AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for July 2023

In July 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 797,846 passengers, which is an 11.1% decrease compared to July 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 27.8% to 23,597 units and the number of passenger vehicles by 1.5% to 125,118 units year-on-year.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for July 2023 were the following:
|July 2023
|July 2022
|Change
|Passengers
|797,846
|897,828
|-11.1%
|Finland-Sweden
|260,125
|340,758
|-23.7%
|Estonia-Finland
|467,865
|491,867
|-4.9%
|Estonia-Sweden
|69,856
|65,203
|7.1%
|Cargo Units
|23,597
|32,700
|-27.8%
|Finland-Sweden
|2,477
|4,411
|-43.8%
|Estonia-Finland
|17,920
|24,791
|-27.7%
|Estonia-Sweden
|3,200
|3,498
|-8.5%
|Passenger Vehicles
|125,118
|127,039
|-1.5%
|Finland-Sweden
|22,496
|33,710
|-33.3%
|Estonia-Finland
|97,102
|87,595
|10.9%
|Estonia-Sweden
|5,520
|5,734
|-3.7%
FINLAND – SWEDEN
The July Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm routes. The cruise ferry Galaxy I stopped operating on the Turku-Stockholm route in September 2022 due to a charter contract.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
The July Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar. The cruise ferry Silja Europa stopped operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route in August 2022 due to a charter contract.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The July Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee
