Intermediate Capital Group plc : Notification of Share Transaction

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (“ICG”) (the “Company”)

3 August 2023

Notification of Share Transaction

Exercise of Share Options by Director

The Company wishes to announce that the following directors have given notice of their intention to take up their options to acquire ordinary shares in the Company (“Shares”) under The Intermediate Capital Group PLC Save As You Earn Plan 2004 (as amended and updated 2014):

Director Number of Options Exercised Option Price Antje Hensel-Roth 1,468 1226 pence

The 1,468 Shares referred to in the foregoing will be covered by an existing block listing granted by the London Stock Exchange and will rank pari pasu with existing Ordinary Shares.

As a result of this transaction Antje Hensel-Roth and her connected persons hold a total of 15,526 ordinary shares, being 0.47% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Contacts:

Chris Hunt

Shareholder Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan

Corporate Affairs, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344