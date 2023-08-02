Anthony Gallery Presents a Group Exhibition of 20 Black Contemporary Artists

Chicago, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, Illinois -

Anthony Gallery is excited to announce its latest group exhibition, “GUMBO”, featuring the work of 20 Black contemporary artists. The opening is slated for August 2nd, 2023 at 5 PM at 1360 W. Lake Street, Chicago, IL 60607. This unique collection of works will be on display until September 9th, 2023.

The exhibition celebrates the rich diversity of Black and African identities, showcasing the unique perspectives, cultural expressions, and profound narratives that emerge from the African diaspora and Black experiences. This captivating collection serves as a testament to the richness and vitality of artistic expression, inviting you to immerse yourself in a celebration of creativity, heritage, and cultural identity.

“GUMBO is about showing the diversity of experiences as a Black artist” says Anthony Gallery owner Easy Otabor. “Each artist offers a unique lens through which we can explore the complexities and nuances of Black narratives.”

The new collection features an assortment of mediums and styles, with artists navigating themes of identity, history, social justice, and personal journeys, offering powerful insights into their lives and communities.

“Each artist featured in GUMBO is extremely talented and effective in making a statement in the contemporary art world. We hope that visitors will appreciate the variety of showcased artists.” states Otabor. “We’re excited to open a dialogue with our community.”

About the Exhibition

GUMBO cultivates community, and seeks to effectively unite a diverse ensemble of artists. Each of these artists possess an individual strength and creative prowess that magnifies the variety and vitality of different human beings. This exhibition brings voices together, embodying the essence of collaboration, collectively fostering a vibrant and harmonious fusion of voices. From textiles to videos to oils on canvas, GUMBO traverses multiple platforms to ultimately create a unified one that magnifies and epitomizes the multifaceted nature of all the artworks in the show.

As viewers navigate this exhibition they should expect to be inspired, challenged, and moved. Art is about engagement, and GUMBO embodies this as it asks the viewer for their complete participation. These works ask engagement of the viewer in order to fully experience the variety of voices in the show. As the viewer moves around the space, traversing this body of works, they should feel a sense of dynamism in the totally different essences of each piece. Although the pieces differ in what they embody, the artists’ ultimate collective vision offers a profound testament to the power of art in shaping our understanding of ourselves and the world around us.

The exhibition will be open to the public from August 3rd through September 9th, 2023, and admission is free. Visitors are encouraged to come and explore the works on display.

For more information about the exhibition and the artists featured, please contact info@anthonygallery.com or visit anthonygallery.com.

About Anthony Gallery

Founded in 2019 by Isimeme “Easy” Otabor, Anthony Gallery focuses on emerging and established contemporary artists. Located in the Fulton River District of Chicago, the gallery presents solo and group exhibitions while fostering artistic collaborations and partnerships. Anthony Gallery’s mission is to create bridges for more inclusion and opportunity within the arts, and to host artists from around the world.

Contact Anthony Gallery

1360 W. Lake St. Chicago, IL 60607

(312) 374-3129

https://anthonygallery.com

