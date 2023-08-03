AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for July 2023

In July 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 797,846 passengers, which is an 11.1% decrease compared to July 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 27.8% to 23,597 units and the number of passenger vehicles by 1.5% to 125,118 units year-on-year.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for July 2023 were the following:

July 2023 July 2022 Change Passengers 797,846 897,828 -11.1% Finland-Sweden 260,125 340,758 -23.7% Estonia-Finland 467,865 491,867 -4.9% Estonia-Sweden 69,856 65,203 7.1% Cargo Units 23,597 32,700 -27.8% Finland-Sweden 2,477 4,411 -43.8% Estonia-Finland 17,920 24,791 -27.7% Estonia-Sweden 3,200 3,498 -8.5% Passenger Vehicles 125,118 127,039 -1.5% Finland-Sweden 22,496 33,710 -33.3% Estonia-Finland 97,102 87,595 10.9% Estonia-Sweden 5,520 5,734 -3.7%

FINLAND – SWEDEN

The July Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm routes. The cruise ferry Galaxy I stopped operating on the Turku-Stockholm route in September 2022 due to a charter contract.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

The July Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar. The cruise ferry Silja Europa stopped operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route in August 2022 due to a charter contract.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

The July Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route.





