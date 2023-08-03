BioSenic S.A. : Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

REGULATED INFORMATION





Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, August 2, 2023, 7.00 am CEST – BIOSENIC (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BIOS), the innovative company addressing unmet medical needs in in the areas of innate immunity, inflammation and organ/function repair, today announces an increase in the total number of voting rights and shares as a result of the issuance of new shares following the conversion of convertible bonds. The following information is published in accordance with article 15 of the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 on the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on regulated market.

Total amount of share capital on July 2, 2023 EUR 34 050 669 Total number of shares with voting rights on July 2, 2023 127 133 857 Total number of new shares issued between July 3, 2023 and 01 August 2023 4 380 951





Total amount of share capital on August 1, 2023 EUR 34 300 669 Total number of shares with voting rights on August 1, 2023 131 514 808 Total number of voting rights (denominator) on August 1, 2023 131 514 808 Total number of attributed warrants 1 197 554 Total number of convertible bonds outstanding 838 Total number of remaining convertible bonds commitments 18 Total number of shares with voting rights that can be issued following the exercise of the attributed warrants, remaining convertible bonds commitments and the conversion of the convertible bonds 58 860 317 (1)

1,197,554 shares could be issued in case all 1,197,554 attributed warrants were exercised.

285,714 shares could be issued in case all 800 convertible bonds outstanding, issued in the private placement on May 6, 2020, were converted into shares based on the predetermined conversion price of EUR 7.00.

57 377 049 shares could be issued in case all 18 convertible bonds commitments remaining and all 38 convertible bonds outstanding of the ABO convertible bonds program signed on May 30, 2022 were exercised and converted into shares based on the conversion price of EUR 0,0488 (95% of the Volume-Weighted-Averaged-Price of BioSenics’ shares on July 31, 2023).

About BioSenic

BioSenic is a leading biotech company specializing in the development of clinical assets issued from: (i), the allogeneic cell therapy platform ALLOB and (ii) the Arsenic TriOxide (ATO) platform. Key target indications for the platforms include Graft versus Host Disease (GvHD), Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), Systemic Sclerosis (SSc) and high-risk tibial fractures.

Following the merger in October 2022, BioSenic combines the strategic positionings and strengths of Medsenic and Bone Therapeutics. The merger also enables Biosenic to add to its innovative cell therapy platform and strong IP for tissue repair protection with an entirely new arsenal of various anti-inflammatory and anti-autoimmune formulations using the immunomodulatory properties of ATO/OATO.

BioSenic is based in the Louvain-la-Neuve Science Park in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. Further information is available at http://www.biosenic.com .

About BioSenic technology platforms

BioSenic’s technology is based on two main platforms:

The Arsenic TriOxide (ATO) platform developed by Medsenic. The immunomodulatory properties of ATO have demonstrated a double basic effect on cells of the immune system. The first effect is the increase of the cell oxidative stress in activated B, T or other cells of the innate/adaptative immune system to the point they will enter a cell death program (apoptosis) and be eliminated. The second effect is potent immunomodulatory properties on several pro-inflammatory cytokines involved in inflammatory or autoimmune cell pathways, with return to homeostasis. One direct application is its use in onco-immunology to treat GvHD (Graft-versus-Host Disease) in its chronic, established stage. GvHD is one of the most common and clinically significant complications affecting long-term survival of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT). GvHD is primarily mediated by the transplanted immune cells that can lead to severe multiorgan damage. Medsenic has been successful in a Phase II trial with its intravenous formulation, with orphan drug designation status by FDA and EMA. The company is heading towards an international Phase III confirmatory study, with its new, IP protected, oral (OATO) formulation. Moderate to severe forms of Systemic Lupus erythematosus (SLE) is another selected target, using the same oral formulation. ATO has shown good safety and significant clinical efficacy on several affected organs (skin, mucosae and the gastro-intestinal tract) in an early Phase IIa study.

Systemic Sclerosis is also part of the clinical pipeline of BioSenic. Preclinical studies on pertinent animal models are positive. This gives good grounds to launch a Phase II clinical protocol. This serious chronic disease badly affects skin, lungs or vascularization, and has no actual current effective treatment.

The allogeneic cell and gene therapy platform, developed by BioSenic with differentiated bone marrow sourced Mesenchymal Stromal Cells (MSCs), that can be stored at the point of use in hospitals. Its current investigational medicinal product, ALLOB, represents a unique, proprietary approach to organ repair and specifically to bone regeneration, by turning undifferentiated stromal cells from healthy donors into bone-forming cells on the site of injury. These cells are produced via a BioSenic's scalable manufacturing process. Following the CTA (Clinical Trial Application) approval by regulatory authorities in Europe, BioSenic had initiated patient recruitment for the Phase IIb clinical trial with ALLOB in patients with difficult tibial fractures, using its optimized production process. ALLOB has been evaluated in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase IIb study in patients with high-risk tibial fractures, using its optimized production process, after a successful first safety and efficacy study (Phase 1/2a) on fractured long bones, with late delayed union. The patient recruitment has been halted late February 2023 with 57 patients and the new rules permitted for statistical analysis allowed BioSenic to get the main results of this trial much earlier than anticipated in the original protocol. In June 2023, BioSenic decided to suspend its interventional trial on fracture healing using ALLOB, following negative results obtained for the primary endpoint in the exploratory Phase IIb clinical trial with ALLOB, focused on safety and treatment timing efficacy (choice between early or late treatment).

In addition, BioSenic is working on a next-generation, off-the-shelf, enhanced viscosupplement, JTA, for knee osteoarthritis (OA), made of a unique combination of mammalian plasma proteins, derivatives of hyaluronic acid (a natural component of synovial fluid in the knee) and a third active component. JTA or some derivatives intend to provide added lubrication and protection to the cartilage of the arthritic joint and to alleviate osteoarthritic pain (OA) and inflammation. In March 2023, after the clinical identification of distinct OA subtypes, BioSenic delivered a new post-hoc analysis of its Phase III JTA-004 trial on knee OA, demonstrating positive action on the most severely affected patient sub-population. This new post-hoc analysis drastically changes the therapeutic profile of the combined components and allows for better patient targeting in future clinical developments. The company, which does not intend to allocate R&D resources to support the clinical development of JTA-004, will focus its R&D and clinical activities on an accelerated development of its autoimmune (ATO/OATO) platform.

For further information, please contact:

BioSenic SA

François Rieger, PhD, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +33 (0)671 73 31 59

investorrelations@biosenic.com

International Media Enquiries:

IB Communications

Neil Hunter / Michelle Boxall

Tel: +44 (0)20 8943 4685

neil.hunter@ibcomms.agency / michelle@ibcomms.agency

For French Investor Enquiries:

Seitosei Actifin

Ghislaine Gasparetto

Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 22

ggasparetto@actifin.fr

