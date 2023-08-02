Indiaspora G20 Forum: The Road to India@100 - The Diaspora Dimension

Celebrating India’s G20 Presidency, Indiaspora is uniting voices and catalyzing change by bringing together distinguished diaspora leaders from across the globe to work with India on its journey towards the goal of “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

DELHI, India and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiaspora , a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to uniting the Indian diaspora for a stronger, more interconnected global community, is thrilled to announce the Indiaspora G20 Forum. Coinciding with India’s G20 presidency, this salient three-day event, from 22 - 24 August 2023 at the Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi, will convene influential voices from around the world to deliberate on critical issues encompassing foreign policy, financial inclusion, climate change, gender equality, healthcare, philanthropy, entrepreneurship, sports, and trade and investments, and beyond.

Sreekumar Nair, CEO of Indiaspora-India, expressed his excitement about the upcoming event, stating, "The Indiaspora G20 Forum presents an unparalleled opportunity to create a lasting impact on a global scale. By convening this event we aim to drive tangible solutions that transcend boundaries and foster collaboration. This forum is a testament to the Indian diaspora's collective commitment to creating positive change and leaving a meaningful legacy for generations to come."

The three-day program will feature an array of plenary and breakout sessions, providing a platform for stimulating discussions led by an esteemed lineup of speakers. Drawing from various fields, our speakers include government officials and policymakers, businesspersons and entrepreneurs, accomplished sportspersons, inspiring artists, and dedicated philanthropists, all of whom share a common vision for a better world.

Sanjeev Joshipura, Executive Director of Indiaspora, also shared his thoughts on the significance of the event, remarking, "As India assumes the G20 presidency, the Indiaspora G20 Forum couldn't have been planned at a more opportune moment. Indiaspora is assembling 200 diaspora leaders from 25 countries to see how we can contribute to India’s journey towards 100 years of independence. The Indian diaspora, working alongside prominent leaders in India, are committed to harnessing our collective strength to foster inclusive growth, sustainable development, and social progress, as India continues to assume its global leadership position.”

Additional Content:

Please watch the linked video below to hear from our Executive Director, Sanjeev Joshipura and CEO of Indiaspora-India, Sreekumar Nair, on what to expect from the Indiaspora G20 Summit.

Indiaspora G20 Summit Introduction Video

