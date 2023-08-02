New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automated Harvesting System Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479870/?utm_source=GNW

The global automated harvesting system market is expected to grow from $1.84 billion in 2022 to $2.00 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.19%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The automated harvesting system market is expected to reach $2.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.46%.



The automated harvesting systems market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing services such as planting, harvesting, automatic watering, seeding, and cutting crops using an automated harvesting system.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The automated harvesting systems market consists of sales of robotic vacuum apple peckers, energetic citrus picking systems, and others.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



An automated harvesting system is an agricultural harvesting equipment that uses various technologies to automate agricultural operations more efficiently.Farmers can save money on labor by using these harvesters.



These machines can harvest more fruits and vegetables in less time than an entire team of employees.



North America was the largest region in the automated harvesting system market in 2022. The regions covered in the automated harvesting system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main components of an automated harvesting system are energy harvesting transducers, power management integrated circuits (PMIC), and storage systems.Energy harvesting transducers refer to a piece of electronic equipment that transforms energy from one form to another.



They are utilized to collect energy from the environment, such as light, heat, and vibration, and use it to power wireless sensor nodes. The technologies of automated harvesting system include light energy harvesting, vibration energy harvesting, radio frequency energy harvesting, thermal energy harvesting and frequency energy harvesting that are applied in horticulture, greenhouse, crops, and others.



Increased demand for industrial crops is expected to propel the growth of automated harvesting systems.Industrial crops are crops that are often not offered directly for eating because they must be processed industrially before use, and they include sugarcane, tea, pepper, and coconut.



Automated harvesting systems are used to remove crops from the vine.Before removing crops from the vine, the harvesting robot employs computer vision to detect and gauge the ripeness of the fruit.



Automated harvesting systems for industrial crops can help increase efficiency and productivity in agriculture. For instance, in November 2022, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, a US-based government organization, 6505 million metric tons of industrial crops were produced worldwide, a rise of 4.4% from 2020. Therefore, increased demand for industrial crops is driving the growth of the automated harvesting systems market going forward.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the automated harvesting systems market.Companies operating in the automated harvesting systems market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2023, AGRIST Co. Ltd., a Japan-based company that solves agricultural problems with technology, launched a new product called the L pepper harvest robot. The new "L" robot selects harvest-ready peppers through stacked leaves with millimeter precision. The "L" robot is a method for collecting bell peppers automatically. Using a combination of different types of cameras and our proprietary AI (artificial intelligence) system, the robot can recognize and select harvest-ready peppers with millimeter precision through thick leaves. "L" has an end-effector on an arm that drags in stems until it reaches the target pepper, then clips it and folds it to drop it into a collection box. The robot patrols farms daily to monitor crop development and advise farmers on best farm management.



In April 2023, Bosch BASF Smart Farming, a Germany-based farming technology company, acquired AGCO Corporation for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Bosch BASF Smart Farming aimed to accelerate the expansion of the farming and harvesting solutions provider and capitalize on its track record of delivering superior products, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction.



Through this acquisition, within the same solution, farmers will also be able to benefit from customized agronomic recommendations and reliable documentation. AGCO Corporation is a US-based manufacturer of agricultural machinery.



The countries covered in the automated harvesting system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The automated harvesting system market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides automated harvesting system market statistics, including automated harvesting system industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an automated harvesting system market share, detailed automated harvesting system market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the automated harvesting system industry. This automated harvesting system market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

