1.02 1.09 EBITDA2 $ 125.3 102.5 155.9 227.8 259.0 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 105.7 132.7 137.1 238.4 247.8 Cost of sales $/oz 1,306 1,160 1,132 1,229 1,175 Net cash generated from operating activities $ 89.6 47.0 126.9 136.6 173.6 Net cash generated from operating activities before changes in non-cash operating working capital $ 92.8 61.9 120.6 154.7 180.2 Free cash flow2 $ (37.4 ) (54.0 ) 73.1 (91.4 ) 53.4 Cash and cash equivalents $ 285.3 321.9 310.7 285.3 310.7 Net cash2 $ 273.8 318.4 306.3 273.8 306.3

On a 12-month rolling basis, per million hours worked. Total cash costs, total cash costs margin, all-in sustaining costs, all-in sustaining costs margin, average realized gold price, adjusted net earnings, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and net cash are non-GAAP financial measures with no standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). For a detailed reconciliation of each Non-GAAP Measure to its most directly comparable IFRS financial measure see Tables 2 to 10 of this press release. Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures” for further information and a detailed reconciliation to the comparable IFRS measures in the MD&A for the three- and six-month periods ending June 30, 2023, dated August 1, 2023.

Table 2: Reconciliation of Total Cash Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs to Cost of Sales

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Jun 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2022 Gold sold oz 105,749 118,455 123,363 224,204 231,375 Total cash costs per oz sold Production costs and royalties $ 93.1 88.4 91.6 181.5 177.4 Less: Silver sales $ (1.3 ) (1.5 ) (0.7 ) (2.8 ) (1.4 ) Less: Copper sales $ (2.1 ) (2.9 ) (4.2 ) (5.0 ) (8.5 ) Total cash costs $ 89.7 84.0 86.7 173.7 167.5 Total cash costs per oz sold $/oz 848 709 703 775 724 All-in sustaining costs per oz sold Total cash costs $ 89.7 84.0 86.7 173.7 167.5 General and administrative costs1 $ 5.9 6.6 5.0 12.5 12.8 Reclamation and remediation costs $ 1.3 1.4 1.2 2.7 2.6 Sustaining capital expenditure $ 41.4 35.8 19.5 77.2 41.2 Total all-in sustaining costs $ 138.3 127.8 112.4 266.1 224.1 Total all-in sustaining costs per oz sold $/oz 1,308 1,079 911 1,187 969

This amount excludes a gain of $1.8 million, loss of $3.6 million and gain of $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively, and a loss of $1.8 million and gain of $1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively, in relation to the remeasurement of share-based payments. This amount also excludes corporate depreciation and amortization expenses totalling nil, $0.1 million and nil for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively, $0.1 million and $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively, within general and administrative costs. Included in general and administrative costs is share-based compensation expense in the amount of $1.2 million or $11/oz for the three months ended June 30, 2023, $1.9 million or $16/oz for the three months ended March 31, 2023, $0.8 million or $6/oz for the three months ended June 30, 2022, $3.1 million or $14/oz for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and $2.6 million or $11/oz for the six months ended June 30, 2022. This amount excludes other expenses totalling $1.6 million, $0.6 million and nil for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively, and $2.2 million and nil for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.



Table 3: Reconciliation of Sustaining and Non-Sustaining Costs to Capital Expenditures

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, In millions of U.S. dollars 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sustaining $ 19.5 14.6 11.6 34.1 17.2 Capitalized Stripping (Sustaining) $ 21.9 21.2 7.9 43.1 24.0 Non-sustaining $ 0.4 0.7 5.0 1.1 10.7 Total ELG $ 41.8 36.5 24.5 78.3 51.9 Media Luna Project $ 77.2 66.4 29.6 143.6 48.1 Media Luna Infill Drilling/Other $ 4.9 3.1 5.9 8.0 11.8 Working Capital Changes & Other $ 0.6 (6.3 ) (7.5 ) (5.7 ) 6.0 Capital expenditures1 $ 124.5 99.7 52.5 224.2 117.8

The amount of cash expended on additions to property, plant and equipment in the period as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows.



Table 4: Reconciliation of Average Realized Price and Total Cash Costs Margin Per Ounce of Gold Sold to Revenue

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Jun 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2022 Gold sold oz 105,749 118,455 123,363 224,204 231,375 Revenue $ 211.3 228.8 235.0 440.1 442.7 Less: Silver sales $ (1.3 ) (1.5 ) (0.7 ) (2.8 ) (1.4 ) Less: Copper sales $ (2.1 ) (2.9 ) (4.2 ) (5.0 ) (8.5 ) Less: Realized (loss) gain on gold contracts $ (0.6 ) 0.5 - (0.1 ) - Total proceeds $ 207.3 224.9 230.1 432.2 432.8 Total average realized gold price $/oz 1,960 1,899 1,865 1,928 1,871 Less: Total cash costs $/oz 848 709 703 775 724 Total cash costs margin $/oz 1,112 1,190 1,162 1,153 1,147 Total cash costs margin % 57 63 62 60 61

Table 5: Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs Margin to Revenue

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Jun 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2022 Gold sold oz 105,749 118,455 123,363 224,204 231,375 Revenue $ 211.3 228.8 235.0 440.1 442.7 Less: Silver sales $ (1.3 ) (1.5 ) (0.7 ) (2.8 ) (1.4 ) Less: Copper sales $ (2.1 ) (2.9 ) (4.2 ) (5.0 ) (8.5 ) Less: Realized (loss) gain on gold contracts $ (0.6 ) 0.5 - (0.1 ) - Less: All-in sustaining costs $ (138.3 ) (127.8 ) (112.4 ) (266.1 ) (224.1 ) All-in sustaining costs margin $ 69.0 97.1 117.7 166.1 208.7 Total all-in sustaining costs margin $/oz 652 820 954 741 902 Total all-in sustaining costs margin % 33 42 50 38 47

Table 6: Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Earnings to Net Income

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Jun 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2022 Basic weighted average shares outstanding shares 85,884,895 85,869,276 85,840,954 85,877,128 85,819,446 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding shares 86,565,950 86,398,732 86,115,071 86,464,387 86,095,060 Net income $ 75.3 68.2 70.3 143.5 110.3 Adjustments: Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss $ (2.5 ) (0.5 ) 0.4 (3.0 ) (0.6 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative contracts $ (15.3 ) 27.1 (17.0 ) 11.8 (8.8 ) Remeasurement of share-based payments $ (1.8 ) 3.6 (2.2 ) 1.8 (1.8 ) Derecognition of provisions for uncertain tax provisions $ - (15.2 ) - (15.2 ) - Tax effect of above adjustments $ 5.9 (9.0 ) 5.7 (3.1 ) 3.4 Tax effect of currency translation on tax base $ (23.7 ) (23.9 ) (0.2 ) (47.6 ) (8.3 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 37.9 50.3 57.0 88.2 94.2 Per share - Basic $/share 0.44 0.59 0.66 1.03 1.10 Per share - Diluted $/share 0.44 0.58 0.66 1.02 1.09

Table 7: Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended In millions of U.S. dollars Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Jun 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2022 Net income $ 75.3 68.2 70.3 143.5 110.3 Finance (income) costs, net $ (3.2 ) (3.0 ) (0.3 ) (6.2 ) 0.1 Depreciation and amortization1 $ 45.0 49.1 48.1 94.1 94.5 Current income tax expense $ 18.6 16.8 37.0 35.4 61.6 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense $ (10.4 ) (28.6 ) 0.8 (39.0 ) (7.5 ) EBITDA $ 125.3 102.5 155.9 227.8 259.0 Adjustments: Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative contracts $ (15.3 ) 27.1 (17.0 ) 11.8 (8.8 ) Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss $ (2.5 ) (0.5 ) 0.4 (3.0 ) (0.6 ) Remeasurement of share-based payments $ (1.8 ) 3.6 (2.2 ) 1.8 (1.8 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 105.7 132.7 137.1 238.4 247.8

Includes depreciation and amortization included in cost of sales, general and administrative expenses and exploration and evaluation expenses.



Table 8: Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended In millions of U.S. dollars Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Jun 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2022 Net cash generated from operating activities $ 89.6 47.0 126.9 136.6 173.6 Less: Additions to property, plant and equipment1 $ (124.5 ) (99.7 ) (52.5 ) (224.2 ) (117.8 ) Lease payments $ (1.4 ) (0.8 ) (0.9 ) (2.2 ) (1.5 ) Interest paid2 $ (1.1 ) (0.5 ) (0.4 ) (1.6 ) (0.9 ) Free cash flow $ (37.4 ) (54.0 ) 73.1 (91.4 ) 53.4

The amount of cash expended on additions to property, plant and equipment in the period as reported on the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows. Including borrowing costs capitalized to property, plant and equipment.

Table 9: Net Cash

Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, In millions of U.S. dollars 2023 2023 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 285.3 321.9 310.7 Less: Lease-related obligations $ (11.5 ) (3.5 ) (4.4 ) Net cash $ 273.8 318.4 306.3

Table 10: Unit Cost Measures

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Jun 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2022 Gold sold (oz) 105,749 118,455 123,363 224,204 231,375 Tonnes mined - open pit (kt) 11,768 9,354 8,947 21,121 18,966 Tonnes mined - underground (kt) 174 156 144 330 258 Tonnes processed (kt) 1,210 1,177 1,124 2,386 2,258 Total cash costs: Total cash costs ($) 89.7 84.0 86.7 173.7 167.5 Total cash costs per oz sold ($) 848 709 703 775 724 Breakdown of production costs $ $/t $ $/t $ $/t $ $/t $ $/t Mining - open pit 32.1 2.73 28.4 3.03 27.4 3.06 60.5 2.87 53.1 2.80 Mining - underground 14.3 82.29 12.6 80.42 12.0 83.64 26.9 81.41 21.8 84.74 Processing 43.0 35.60 39.7 33.72 38.2 33.95 82.7 34.68 75.3 33.35 Site support 14.3 11.84 12.1 10.25 12.4 11.02 26.4 11.05 23.3 10.34 Mexican profit sharing (PTU) 5.3 4.38 5.5 4.64 5.7 5.08 10.8 4.52 13.8 6.13 Capitalized stripping (21.9 ) (21.2 ) (7.9 ) (43.1 ) (24.0 ) Inventory movement (0.9 ) 3.5 (4.6 ) 2.6 (1.9 ) Other 0.5 0.9 1.3 1.4 2.5 Production costs 86.7 81.5 84.5 168.2 164.1

ABOUT TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.

Torex is an intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City. The Company’s principal asset is the Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes (“ELG”) Mine Complex, the Media Luna Project, a processing plant, and related infrastructure. Commercial production from the Morelos Complex commenced on April 1, 2016 and an updated Technical Report for the Morelos Complex was released in March 2022. Torex’s key strategic objectives are to optimize and extend production from the ELG Mine Complex, de-risk and advance Media Luna to commercial production, build on ESG excellence, and to grow through ongoing exploration across the entire Morelos Property.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dave Stefanuto, P. Eng, Executive Vice President, Technical Services and Capital Projects of the Company, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

CAUTIONARY NOTES ON FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

