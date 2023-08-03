Compagnie Financière Tradition: First semester 2023, Growth in adjusted revenue to CHF 552.4m, up 11.8% at constant exchange

Ad hoc announcement pursuant

to Article 53 of the Six Exchange

Regulation Listing Rules Lausanne, 3 August 2023

1st semester 2023: Growth in adjusted revenue to CHF 552.4m,

up 11.8% at constant exchange

Compagnie Financière Tradition continued to grow in the first semester 2023 with consolidated adjusted* revenue up 11.8% for the period at constant exchange rates, driven by its strategy of organic growth.

Against this backdrop, Compagnie Financière Tradition reported consolidated revenue of CHF 513.3m in the first semester 2023 compared with CHF 483.9m in same period in 2022, up 6.1% at current exchange rates. At constant exchange rates, consolidated revenue presented an increase of 12.5%.

For the same period, the Group’s consolidated adjusted* revenue was CHF 552.4m compared with CHF 525.1m in 2022, an increase of 11.8% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was up 11.6% at constant exchange rates while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) presented an increase of 18.7%.

In the second quarter, consolidated revenue was CHF 241.7m compared with CHF 236.2m in the second quarter 2022, representing an increase of 10.6% at constant exchange rates. The Group’s consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 261.9m against CHF 256.4m in 2022, up 10.5% at constant exchange rates with IDB up 9.7% and Non-IDB up 34.0%.

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,400 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Patrick Combes, President Rohan Sant Compagnie Financière Tradition SA Voxia communication +41 (0)21 343 52 87 +41 (0)22 591 22 63 actionnaire@tradition.ch rohan.sant@voxia.ch

