AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for July 2023

In July 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 797,846 passengers, which is an 11.1% decrease compared to July 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 27.8% to 23,597 units and the number of passenger vehicles by 1.5% to 125,118 units year-on-year.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for July 2023 were the following:

 July 2023July 2022Change
Passengers797,846897,828-11.1%
Finland-Sweden260,125340,758-23.7%
Estonia-Finland467,865491,867-4.9%
Estonia-Sweden69,85665,2037.1%
    
Cargo Units23,59732,700-27.8%
Finland-Sweden2,4774,411-43.8%
Estonia-Finland17,92024,791-27.7%
Estonia-Sweden3,2003,498-8.5%
    
Passenger Vehicles125,118127,039-1.5%
Finland-Sweden22,49633,710-33.3%
Estonia-Finland97,10287,59510.9%
Estonia-Sweden5,5205,734-3.7%

                                

FINLAND – SWEDEN
The July Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm routes. The cruise ferry Galaxy I stopped operating on the Turku-Stockholm route in September 2022 due to a charter contract.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
The July Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar. The cruise ferry Silja Europa stopped operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route in August 2022 due to a charter contract.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The July Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route.


