Laboratory Informatics Market to Worth USD 4.91 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the landscape of laboratory informatics market is undergoing significant transformation with user-friendly software solutions and data migration to the cloud. The growing number of companies in this field contributes to increased competition and innovation. Cloud-based solutions are becoming the new standard for laboratory informatics software, offering enhanced flexibility, scalability, and accessibility to users.
The increasing popularity of cloud-based lab informatics presents significant growth opportunities for global laboratory informatics market participants. Cloud-based technology has revolutionized data management, allowing storing of vast volumes of information remotely.
Prominent Players in the Laboratory Informatics Market
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Siemens
- LabVantage Solutions Inc.
- LabWare Inc.
- Waters Corporation
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Dassault Systèmes SE
- Autoscribe Informatics
- LabArchives LLC
- Arxspan LLC
- LabKey Corporation
- Labguru
- Lab-Ally LLC
- Novatek International
- LabCentral
- Core Informatics LLC
- Kinematik US & EU Inc.
- RURO Inc.
Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to Crucial Role in Streamlining Laboratory Operations
Laboratory information management systems (LIMS) segment has emerged as the dominant force in the laboratory informatics market, commanding more than 45% of the total revenue. LIMS are crucial in streamlining laboratory operations by facilitating efficient management of essential data and processes.
The markets in North America emerged as the dominant laboratory informatics market player, accounting for over 40% of total sales in the industry. One of the key factors contributing to the region's growth is the availability of a robust infrastructure with high digital literacy.
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to their Increasing Adoption Of ECM Solutions
The enterprise content management (ECM) segment is expected to grow significantly in the laboratory informatics market during the forecast period, with a projected CAGR of 3.3%. The increasing adoption of ECM solutions is driven by their ability to provide integrated and comprehensive solutions to address the growing challenges faced by the healthcare industry.
Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are poised to experience substantial growth in the laboratory informatics market in the coming years, driven by the rising number of contract research organizations (CROs) offering laboratory information management system (LIMS) solutions.
A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the laboratory informatics market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.
Key Developments in the Laboratory Informatics Market
- CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services (CTI) recently took a significant step towards advancing laboratory services by entering into a strategic partnership with LabWare, Inc. This collaboration aimed to expand the scope of laboratory support for rare diseases and cell & gene therapy research across all world regions. The partnership aimed to enhance research capabilities and streamline data management in critical areas of medical research by leveraging LabWare's expertise in laboratory informatics and CTI's proficiency in clinical trial and consulting services.
- LabVantage Solutions, Inc. recently introduced a groundbreaking solution called LabVantage Analytics. This innovative offering provides users with a full-featured, self-service advanced analytics platform that empowers them to quickly explore, analyze, and visualize data from various sources, including Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), enterprise data, and external sources. LabVantage Analytics enables organizations to make informed decisions and drive business growth by providing actionable insights through data exploration and analysis.
Key Questions Answered in Laboratory Informatics Market Report
- What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?
- List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.
- In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?
